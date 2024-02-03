Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

ky_savage
ky_savage 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Holeshot! Wow this is early Dizzy

Dirtydeeds
Dirtydeeds 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Podium!

 

edit: I got second in the holeshot hahaha

ky_savage
ky_savage 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I'm working this morning, so I guess I'll be getting paid to watch RDL.

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 C is on track.

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Red flag.

mxracer816
mxracer816 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Dang that's no good🫤 Hopefully it's nothing serious and only over cautious....

valveless
valveless 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Are these lap times real? The top guys could be under 40 seconds?

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 C Free Practice

mxracer816
mxracer816 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
valveless wrote:

Are these lap times real? The top guys could be under 40 seconds?

It could be the "making tracks safer" deal. If you make the track easy, there will probably only be like 5 seconds separating the entire field. Get ready for single file racing! I'm hoping not but it's not looking promising right now.

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

truck
truck 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

It's a 6 lane arena arenacross track, not surprised at the lap times

valveless
valveless 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

So two guys in C practice running almost a second faster than the top B guy?

Nairb#70
Nairb#70 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Any bikes stolen yet?

truck
truck 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Main events are going to be into lappers a few laps into the race........

KYFHO699
KYFHO699 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Looks like Arenacross times today.

Press516
Press516 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Like getting up for work today...  Early out west.

Stew on top in first practice!

mxracer816
mxracer816 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Less than a second separating the top 7. Can we say freight train night?

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

sbarrington314 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Malcolm’s second fastest time was still faster than anyone else. I know it’s just free practice but that is something. Really want to see him holeshot at least a heat race. 

4
vdrsnk04
vdrsnk04 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Dang this is early. Do you guys have less respect for me if I crack a RDL beer open for qualifying even those it’s before 8am rather then afternoon like normal. LOL!

14
CPR
CPR 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The leader might lap well into the top ten with those times.

Haul77
Haul77 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Yeah, I think we likely see times in the 30s. Whatever, I am stoked. Just as stoked for the 250s as the 450s!

crusty_xx
crusty_xx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Triumph top 5. Doesnt look like it's slowing Swoll down so far

valveless
valveless 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Triumph in the top 5 this free practice. That’s impressive.

studworx
studworx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Nairb#70 wrote:

Any bikes stolen yet?

This is Detroit not Oakland. Safer than many downtowns we visit these days. Don’t remember a bike being stolen in the last 10 years at this event. 

4
