Bench Racing | East Rutherford Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing East Rutherford Supercross 2023 Pagination 1 of 2 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11293 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago Free practice starts in a little over 30 minutes! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mgifracing Posts 1383 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US mgifracing 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Possible Holeshot 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options JJO741 Posts 2737 Joined 10/7/2010 Location Orange, CA US JJO741 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Career best 2nd. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options cwel11 Posts 1224 Joined 12/4/2019 Location Orangeville, PA US cwel11 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Podium Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mxjeff575 Posts 362 Joined 7/14/2011 Location Festus, MO US mxjeff575 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Top 5 ! Put myself in a good position and will let the race come to me! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Ryno Power Image Ryno Power Sports Supplements Leatt Moto 4.5 Lite Jacket (Size M) Image Leatt Moto 4.5 Lite Jacket (Size M) $159.99 (20% off) Only 1 left at MotoSport Thule x Tepui Explorer Autana 3 + Annex Image Thule x Tepui Explorer Autana 3 + Annex $1,699.95 (32% off) Backcountry Fox Racing Speyer Coolmax Thin Socks Image Fox Racing Speyer Coolmax Thin Socks $12.99 (48% off) Fox Racing Answer Racing Apex 1 Goggle Image Answer Racing Apex 1 Goggle $19.96 (20% off) BTO Sports Fox Racing Mirer Knee Brace Socks Image Fox Racing Mirer Knee Brace Socks $29.99 (33% off) Up to 33% off at Fox Racing On Sale Tires Image On Sale Tires Up to 50% off at MotoSport Maxima Air Filter Care Kit Image Maxima Air Filter Care Kit $19.19 (20% off) MotoSport Thor Blitz XP Boots Image Thor Blitz XP Boots $99.95 (33% off) BTO Sports Fox Racing 180 Bnkr Pants Image Fox Racing 180 Bnkr Pants $96.99 (25% off) Fox Racing Maxima Chain Wax Image Maxima Chain Wax $7.99 (20% off) MotoSport Seven Zero Combo - S2Bra LE Image Seven Zero Combo - S2Bra LE $288.00 (20% off) MotoSport Moose Racing Universal Stainless Repack Kit Image Moose Racing Universal Stainless Repack Kit $31.95 BTO Sports Fox Racing Leed Windbreaker Jacket Image Fox Racing Leed Windbreaker Jacket $58.99 (34% off) Fox Racing Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Jersey Image Troy Lee Designs Scout GP Jersey $30.00 (40% off) Up to 40% off at MotoSport Fox Racing Cntro Coolmax Thin Socks Image Fox Racing Cntro Coolmax Thin Socks $19.99 (28% off) Fox Racing Fox Racing Legion Water Glove Image Fox Racing Legion Water Glove $27.99 (30% off) Up to 30% off at Fox Racing Stoic Dirtbag Square Table Image Stoic Dirtbag Square Table $29.40 (40% off) Backcountry Venture Wipes Biodegradable Body Wipes Image Venture Wipes Biodegradable Body Wipes $27.95 $30.95 Amazon.com Oakley Front Line MX Goggles With Roll Offs Image Oakley Front Line MX Goggles With Roll Offs $89.00 (50% off) MotoSport Michelin Starcross 6 Tire Combo Image Michelin Starcross 6 Tire Combo $218.00 (22% off) Up to 22% off at MotoSport ODI V2 Lock On Rogue MX Grips Image ODI V2 Lock On Rogue MX Grips $23.35 $25.95 BTO Sports Just1 J12 Carbon Unit Helmet Image Just1 J12 Carbon Unit Helmet $249.99 (42% off) BTO Sports ODI Podium Flight MX Handlebars - Oversized 1-1/8 Image ODI Podium Flight MX Handlebars - Oversized 1-1/8 $72.77 (23% off) Up to 23% off at MotoSport Oakley Sliver XL Sunglasses Image Oakley Sliver XL Sunglasses $76.00 (50% off) Backcountry Intense Cycles Tazer MX Pro E-Bike Image Intense Cycles Tazer MX Pro E-Bike $7,999.00 $8,999.00 MotoSport Go Barefoot Cotton Shirt (Size M) Image Go Barefoot Cotton Shirt (Size M) $31.33 (65% off) Backcountry EVS RS9 Knee Braces Image EVS RS9 Knee Braces $197.79 (37% off) MotoSport 100% Type-S Sunglasses Image 100% Type-S Sunglasses $90.00 (40% off) Only 1 left at Backcountry Acerbis X-Seat Image Acerbis X-Seat $159.99 (20% off) MotoSport O'Neal 2023 Element Combo Image O'Neal 2023 Element Combo $108.22 (23% off) MotoSport Fox Racing Bad Trip Woven Shirt Image Fox Racing Bad Trip Woven Shirt $24.99 (58% off) Fox Racing Up to 25% Off Chemicals Image Up to 25% Off Chemicals at MotoSport USWE Shred 16L Backpack Image USWE Shred 16L Backpack $119.95 (40% off) MotoSport Pro Taper S.P.I. 2.3 Footpegs Image Pro Taper S.P.I. 2.3 Footpegs $178.65 (10% off) BTO Sports KAVU The Jam Short-Sleeve Shirt Image KAVU The Jam Short-Sleeve Shirt $29.98 (50% off) Up to 50% off at Backcountry See All » Configuration options ky_savage Posts 2217 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US ky_savage 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Just a loser congratulating the podium guys 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Futures Combined Times (Yesterday) Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jrrundle Posts 239 Joined 3/10/2016 Location Renton, WA US jrrundle 1 hour ago 1 hour ago My first top 10!! Just happy to be here gang! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 463 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago mgifracing wrote: Possible Holeshot You did it man, you got the horse shot. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11293 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Vote for who you think will win the 250 Shootout: https://www.vitalmx.com/features/who-will-win-first-250-supercross-shoo… Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options YLLIBLLIH Posts 107 Joined 3/14/2023 Location Afton, TN US YLLIBLLIH 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Damn it, late to gate, was letting some chick whack my throttle wide fuckin open ,only cost me 20 bucks though 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11293 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 250 Futures Free Practice: Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options FeetUp Posts 398 Joined 12/4/2007 Location Santa Maria, CA US FeetUp 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Morning Ladies…. Let’s Go Racing Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11293 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 250 Overflow Free Practice: Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 58 minutes ago 58 minutes ago 250 West on track for free practice. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 57 minutes ago 57 minutes ago Jett 50.672 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 57 minutes ago 57 minutes ago Brown 49.623 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 56 minutes ago 56 minutes ago Jett 48.283 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 52 minutes ago 52 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 51 minutes ago Jett 47.619 Lopes 2nd with 48.436. 0.817 behind Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row Rival Ink '23 Image Polisport Image MX Graphics 23' Image Liquid Skinz 23' Image SCAR 23' Image Dunlop Image Luxon MX 23' Image Eagle Grit Image DeVol Racing 23' Image OMX Graphics 23' Image Moto Hose Image DeCal Works Image Tom Morgan Racing Image Motul Image Rocket Image 6D Helmets Image DID Image Twisted Development Image Dubya-April 2022 Image Hinson Racing Image Motul July '20 Image Seat Concepts Image Guts Racing Image See All » Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 51 minutes ago 51 minutes ago Vohland moves to 2nd with 48.379 0.760 behind Jett. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11293 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 250 West Free Practice 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 48 minutes ago 48 minutes ago 250 East on track. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 46 minutes ago 46 minutes ago Smith 49.576 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 44 minutes ago 44 minutes ago Deegan 49.303 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 463 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 46 minutes ago 46 minutes ago For a brief moment they showed Deegan with a lap time in the 46's, but that disappeared? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ky_savage Posts 2217 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US ky_savage 46 minutes ago 46 minutes ago Is the track trashed or are the West boys that much faster? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11293 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 54 minutes ago 54 minutes ago 250 East Free Practice 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options valveless Posts 73 Joined 7/26/2013 Location Island Grove, FL US valveless 45 minutes ago 45 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 41 minutes ago The fastest East guy would have been 7th on the west in free practice. Slower than a few of the futures as well. Maybe started raining or track broke down a lot…. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 35 minutes ago 35 minutes ago Barcia 48.167 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 41597 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 31 minutes ago 31 minutes ago Kenny moves to 2nd just 0.020 back of Barcia. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 2738 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 29 minutes ago 29 minutes ago So....we have an arenacross track tonight I see. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 2 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | East Rutherford Supercross Timed Qualifying To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Possible Holeshot
Career best 2nd.
Podium
Top 5 ! Put myself in a good position and will let the race come to me!
The Shop
Just a loser congratulating the podium guys
Futures Combined Times (Yesterday)
My first top 10!! Just happy to be here gang!
You did it man, you got the horse shot.
Vote for who you think will win the 250 Shootout:
https://www.vitalmx.com/features/who-will-win-first-250-supercross-shoo…
Damn it, late to gate, was letting some chick whack my throttle wide fuckin open ,only cost me 20 bucks though
250 Futures Free Practice:
Morning Ladies…. Let’s Go Racing
250 Overflow Free Practice:
250 West on track for free practice.
Jett 50.672
Brown 49.623
Jett 48.283
Jett 47.619
Lopes 2nd with 48.436.
0.817 behind
Pit Row
Vohland moves to 2nd with 48.379
0.760 behind Jett.
250 West Free Practice
250 East on track.
Smith 49.576
Deegan 49.303
For a brief moment they showed Deegan with a lap time in the 46's, but that disappeared?
Is the track trashed or are the West boys that much faster?
250 East Free Practice
The fastest East guy would have been 7th on the west in free practice. Slower than a few of the futures as well. Maybe started raining or track broke down a lot….
Barcia 48.167
Kenny moves to 2nd just 0.020 back of Barcia.
So....we have an arenacross track tonight I see.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | East Rutherford Supercross Timed Qualifying