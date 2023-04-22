Bench Racing | East Rutherford Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing East Rutherford Supercross 2023 Pagination 1 of 4 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11317 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Roughly 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ryanxmx31 Posts 67 Joined 2/20/2010 Location Sturgeon Bay, WI US ryanxmx31 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Webb back on the 52s? Podium!

I'm looking forward to seeing Barcia and Kenny back on the box Feels like a Roczen kind of night for some reason.

Pre show just started WHAT TIME DOES DEEGAN RACE!!!!!!🤣

Damn this track is roughing everyone up. Is like to hear from Tomac on what happened in qualifying

AC's crash was weird. Looked like he stuck to the bike. Hopefully he's not hurt too bad.

Looks like Webb #2 has the holeshot!

Lets go racing ! Cheers to you all. Hoping to see clean racing and hopefully a new winner in one of the two classes.

Good burn on Jett, Hunter.

No, that's the Bickers Bus as Ralph would say. He pulled a Moranz, but a holeshot nonetheless

Will C. is back

Finally!!!!

Has there been an official update on the extent of Tomac's injury in his practice/qualifying crash? Never mind. Femur thru skin , duct tape and ace bandage good to go

Let's go boys!

Looked like a decent crowd, from what little I could see.

Pretty amazing to have RC and JS7 calling these races again. Think about a few years ago if someone suggested that they'd be doing this together. It has definitely improved the viewing and listening experience. Doesn't look like the clouds are getting too dark just yet, so we may get lucky and not have a mudder.

Yes she is scrolling through IG from last week for race coverage tonight.

Did he call him racer?

Damn good start by Yoder. EDIT: Damn, looks like I gooched him and made him crash. Webb back on the 52s?
Yes Weege! Love seeing this pre show.
Feels like a Roczen kind of night for some reason.
Pre show just started
WHAT TIME DOES DEEGAN RACE!!!!!!🤣
Damn this track is roughing everyone up.
AC’s crash was weird. Looked like he stuck to the bike. Hopefully he’s not hurt too bad.
Looks like Webb #2 has the holeshot!
Lets go racing ! Cheers to you all.
Hoping to see clean racing and hopefully a new winner in one of the two classes.
Good burn on Jett, Hunter.
No, that's the Bickers Bus as Ralph would say.
Will C. is back
Finally!!!!
Has there been an official update on the extent of Tomac's injury in his practice/qualifying crash?
Never mind.
Femur thru skin , duct tape and ace bandage good to go
Let's go boys!
Looked like a decent crowd, from what little I could see.
Pretty amazing to have RC and JS7 calling these races again. Think about a few years ago if someone suggested that they'd be doing this together. It has definitely improved the viewing and listening experience.
Doesn’t look like the clouds are getting too dark just yet, so we may get lucky and not have a mudder.
Yes she is scrolling through IG from last week for race coverage tonight.
Did he call him racer?
Damn good start by Yoder.
EDIT: Damn, looks like I gooched him and made him crash.
Vohland showing impressive speed
This is a “roger notice me” ride from Vohland today/night
Vohland lookin’ great!
Slipperyier
