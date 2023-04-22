Bench Racing | East Rutherford Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
East Rutherford
Supercross 2023
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

A41CA7A7-610E-41D4-A181-C773D925D978.jpeg?VersionId=eiRrERYdscys5Q7541iY

Roughly 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

HOLESHOT BITCHES 01B.jpg?VersionId=UCM6s8TPE0Tc uiyj22gr h8VLv2DNO

 

4
3
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
Podium!
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
I'm looking forward to seeing Barcia and Kenny back on the box
3

aeffertz 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Yes Weege! Love seeing this pre show.

5
KYFHO699 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Feels like a Roczen kind of night for some reason.

5
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Pre show just started

WHAT TIME DOES DEEGAN RACE!!!!!!🤣

2
3
Hcallz5 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Damn this track is roughing everyone up.

HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Is like to hear from Tomac on what happened in qualifying
1
Sully 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

AC’s crash was weird. Looked like he stuck to the bike. Hopefully he’s not hurt too bad. 

1
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:
   

HOLESHOT BITCHES 01B.jpg?VersionId=UCM6s8TPE0Tc uiyj22gr h8VLv2DNO

 

Looks like Webb #2 has the holeshot! 

1
MotoNerd3131 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Lets go racing ! Cheers to you all. 

Hoping to see clean racing and hopefully a new winner in one of the two classes. 

3
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:
   

HOLESHOT BITCHES 01B.jpg?VersionId=UCM6s8TPE0Tc uiyj22gr h8VLv2DNO

 

1911 wrote:

Looks like Webb #2 has the holeshot! 

No, that's the Bickers Bus as Ralph would say.

1
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:
   

HOLESHOT BITCHES 01B.jpg?VersionId=UCM6s8TPE0Tc uiyj22gr h8VLv2DNO

 

1911 wrote:

Looks like Webb #2 has the holeshot! 

Reese95w wrote:

No, that's the Bickers Bus as Ralph would say.

He pulled a Moranz, but a holeshot nonetheless
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Finally!!!!

IMG 3075.jpeg?VersionId=l8FXeooO
 

 

3
4
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Has there been an official update on the extent of Tomac's injury in his practice/qualifying crash?

Never mind.

YLLIBLLIH 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:

Has there been an official update on the extent of Tomac's injury in his practice/qualifying crash?

Never mind.

Femur thru skin , duct tape and ace bandage good to go

9
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Looked like a decent crowd, from what little I could see.

2
MotoNerd3131 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Pretty amazing to have RC and JS7 calling these races again. Think about a few years ago if someone suggested that they'd be doing this together. It has definitely improved the viewing and listening experience. 

5
Sully 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Doesn’t look like the clouds are getting too dark just yet, so we may get lucky and not have a mudder. 

2
mb60 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Front242 wrote:

Will C. is back

Yes she is scrolling through IG from last week for race coverage tonight. 

jambalaya 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Did he call him racer?

Sully 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 46 minutes ago

Damn good start by Yoder. 
 

EDIT: Damn, looks like I gooched him and made him crash. 

Coggl 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Vohland showing impressive speed

jambalaya 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

This is a “roger notice me” ride from Vohland today/night

1
aeffertz 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Vohland lookin’ great!

1

