Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying

Are these lap times real? The top guys could be under 40 seconds?
It could be the "making tracks safer" deal. If you make the track easy, there will probably only be like 5 seconds separating the entire field. Get ready for single file racing! I'm hoping not but it's not looking promising right now.
Holeshot! Wow this is early
Podium!
edit: I got second in the holeshot hahaha
Damn it’s early!!!
I like it!
The Shop
I'm working this morning, so I guess I'll be getting paid to watch RDL.
450 C is on track.
Red flag.
Dang that's no good🫤 Hopefully it's nothing serious and only over cautious....
450 C Free Practice
39 second lap times?????
450 B Free Practice
It's a 6 lane arena arenacross track, not surprised at the lap times
So two guys in C practice running almost a second faster than the top B guy?
Any bikes stolen yet?
Main events are going to be into lappers a few laps into the race........
Looks like Arenacross times today.
Pit Row
Like getting up for work today... Early out west.
Stew on top in first practice!
Less than a second separating the top 7. Can we say freight train night?
450 A Free Practice
Malcolm’s second fastest time was still faster than anyone else. I know it’s just free practice but that is something. Really want to see him holeshot at least a heat race.
Dang this is early. Do you guys have less respect for me if I crack a RDL beer open for qualifying even those it’s before 8am rather then afternoon like normal. LOL!
Crazy.
same
The leader might lap well into the top ten with those times.
Yeah, I think we likely see times in the 30s. Whatever, I am stoked. Just as stoked for the 250s as the 450s!
Triumph top 5. Doesnt look like it's slowing Swoll down so far
Triumph in the top 5 this free practice. That’s impressive.
This is Detroit not Oakland. Safer than many downtowns we visit these days. Don’t remember a bike being stolen in the last 10 years at this event.
