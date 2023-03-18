Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Night Show

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11148
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

detroitbench2.jpg?VersionId=5WaKdOoaevcClHs

 We've got roughly 35 minutes until the broadcast starts!

|
ProKawi24
Profile picture for user ProKawi24
Posts
1561
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Holeshot?

 

Edit: Damn you Bill.    

2

Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
3538
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Bill_Carroll 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ProKawi24 wrote:

Holeshot?

 

Edit: Damn you Bill.    

Magoo fan has been killing it the last few weeks. was getting second, second, second until today..LOL

2
ProKawi24
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
Posts
1561
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ProKawi24 wrote:

Holeshot?

 

Edit: Damn you Bill.    

Bill_Carroll wrote:

Magoo fan has been killing it the last few weeks. was getting second, second, second until today..LOL

Couldn't get his bike to start this week I'm guessing lol. 

1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
2590
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate!

 

lol

 

I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight.  Can you believe the gall...I have to go out with my wife and friends tonight!  Grinning    Priorities people!

3
Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
107
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Let’s hear some top 3 predictions 

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
Posts
1561
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate!   lol   I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight.  Can you believe...

Couldn't find my lucky socks....late to the gate!

 

lol

 

I'm going to be watching this race as a replay late tonight.  Can you believe the gall...I have to go out with my wife and friends tonight!  Grinning    Priorities people!

Dude that's what Friday nights/Sunday afternoons are for.  Saturday's are Supercross time. My wife's favorite day of the week because she gets the TV while I'm on my laptop lol. 

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
446
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Am I too late for the Holeshot!  Yea.Sad

Magoofan
Magoofan 2 hours ago
Posts
2590
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:

Let’s hear some top 3 predictions 

1. Barcia

2. Webb

3. Kenny

 

Evil

 

Chase ends up on the ground again.

Eli's neck puts him 4th.

1
4
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1180
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

ET

CW

KR

1
1
ProKawi24
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
Posts
1561
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:

Let’s hear some top 3 predictions 

Magoofan wrote:
1. Barcia 2. Webb 3. Kenny     Chase ends up on the ground again. Eli's neck puts him 4th.

1. Barcia

2. Webb

3. Kenny

 

Evil

 

Chase ends up on the ground again.

Eli's neck puts him 4th.

1) Eli

2) Webb

3) Anderson

Assuming Chase crashes again. If he doesn't he wins but my faith in him staying on 2 wheels is practically gone at this point.

1
Tyler D
Profile picture for user Tyler D
Posts
117
Joined
12/5/2022
Location
La, CA US
Tyler D 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:

Let’s hear some top 3 predictions 

1. we'll get a "he's got alotta wood to chop" OR "he's goin to the HOUSE"

2. sexton crashes

3. roczen flops

1
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
Posts
446
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I still want to know what that little brown flap, looks like leather, is on RC left collar.  Looks like it has a button hole in it. Anybody?

cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1180
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Lol

Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
Posts
446
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TheDennisSystem wrote:

I wonder what time JT gets his haircut every day?

I don't know but that first shot of JT had the Monster Girl's butt in it so that was good!

2
1
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1762
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

DAMN, already some spice to begin the night, I fucking like it.

1
ProKawi24
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
Posts
1561
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

WOW. Little too aggressive there dude, this is just a qualifier. 

3
AS64
Profile picture for user AS64
Posts
1699
Joined
5/14/2012
Location
CA
AS64 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Holy what was that!?

1
Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2341
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I thought Vital loved contact

2
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5557
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Deegan spazzed out a bit

6

