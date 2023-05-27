Bench Racing | Fox Raceway National Main Races

GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

77EA584D-31D4-4677-9309-DA409C6410ED

A little over 35 minutes until we go racing! 

Fox88 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Braap!!

GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

1911 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Feeling Dangerous!

 

Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I dig what James said earlier....Jett can back it down 1 second and still be a second faster than Sexton...

Spudinki45 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I'm so hyped for 250s man, shits gonna be a war

1
Pakoyz250f 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

It´s time!!! hoping for a good day of racing 

 

Fox88 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

First holeshot since the mid eighties! I can't thank my sponsors.. 

1911 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Streaming now. 

Not yet at my house.

B Gotti 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Let's go Hunter & Chase.

bowl 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hymas n farres ,be good to see how much they progress over the season

1
DonM 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Seems weird seeing round 18.....

1
1911 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

They gave Weigandt a window of the starting gate!! He can know or not if the gate dropped.🤣🤣🤣🤣 

RCMartin406 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

So now, the nationals are called the world championships? I thought that was MXGP

1
jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Oh man , I'm giddy as hell!! Love the first outdoor of the year!!  That 250 class is going to be incredible this year. So many fast dudes in that class. Bring it on! 

1

jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
RCMartin406 wrote:

So now, the nationals are called the world championships? I thought that was MXGP

Well , we do have two series , and we have multiple world ex world champs racing here....where MXGP doesn't have any of our national champs there. 

MXGP is awesome though. I love em both! 

4
jambalaya 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Will cooper actually ride through the pack for the first time ever?

1
FerCzD 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

About time. The great Outdoors

jambalaya 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Weege do your deegan!!!!!! It’s time!!!!!

1
1911 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Who is Dubach #409? 

jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hey....is that Doug Dubach's boy in 30th?? 

1
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
1911 wrote:

Who is Dubach #409? 

Carter Dubach.

Guessing Doug's grandson?

Edit: Carter is Doug's son. 

2
1911 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
jeffro503 wrote:

Hey....is that Doug Dubach's boy in 30th?? 

Good question 

Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

We all expected Hunter and Cooper to make a statement at the first round and we have Hampshire, Shimoda and Vohland in the top 3. That's why I love motocross, we never know what's coming!

Oh Swoll..

1

