Me too. I think some underestimate what these guys may or may not be dealing with considering the amount of stress they put their bodies through. I wish more would talk about it and not as excuses, but Eli sharing that makes far more sense as to why he "rode around" in 7th. He was also transparent about Tampa which was great to give a better understanding.
Holeshot maybe
Good morning GD.
2nd
Does Eli get it straightened back out tonight?
The Shop
My gate rut ran me into the guy next to me.....
missed a shift
Good Morning All!
What do we think we’re looking at for “Fast Lap” today? 49-50 seconds…?
52.
250 C Free Practice
250 B Free Practice
Good morning ladies… let’s go racing
Smith 54.628
Thrasher 54.367
Thrasher 53.246
Smith 53.720
JMart up to 3rd with 54.406.
1.160 behind Thrasher.
250 A Free Practice
Tomac 54.119
Pit Row
Anderson 53.851
Tomac 53.129
We are going to get beast mode back tonight. I think last week lit a fire in Eli.
450 A Free Practice
I hope you're right. Hate to see his season go to shit after deciding to re-sign.
450 B Free Practice
He had a neck issue and if you have ever woke up with a super tight spot in your neck you will know how painful it can be.....and then racing SX on top of that is unreal.
What are the odds Adam Cianciarulo comes out and wins Detroit tonight.
Last night I saw Monster Energy has been replaying old races on their Youtube channel. Some pretty good racing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGhoFyMLzeY
It would easily stop me from riding that day.
Me too. I think some underestimate what these guys may or may not be dealing with considering the amount of stress they put their bodies through. I wish more would talk about it and not as excuses, but Eli sharing that makes far more sense as to why he "rode around" in 7th. He was also transparent about Tampa which was great to give a better understanding.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Timed Qualifying