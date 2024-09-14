Bench Racing | Fort Worth SMX Main Races

Bench Racing
SuperMotocross World Championship
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship
Fort Worth
Texas Motor Speedway
Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago
fortbench

The pre-show starts in less than 10 minutes, and the main broadcast starts in roughly 37 minutes.

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
lumpy790 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Just glad be in the top 5

3

mgifracing 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Motos are about to start so I'm bound to get a rush here at the parts counter😡

1
Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

My first top 10 of the season… not bad for a privateer 

1
Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
runic121 wrote:

On the box?

711 stretch was docked a position so it’s yours now 

1
levimx22 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

trying to watch on peacock. it will not pull up the live player for me. this is my first ever issue with the app. 

truck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I would pay a lot of money for the first smart TV that let's me run multiple apps at same time in split screen.  Lot of college football games today that I have an interest in but gotta watch some moto. 

1
1
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
truck wrote:
I would pay a lot of money for the first smart TV that let's me run multiple apps at same time in split screen.  Lot of...

I would pay a lot of money for the first smart TV that let's me run multiple apps at same time in split screen.  Lot of college football games today that I have an interest in but gotta watch some moto. 

I'd like a Smart TV that would let me zoom up on one of the split windows of my choice and go full screen on it.  With a simple voice command like "zoom top window" or "zoom bottom window".

1
aeffertz 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
truck wrote:
I would pay a lot of money for the first smart TV that let's me run multiple apps at same time in split screen.  Lot of...

I would pay a lot of money for the first smart TV that let's me run multiple apps at same time in split screen.  Lot of college football games today that I have an interest in but gotta watch some moto. 

You could just get something like an Intel NUC and hook it up to your TV. 

2
Mavetism 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Holy shit, looked like Masterpool was in the air forever

1
rbot 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Live timing working so much better this week. Digging it. 

vdrsnk04 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Hey look Jett is putting his gloves on during the 250 race, let’s take a look.

3
4
mtbkris2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

They love to talk about that scoop tire don’t they 

1
1
Tumic 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

Hey look Jett is putting his gloves on during the 250 race, let’s take a look.

Yeah, Thank god they never did that with Sexton during this summer.

2
5
HunterE38 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I thought the people talking about Deegan moving up to 450s next year were jumping the shark a bit, but it honestly doesn't look like he has any competition in this classnexcept himself from the outdoor season and now smx. Maybe his wrist was more of an issue to start sx than most of us thought, otherwise he developed a lot this year.

3
3
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
rbot wrote:

Live timing working so much better this week. Digging it. 

The Announcements bar at the bottom is lame however.   Not needed unless that is all you have to look at.

vdrsnk04 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

Hey look Jett is putting his gloves on during the 250 race, let’s take a look.

Tumic wrote:

Yeah, Thank god they never did that with Sexton during this summer.

They just showed Sexton and Tomac too. My statement still stands regardless who it is. Thanks.

3
OldTech 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
mtbkris2 wrote:

They love to talk about that scoop tire don’t they 

We were talking about last week after Tomac was struggling with that rhythm late in the second moto!

Hrzk75 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

deegan is going to go 1-1-1-1-1-1 for all SMX finale.

5
3
Tumic 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

They just showed Sexton and Tomac too. My statement still stands regardless who it is. Thanks.

And Roczen…

1
1
Brad460 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Anyone else not able to post at all from an iPad?! Switched to my phone..

