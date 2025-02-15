Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Detroit
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GD2







GD2
benchdet

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Boomslang







Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I'm so bummed that so.many riders are out with injuries, it sucks that they are hurt and it sucks for the series.

Some privateers are gonna have a better chance of making it in and I'm happy for them so let's see how the main turns out with lappers. 

I'd like to see Ken haul back some points this evening.

9

Boomslang







Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
matze wrote:

wow so early

Gate drop for heat 1 is 15h06 today (Detroit). Still shit for us bastards that live abroad. 22h00 in the eve for me and watching it live is a long pull trying to stay awake.

I'll wake up at 5am on Sunday to watch...

3
FeetUp







FeetUp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Good morning Ladies… Let’s Go Racing

2
deanwhite51







deanwhite51 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Midnight snack of timtams, MX legends going and a brewski. Keen to see how this track shapes up and who stacks up where with the recent injuries. 

Does Justin Hill make a podium again by the end of the season?  

3
Bearuno







Bearuno 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

35 minutes until Race Day Live comes on, 6hrs minutes until Race at 7am.

Debating If I stay up, doing a bit of machining / welding, while looking over to the monitor, then watching the actual Race, or, going into Hibernation, and catching it in the arvo.

Decisions, Decisions. Stay up and be a Zombie for the next day or so - works well for all my scans on Monday, if the bloody Rail Strike is called off ( Zombie Mode works well for being in a succession of Infernal Machines for a few hours) , or risk trying to drive to Sydney, in outrageous traffic when in Zombie mode......... or be a normal Human, and go to sleep at a semi reasonable hour. 

3
GD2







GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 C Free Practice

250cfp 15.png?VersionId=rGmXxDjIrRpnte1Ka0AP

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 18

250 A Free Practice

250afp 20

450 A Free Practice

450afp 21

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 27

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 23.png?VersionId=d4pY7Zx5KR.3BbELlU B9kA5qiB
1
SteveUrchin









SteveUrchin 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Race morning live! I’m here for it pacific time let’s go!!! 

5
Boomslang







Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Geezuz, just imagine if Mookie goes on to win this championship..

11
1
mx 219







mx 219 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Boomslang wrote:

Geezuz, just imagine if Mookie goes on to win this championship..

Doubtful

3
Boomslang







Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Boomslang wrote:

Geezuz, just imagine if Mookie goes on to win this championship..

mx 219 wrote:

Doubtful

Doubtful for sure but damn, if it happens...

2
1

Bearuno







Bearuno 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wot's that White Stuff falling from the Sky??????????????????????????????? 🤔

2
Village Idiot







Village Idiot 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bearuno wrote:

Wot's that White Stuff falling from the Sky??????????????????????????????? 🤔

Looks like we'll be watching the Detroit Snowcross today. 

mgifracing









mgifracing 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bearuno wrote:

Wot's that White Stuff falling from the Sky??????????????????????????????? 🤔

I'd be glad to send you some from Kansas, Bit of ice mix though

3
Bearuno







Bearuno 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bearuno wrote:

Wot's that White Stuff falling from the Sky??????????????????????????????? 🤔

Village Idiot wrote:

Looks like we'll be watching the Detroit Snowcross today. 

It's got a Roof, hasn't it?

But, I think I've been reading that the Pits are some distance from the Stadium - can you imagine the fooforaw if a rider had a prang, and got hurt, on the way to and from......... 

1
GD2







GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 C Qualifying 1

250cq1 19

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1 37.png?VersionId=s1ApXcdATfq

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 43.png?VersionId=i4 09Lc4uDHMS6nURTClsFl 2gqu
2
MxAddic







MxAddic 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Coop looks good.

Big Ben down hard @ end of whoops. He's up...

Bearuno







Bearuno 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 29 minutes ago

Oh No - More critical decision's!

The Penguins Of Madagascar has come on - what Kids, besides me, are up at 2.10am ? - and I'm torn.

Skipper, Kowalski, Private and, My Hero, Ricco, plus Marlene the Otter, and, the Lunatic Lemurs, or Brayton and Cigarello??????

Bugger it, sound down on the Boys, and Sound up on The Penguins! I'll catch up on Sexton's interview at some other time - I've got my Priorities Right!

plowboy







plowboy 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 30 minutes ago
mgifracing wrote:

It would be awesome though!

Hey Gif, Cole Bruns raced the Topeka AX last night.  Got 5th in his class.  He's top 10 out of 111 amateurs. Micah said it was nerve wracking watching his kid out there.

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying