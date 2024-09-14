Bench Racing | Fort Worth SMX Main Races

Posts
The pre-show starts in less than 10 minutes, and the main broadcast starts in roughly 37 minutes.
Holeshot bitches!
top 3 ?
On the box?
Just glad be in the top 5
Motos are about to start so I'm bound to get a rush here at the parts counter😡
Mavetism's holeshot briefly crashed VitalMX!
James with the cowboy fit.
My first top 10 of the season… not bad for a privateer
WOW, people standing for the national anthem. Crazy no one kneeling. Go USA
My wife said the singer must be cold there😂
711 stretch was docked a position so it’s yours now
trying to watch on peacock. it will not pull up the live player for me. this is my first ever issue with the app.
Will " nails on the chalkboard"
I would pay a lot of money for the first smart TV that let's me run multiple apps at same time in split screen. Lot of college football games today that I have an interest in but gotta watch some moto.
I'd like a Smart TV that would let me zoom up on one of the split windows of my choice and go full screen on it. With a simple voice command like "zoom top window" or "zoom bottom window".
You could just get something like an Intel NUC and hook it up to your TV.
Holy shit, looked like Masterpool was in the air forever
Live timing working so much better this week. Digging it.
Hey look Jett is putting his gloves on during the 250 race, let’s take a look.
They love to talk about that scoop tire don’t they
Inside outside.
Does thrasher ever stop crashing?
Yeah, Thank god they never did that with Sexton during this summer.
I thought the people talking about Deegan moving up to 450s next year were jumping the shark a bit, but it honestly doesn't look like he has any competition in this classnexcept himself from the outdoor season and now smx. Maybe his wrist was more of an issue to start sx than most of us thought, otherwise he developed a lot this year.
The Announcements bar at the bottom is lame however. Not needed unless that is all you have to look at.
They just showed Sexton and Tomac too. My statement still stands regardless who it is. Thanks.
We were talking about last week after Tomac was struggling with that rhythm late in the second moto!
deegan is going to go 1-1-1-1-1-1 for all SMX finale.
And Roczen…
Anyone else not able to post at all from an iPad?! Switched to my phone..
