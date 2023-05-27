Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Main Races

We’re conducting a survey and would appreciate your input. Your answers will help Vital and the MX industry better understand what consumers like you want. Survey results will be used to recognize top brands. Make your voice heard!
I dig what James said earlier....Jett can back it down 1 second and still be a second faster than Sexton...
Bring on The Great Outdoors!
I'm so hyped for 250s man, shits gonna be a war
It´s time!!! hoping for a good day of racing
First holeshot since the mid eighties! I can't thank my sponsors..
Streaming now.
Not yet at my house.
Let's go Hunter & Chase.
Hymas n farres ,be good to see how much they progress over the season
Seems weird seeing round 18.....
James in the booth? So sick
They gave Weigandt a window of the starting gate!! He can know or not if the gate dropped.🤣🤣🤣🤣
So now, the nationals are called the world championships? I thought that was MXGP
Oh man , I'm giddy as hell!! Love the first outdoor of the year!! That 250 class is going to be incredible this year. So many fast dudes in that class. Bring it on!
Well , we do have two series , and we have multiple world ex world champs racing here....where MXGP doesn't have any of our national champs there.
MXGP is awesome though. I love em both!
Jmart with a shit start in 34th.
Will cooper actually ride through the pack for the first time ever?
About time. The great Outdoors
Vialle up a spot into 4th.
Weege do your deegan!!!!!! It’s time!!!!!
RJ takes the lead.
Who is Dubach #409?
Hey....is that Doug Dubach's boy in 30th??
Carter Dubach.
Guessing Doug's grandson?
Edit: Carter is Doug's son.
Good question
We all expected Hunter and Cooper to make a statement at the first round and we have Hampshire, Shimoda and Vohland in the top 3. That's why I love motocross, we never know what's coming!
Oh Swoll..
