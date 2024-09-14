Bench Racing | Fort Worth SMX Timed Qualifying

Related:
Fort Worth
Texas Motor Speedway
Bench Racing
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship
SuperMotocross World Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13152
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
798th
GD2
fortworth

Qualifying starts in less than 20 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|

The Shop

See All »
TheMilkman
Profile picture for user TheMilkman
Posts
273
Joined
7/6/2022
Location
Plano, TX US
TheMilkman 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Joey Bridges wrote:

Yeah, because that cam shows all of the outdoor, and SMX races.

Our bad.

🤔

Did you look at the link? It was clearly a joke. You can’t see shit through the still image it provides. 

11
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3881
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
47th
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Just crawling out of bed here out west…. Hoping for a great day of racing!!

ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2503
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
Fantasy
1575th
ky_savage 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I'm stuck at work until 2:00 and the local radio station will be here from 11-2:00.  I'll be trying to take in as much qualifying as I can.

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3881
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
47th
Press516 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Looks like practice 1 was all Tomac and Sexton, with a big gap back to Hunter.  Jett down in 7th.

1
2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13151
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
798th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

250uq1
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1320
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
522nd
truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Round 19 of supercross, let's go!!

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
833
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fantasy
24th
Fox88 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

More segments without Hubbard please, JB and AC are great listening. 

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
211
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
Hot Line

You can ride that bank and avoid the rollers.

1
2
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
7404
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

Just got to work, What's up with Hymas?

That’s a damn good question. He’s not even on the board. 

1
TheMilkman
Profile picture for user TheMilkman
Posts
273
Joined
7/6/2022
Location
Plano, TX US
TheMilkman 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Dan-The-Man wrote:

I support the sport. You’re just a leech.

Kidding. Look at the link. I’m watching on the Peacock subscription that I pay for. I hardly think that a Peacock subscription constitutes as “supporting the sport” though.

Pit Row

See All »
CPan
Profile picture for user CPan
Posts
380
Joined
2/21/2022
Location
CA
CPan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hymas out for SMX. Healing for MXoN

3
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13151
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
798th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

250 Seeded Qualifying 1

250aq1.jpg?VersionId=oysQEydZfyn6bocr

3
TheMilkman
Profile picture for user TheMilkman
Posts
273
Joined
7/6/2022
Location
Plano, TX US
TheMilkman 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
CPan wrote:

Hymas out for SMX. Healing for MXoN

If this is true that really sucks. ACL doesn’t just heal from taking 2 weeks off. We need to send someone else if he is hurt. 

4
ge217
Profile picture for user ge217
Posts
742
Joined
12/4/2013
Location
Vero Beach, FL US
ge217 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
You can ride that bank and avoid the rollers.
Hot Line

You can ride that bank and avoid the rollers.

That’s what Jett did for the fast lap. Missed the first 4. 

3
2
runic121
Profile picture for user runic121
Posts
63
Joined
5/26/2010
Location
San Pedro, CA US
Fantasy
808th
runic121 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

AC catches Hunter moving up to second in the last moments of qualifying.

Brayton talks about Sexton going back to the pits and finding out he's been displaced to third.

Hubbard: "Yeah, and there's Cooper Webb in third, these are his kind of conditions."

4
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13151
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
798th
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

450 Seeded Qualifying 1

450aq1

3
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
7404
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Looks like there’s a few spots that will be wearing down to the speedway track if they don’t add more dirt between now and the first race. 

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1320
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
522nd
truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Jett should not be able to be 3 seconds faster than 9th place qualifier on a lap time this short. It's nuts. 

4
mbw479
Profile picture for user mbw479
Posts
399
Joined
12/5/2021
Location
AU
mbw479 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
450 Seeded Qualifying 1

450 Seeded Qualifying 1

450aq1

Marsh the darsh looking the goods 💪🏻.

1
Lineman25
Profile picture for user Lineman25
Posts
81
Joined
4/7/2019
Location
Moncks Corner, SC US
Lineman25 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Sully wrote:
Looks like there’s a few spots that will be wearing down to the speedway track if they don’t add more dirt between now and the first...

Looks like there’s a few spots that will be wearing down to the speedway track if they don’t add more dirt between now and the first race. 

How did the track end up so shitty compared to yesterday?

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Fort Worth SMX Timed Qualifying