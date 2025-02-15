Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying

35 minutes until Race Day Live comes on, 6hrs minutes until Race at 7am.
Debating If I stay up, doing a bit of machining / welding, while looking over to the monitor, then watching the actual Race, or, going into Hibernation, and catching it in the arvo.
Decisions, Decisions. Stay up and be a Zombie for the next day or so - works well for all my scans on Monday, if the bloody Rail Strike is called off ( Zombie Mode works well for being in a succession of Infernal Machines for a few hours) , or risk trying to drive to Sydney, in outrageous traffic when in Zombie mode......... or be a normal Human, and go to sleep at a semi reasonable hour.
Hoooooòòooleshot
Brapppppp
Podium?
I'm so bummed that so.many riders are out with injuries, it sucks that they are hurt and it sucks for the series.
Some privateers are gonna have a better chance of making it in and I'm happy for them so let's see how the main turns out with lappers.
I'd like to see Ken haul back some points this evening.
wow so early
The Shop
Gate drop for heat 1 is 15h06 today (Detroit). Still shit for us bastards that live abroad. 22h00 in the eve for me and watching it live is a long pull trying to stay awake.
I'll wake up at 5am on Sunday to watch...
Good morning Ladies… Let’s Go Racing
Up to early to start driving 😠
Woo hoo! EST.
Seems like mookie fever is only getting worse
Midnight snack of timtams, MX legends going and a brewski. Keen to see how this track shapes up and who stacks up where with the recent injuries.
Does Justin Hill make a podium again by the end of the season?
Mookie, on the box or on the Aplinestars golf cart???
It's too freaking early!
(Except for Boom)
Race morning live! I’m here for it pacific time let’s go!!!
Geezuz, just imagine if Mookie goes on to win this championship..
Doubtful
Doubtful for sure but damn, if it happens...
Pit Row
It would be awesome though!
Wot's that White Stuff falling from the Sky??????????????????????????????? 🤔
It’s cold I’m calling Webb for the win, jacket off!
Looks like we'll be watching the Detroit Snowcross today.
Dam Levi almost high side
I'd be glad to send you some from Kansas, Bit of ice mix though
It's got a Roof, hasn't it?
But, I think I've been reading that the Pits are some distance from the Stadium - can you imagine the fooforaw if a rider had a prang, and got hurt, on the way to and from.........
Coop looks good.
Big Ben down hard @ end of whoops. He's up...
Come on Malcom, unleash.
Oh No - More critical decision's!
The Penguins Of Madagascar has come on - what Kids, besides me, are up at 2.10am ? - and I'm torn.
Skipper, Kowalski, Private and, My Hero, Ricco, plus Marlene the Otter, and, the Lunatic Lemurs, or Brayton and Cigarello??????
Bugger it, sound down on the Boys, and Sound up on The Penguins! I'll catch up on Sexton's interview at some other time - I've got my Priorities Right!
Hey Gif, Cole Bruns raced the Topeka AX last night. Got 5th in his class. He's top 10 out of 111 amateurs. Micah said it was nerve wracking watching his kid out there.
