Bench Racing | Fort Worth SMX Timed Qualifying

Related: Fort Worth Texas Motor Speedway Bench Racing 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship SuperMotocross World Championship

GD2 9/14/2024 - 6:02am
Qualifying starts in less than 20 minutes!Race Day LinksContent Hub

ky_savage 5 hours ago
Holeshot??

Mudd801 5 hours ago
podium???

TheMilkman 5 hours ago
You guys can keep paying for Peacock but I'll be watching for free https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/fans/live-camera/ It was clearly a joke. You can’t see shit through the still image it provides. 11 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3881 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 47th Press516 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Just crawling out of bed here out west…. Hoping for a great day of racing!! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ky_savage Posts 2503 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US Fantasy 1575th ky_savage 5 hours ago 5 hours ago I'm stuck at work until 2:00 and the local radio station will be here from 11-2:00. I'll be trying to take in as much qualifying as I can. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Press516 Posts 3881 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Fantasy 47th Press516 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago Looks like practice 1 was all Tomac and Sexton, with a big gap back to Hunter. Jett down in 7th. 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Dan-The-Man Posts 1043 Joined 7/27/2015 Location CA US Fantasy 2286th Dan-The-Man 4 hours ago 4 hours ago TheMilkman wrote: You guys can keep paying for Peacock but I’ll be watching for free https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/fans/live-camera/ I support the sport. You’re just a leech. 11 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13151 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 798th GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments truck Posts 1320 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 522nd truck 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Round 19 of supercross, let's go!! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mgifracing Posts 1652 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 122nd mgifracing 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Gooood morning motoheads. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Sandberm656 Posts 1284 Joined 9/30/2021 Location WA US Fantasy 225th Sandberm656 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Why does it say DNF next to Pless name in the results from second session yesterday?https://scoring.supermotocross.com/results/?p=view_race_result&id=5331352 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mgifracing Posts 1652 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 122nd mgifracing 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Just got to work, What's up with Hymas? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Fox88 Posts 833 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fantasy 24th Fox88 4 hours ago 4 hours ago More segments without Hubbard please, JB and AC are great listening. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 211 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago You can ride that bank and avoid the rollers. 1 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Sully Posts 7404 Joined 8/24/2006 Location JP Sully 4 hours ago 4 hours ago mgifracing wrote: Just got to work, What's up with Hymas? That’s a damn good question. He’s not even on the board. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments TheMilkman Posts 273 Joined 7/6/2022 Location Plano, TX US TheMilkman 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Dan-The-Man wrote: I support the sport. You’re just a leech. Kidding. Look at the link. I’m watching on the Peacock subscription that I pay for. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Boomslang Posts 7401 Joined 12/22/2018 Location Cape Town ZA Fantasy 1541st Boomslang 4 hours ago 4 hours ago I'm asleep... 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments CPan Posts 380 Joined 2/21/2022 Location CA CPan 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Hymas out for SMX. Healing for MXoN 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13151 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 798th GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago 250 Seeded Qualifying 1 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments TheMilkman Posts 273 Joined 7/6/2022 Location Plano, TX US TheMilkman 4 hours ago 4 hours ago CPan wrote: Hymas out for SMX. Healing for MXoN If this is true that really sucks. ACL doesn’t just heal from taking 2 weeks off. We need to send someone else if he is hurt. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ge217 Posts 742 Joined 12/4/2013 Location Vero Beach, FL US ge217 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Reese95w wrote: You can ride that bank and avoid the rollers. You can ride that bank and avoid the rollers. That’s what Jett did for the fast lap. Missed the first 4. 3 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments runic121 Posts 63 Joined 5/26/2010 Location San Pedro, CA US Fantasy 808th runic121 4 hours ago 4 hours ago AC catches Hunter moving up to second in the last moments of qualifying.Brayton talks about Sexton going back to the pits and finding out he's been displaced to third.Hubbard: "Yeah, and there's Cooper Webb in third, these are his kind of conditions." 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments GD2 Posts 13151 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 798th GD2 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago 450 Seeded Qualifying 1 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Sully Posts 7404 Joined 8/24/2006 Location JP Sully 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Looks like there’s a few spots that will be wearing down to the speedway track if they don’t add more dirt between now and the first race. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments truck Posts 1320 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 522nd truck 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Jett should not be able to be 3 seconds faster than 9th place qualifier on a lap time this short. It's nuts. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mbw479 Posts 399 Joined 12/5/2021 Location AU mbw479 4 hours ago 4 hours ago GD2 wrote: 450 Seeded Qualifying 1 450 Seeded Qualifying 1 Marsh the darsh looking the goods 💪🏻. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Lineman25 Posts 81 Joined 4/7/2019 Location Moncks Corner, SC US Lineman25 4 hours ago 4 hours ago Sully wrote: Looks like there’s a few spots that will be wearing down to the speedway track if they don’t add more dirt between now and the first... Looks like there’s a few spots that will be wearing down to the speedway track if they don’t add more dirt between now and the first race. Looks like practice 1 was all Tomac and Sexton, with a big gap back to Hunter. Jett down in 7th.
250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
250 Seeded Qualifying 1
AC catches Hunter moving up to second in the last moments of qualifying.
Brayton talks about Sexton going back to the pits and finding out he's been displaced to third.
Hubbard: "Yeah, and there's Cooper Webb in third, these are his kind of conditions."
450 Seeded Qualifying 1
