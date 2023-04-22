Bench Racing | East Rutherford Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
East Rutherford
Supercross 2023
GD2 2 hours ago
Free practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

JJO741 1 hour ago
Career best 2nd. 

cwel11 1 hour ago
Podium

mxjeff575 1 hour ago
Top 5 !  Put myself in a good position and will let the race come to me!

1

ky_savage 1 hour ago
Just a loser congratulating the podium guys Laughing

jrrundle 1 hour ago
My first top 10!! Just happy to be here gang! 

YLLIBLLIH 1 hour ago
Damn it, late to gate, was letting some chick whack my throttle wide fuckin open ,only cost me 20 bucks though 

GD2 1 hour ago
250 Futures Free Practice:

FeetUp 1 hour ago
Morning Ladies…. Let’s Go Racing

GD2 1 hour ago
250 Overflow Free Practice:

-MAVERICK- 58 minutes ago
250 West on track for free practice.

-MAVERICK- 52 minutes ago
Jett 47.619

Lopes 2nd with 48.436. 

0.817 behind

-MAVERICK- 51 minutes ago
Vohland moves to 2nd with 48.379

0.760 behind Jett.

GD2 1 hour ago
250 West Free Practice

Reese95w 46 minutes ago
For a brief moment they showed Deegan with a lap time in the 46's, but that disappeared?

ky_savage 46 minutes ago
Is the track trashed or are the West boys that much faster?

GD2 54 minutes ago
250 East Free Practice

valveless 45 minutes ago
The fastest East guy would have been 7th on the west in free practice. Slower than a few of the futures as well. Maybe started raining or track broke down a lot….

-MAVERICK- 31 minutes ago
Kenny moves to 2nd just 0.020 back of Barcia. 

Magoofan 29 minutes ago
So....we have an arenacross track tonight I see.   Sad

