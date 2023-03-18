Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Detroit Supercross 2023 Pagination 1 of 13 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 12 Page 13 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11148 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago We've got roughly 35 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 3538 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Zing! 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1561 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago Holeshot? Edit: Damn you Bill. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options wildbill Posts 4266 Joined 8/15/2006 Location Christmas Valley, OR US wildbill 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Brap Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 3538 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Holeshot on a electric bike? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Oakley Airbrake MX Goggles With Prizm Lens Image Oakley Airbrake MX Goggles With Prizm Lens $72.50 (50% off) Up to 50% off at MotoSport Evoc Neo 16L Protector Hydration Pack Image Evoc Neo 16L Protector Hydration Pack $150.00 (50% off) Up to 50% off at MotoSport EVS RS9 Knee Braces Image EVS RS9 Knee Braces $197.79 (37% off) MotoSport Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler Image Stoic 30-Can Heavy Duty Cooler $39.50 (50% off) Backcountry Fox Racing Speyer Coolmax Thin Socks Image Fox Racing Speyer Coolmax Thin Socks $12.99 (48% off) Fox Racing Leatt GPX 5.5 FlexLock Boots Image Leatt GPX 5.5 FlexLock Boots $319.99 (20% off) Up to 20% off at MotoSport Fox Racing Flexair Mirer Pants Image Fox Racing Flexair Mirer Pants $139.99 (30% off) Fox Racing Fox Racing 180 Bnkr Jersey Image Fox Racing 180 Bnkr Jersey $29.99 (25% off) Fox Racing Acerbis Skid Plates Image Acerbis Skid Plates $61.99 (25% off) MotoSport Camp Chef Redwood Gas Fire Pit Image Camp Chef Redwood Gas Fire Pit $109.93 (50% off) REI Camp Chef Teton 2-Burner Stove Image Camp Chef Teton 2-Burner Stove $79.93 (50% off) REI Fox Racing 180 Bnkr Pants Image Fox Racing 180 Bnkr Pants $96.99 (25% off) Fox Racing Troy Lee Designs Mono GP Pants Image Troy Lee Designs Mono GP Pants $59.50 (50% off) Up to 50% off at MotoSport EVS TP199 Knee Guards Image EVS TP199 Knee Guards $91.99 (20% off) MotoSport Troy Lee Designs Solo SE Pro Pants Image Troy Lee Designs Solo SE Pro Pants $89.00 (53% off) Up to 53% off at MotoSport Fox Racing 180 Karrera Jersey (Size M) Image Fox Racing 180 Karrera Jersey (Size M) $27.99 (26% off) Fox Racing Pro Taper MX Tri-Density Half-Waffle Grips Image Pro Taper MX Tri-Density Half-Waffle Grips $14.42 $16.02 MotoSport Fox Racing Nobyl Fri Thick Socks Image Fox Racing Nobyl Fri Thick Socks $17.99 (22% off) Fox Racing Troy Lee Designs ODI MX Grips Image Troy Lee Designs ODI MX Grips $11.65 $12.95 BTO Sports Fox Racing 180 Oktiv Gloves Image Fox Racing 180 Oktiv Gloves $12.99 (48% off) Fox Racing Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp Image Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp $6,749.99 (25% off) Specialized.com USWE Shred 16L Backpack Image USWE Shred 16L Backpack $119.95 (40% off) MotoSport Fox Racing Flexair Rigz Pants Image Fox Racing Flexair Rigz Pants $99.99 (50% off) Fox Racing Oakley Front Line MX Troy Lee Designs Signature Goggles Image Oakley Front Line MX Troy Lee Designs Signature Goggles $87.50 (50% off) Up to 50% off at MotoSport Leatt Moto Lite 1.5 Hydration System Image Leatt Moto Lite 1.5 Hydration System $95.99 (20% off) Up to 20% off at MotoSport Fox Racing 180 Skew Gloves Image Fox Racing 180 Skew Gloves $14.99 (40% off) Fox Racing Fox Racing Traildust 2.0 Flannel Image Fox Racing Traildust 2.0 Flannel $52.99 (25% off) Fox Racing Fox Racing Geology Camo Windbreaker Jacket Image Fox Racing Geology Camo Windbreaker Jacket $63.99 (25% off) Fox Racing EVS Tug Impact Riding Shorts Image EVS Tug Impact Riding Shorts $38.99 (40% off) MotoSport ODI V2 Lock On Rogue MX Grips Image ODI V2 Lock On Rogue MX Grips $23.35 $25.95 BTO Sports Fox Racing 180 Karrera Pants Image Fox Racing 180 Karrera Pants $93.99 (25% off) Fox Racing MotoSport Steel Lift Stand Image MotoSport Steel Lift Stand $69.99 $77.76 MotoSport Oakley Sliver XL Sunglasses Image Oakley Sliver XL Sunglasses $76.00 (50% off) Backcountry EVS Revo 4 Chest Protector Image EVS Revo 4 Chest Protector $55.19 (40% off) MotoSport Leatt Velocity 5.5 Goggles Image Leatt Velocity 5.5 Goggles $48.99 (30% off) Up to 30% off at MotoSport NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair Image NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair $124.93 (50% off) REI See All » Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 3538 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago 2 hours ago ProKawi24 wrote: Holeshot? Edit: Damn you Bill. Magoo fan has been killing it the last few weeks. was getting second, second, second until today..LOL 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1561 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 3 hours ago 3 hours ago ProKawi24 wrote: Holeshot? Edit: Damn you Bill. Bill_Carroll wrote: Magoo fan has been killing it the last few weeks. was getting second, second, second until today..LOL Couldn't get his bike to start this week I'm guessing lol. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 2590 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate! lol I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight. Can you believe the gall...I have to go out with my wife and friends tonight! Priorities people! 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Oldstyle Posts 107 Joined 2/21/2018 Location Anaheim, CA US Oldstyle 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago Let’s hear some top 3 predictions Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1561 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Magoofan wrote: Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate! lol I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight. Can you believe... Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate! lol I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight. Can you believe the gall...I have to go out with my wife and friends tonight! Priorities people! Dude that's what Friday nights/Sunday afternoons are for. Saturday's are Supercross time. My wife's favorite day of the week because she gets the TV while I'm on my laptop lol. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Jonny Crash Posts 242 Joined 1/23/2021 Location GB Jonny Crash 2 hours ago 2 hours ago 13 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 446 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Am I too late for the Holeshot! Yea. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Magoofan Posts 2590 Joined 5/4/2021 Location Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US Magoofan 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago Oldstyle wrote: Let’s hear some top 3 predictions 1. Barcia 2. Webb 3. Kenny Chase ends up on the ground again. Eli's neck puts him 4th. 1 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options cwel11 Posts 1180 Joined 12/4/2019 Location Orangeville, PA US cwel11 2 hours ago 2 hours ago ET CW KR 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1561 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Oldstyle wrote: Let’s hear some top 3 predictions Magoofan wrote: 1. Barcia 2. Webb 3. Kenny Chase ends up on the ground again. Eli's neck puts him 4th. 1. Barcia 2. Webb 3. Kenny Chase ends up on the ground again. Eli's neck puts him 4th. 1) Eli 2) Webb 3) Anderson Assuming Chase crashes again. If he doesn't he wins but my faith in him staying on 2 wheels is practically gone at this point. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Tyler D Posts 117 Joined 12/5/2022 Location La, CA US Tyler D 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Oldstyle wrote: Let’s hear some top 3 predictions 1. we'll get a "he's got alotta wood to chop" OR "he's goin to the HOUSE" 2. sexton crashes 3. roczen flops 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 446 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I still want to know what that little brown flap, looks like leather, is on RC left collar. Looks like it has a button hole in it. Anybody? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options TheDennisSystem Posts 149 Joined 8/13/2022 Location Santa Barbara, CA US TheDennisSystem 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I wonder what time JT gets his haircut every day? 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 1762 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Let's go boys! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row DeCal Works Image Rival Ink '23 Image Eagle Grit Image SCAR 23' Image DeVol Racing 23' Image Dunlop Image Motul July '20 Image Seat Concepts Image 6D Helmets Image Hinson Racing Image OMX Graphics 23' Image Liquid Skinz 23' Image Twisted Development Image Luxon MX 23' Image DID Image MX Graphics 23' Image Dubya-April 2022 Image Moto Hose Image Polisport Image Motul Image Guts Racing Image Rocket Image Tom Morgan Racing Image On Track School Image See All » Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 40743 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Douche move. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options cwel11 Posts 1180 Joined 12/4/2019 Location Orangeville, PA US cwel11 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Lol Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 446 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 2 hours ago 2 hours ago TheDennisSystem wrote: I wonder what time JT gets his haircut every day? I don't know but that first shot of JT had the Monster Girl's butt in it so that was good! 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 1762 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 2 hours ago 2 hours ago DAMN, already some spice to begin the night, I fucking like it. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Sandwarrior752 Posts 4713 Joined 9/12/2014 Location BE Sandwarrior752 2 hours ago 2 hours ago lol, what was that between Deegan and Smith ?! 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1561 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 2 hours ago 2 hours ago WOW. Little too aggressive there dude, this is just a qualifier. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options RoflCopter726 Posts 1966 Joined 11/4/2009 Location FM US RoflCopter726 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Deegan getting in over his head 3 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options AS64 Posts 1699 Joined 5/14/2012 Location CA AS64 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Holy what was that!? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Rickyisms Posts 3578 Joined 10/5/2017 Location FL US Rickyisms 2 hours ago 2 hours ago That was pretty Metal Mulisha. 4 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options tuttle425 Posts 1378 Joined 8/5/2020 Location Prairie Village, KS US tuttle425 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Wtf Deegan. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hcallz5 Posts 2341 Joined 8/20/2013 Location UT US Hcallz5 2 hours ago 2 hours ago I thought Vital loved contact 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options davis224 Posts 5557 Joined 8/15/2006 Location Cornland, IL US davis224 2 hours ago 2 hours ago Deegan spazzed out a bit 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 13 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 12 Page 13 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Night Show To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Zing!
Holeshot?
Edit: Damn you Bill.
Holeshot on a electric bike?
The Shop
Magoo fan has been killing it the last few weeks. was getting second, second, second until today..LOL
Couldn't get his bike to start this week I'm guessing lol.
Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate!
lol
I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight. Can you believe the gall...I have to go out with my wife and friends tonight! Priorities people!
Let’s hear some top 3 predictions
Dude that's what Friday nights/Sunday afternoons are for. Saturday's are Supercross time. My wife's favorite day of the week because she gets the TV while I'm on my laptop lol.
Am I too late for the Holeshot! Yea.
1. Barcia
2. Webb
3. Kenny
Chase ends up on the ground again.
Eli's neck puts him 4th.
ET
CW
KR
1) Eli
2) Webb
3) Anderson
Assuming Chase crashes again. If he doesn't he wins but my faith in him staying on 2 wheels is practically gone at this point.
1. we'll get a "he's got alotta wood to chop" OR "he's goin to the HOUSE"
2. sexton crashes
3. roczen flops
I still want to know what that little brown flap, looks like leather, is on RC left collar. Looks like it has a button hole in it. Anybody?
I wonder what time JT gets his haircut every day?
Let's go boys!
Pit Row
Douche move.
Lol
I don't know but that first shot of JT had the Monster Girl's butt in it so that was good!
DAMN, already some spice to begin the night, I fucking like it.
lol, what was that between Deegan and Smith ?!
WOW. Little too aggressive there dude, this is just a qualifier.
Deegan getting in over his head
Holy what was that!?
That was pretty Metal Mulisha.
Wtf Deegan.
I thought Vital loved contact
Deegan spazzed out a bit
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Night Show