Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Detroit
Supercross 2023
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

detroitbench

A little over 30 minutes until free practice is scheduled to start!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1369
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Does Eli get it straightened back out tonight?

1
1

The Shop

See All »
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2590
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

My gate rut ran me into the guy next to me.....

2
2
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
26110
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Good Morning All!

What do we think we’re looking at for “Fast Lap” today? 49-50 seconds…?

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
40745
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
TeamGreen wrote:

Good Morning All!

What do we think we’re looking at for “Fast Lap” today? 49-50 seconds…?

52.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

4DF985B8-B27C-4AFD-AC3A-5D822743DDD9

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

46630A3B-EB54-4864-973F-F789D8E6E59C

 

FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
392
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Good morning ladies… let’s go racing

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
40745
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

JMart up to 3rd with 54.406. 

1.160 behind Thrasher. 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

2C0B2117-2E5E-4907-B0E8-C043F3591C36.jpeg?VersionId=ChBO5.

 

1

Pit Row

See All »
valveless
Profile picture for user valveless
Posts
55
Joined
7/26/2013
Location
Island Grove, FL US
valveless 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

We are going to get beast mode back tonight. I think last week lit a fire in Eli.

3
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

1665D1D0-D03A-4209-BA46-FD43C379C695

 

1
mgifracing
Profile picture for user mgifracing
Posts
1369
Joined
1/25/2007
Location
Newton, KS US
mgifracing 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
valveless wrote:

We are going to get beast mode back tonight. I think last week lit a fire in Eli.

I hope you're right. Hate to see his season go to shit after deciding to re-sign.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

01D2BD4C-978B-4AD5-B4A6-49817D88D4F6.jpeg?VersionId=m

 

8tensolutions
Profile picture for user 8tensolutions
Posts
1807
Joined
11/15/2009
Location
Salt Lake City, UT US
8tensolutions 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
valveless wrote:

We are going to get beast mode back tonight. I think last week lit a fire in Eli.

mgifracing wrote:

I hope you're right. Hate to see his season go to shit after deciding to re-sign.

He had a neck issue and if you have ever woke up with a super tight spot in your neck you will know how painful it can be.....and then racing SX on top of that is unreal.  

1
2
jonesaustin
Profile picture for user jonesaustin
Posts
1924
Joined
7/6/2009
Location
Austin, TX US
jonesaustin 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

What are the odds Adam Cianciarulo comes out and wins Detroit tonight.

5
mattyhamz2
Profile picture for user mattyhamz2
Posts
10309
Joined
7/6/2015
Location
So Cal, CA US
mattyhamz2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
valveless wrote:

We are going to get beast mode back tonight. I think last week lit a fire in Eli.

mgifracing wrote:

I hope you're right. Hate to see his season go to shit after deciding to re-sign.

8tensolutions wrote:
He had a neck issue and if you have ever woke up with a super tight spot in your neck you will know how painful it...

He had a neck issue and if you have ever woke up with a super tight spot in your neck you will know how painful it can be.....and then racing SX on top of that is unreal.  

It would easily stop me from riding that day. 

2
8tensolutions
Profile picture for user 8tensolutions
Posts
1807
Joined
11/15/2009
Location
Salt Lake City, UT US
8tensolutions 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
mgifracing wrote:

I hope you're right. Hate to see his season go to shit after deciding to re-sign.

8tensolutions wrote:
He had a neck issue and if you have ever woke up with a super tight spot in your neck you will know how painful it...

He had a neck issue and if you have ever woke up with a super tight spot in your neck you will know how painful it can be.....and then racing SX on top of that is unreal.  

mattyhamz2 wrote:

It would easily stop me from riding that day. 

Me too.  I think some underestimate what these guys may or may not be dealing with considering the amount of stress they put their bodies through.  I wish more would talk about it and not as excuses, but Eli sharing that makes far more sense as to why he "rode around" in 7th.  He was also transparent about Tampa which was great to give a better understanding. 

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying