Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Daytime Program

Bench Racing
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Detroit
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13530
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
detroitb2-Recovered.jpg?VersionId=Pc

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
872
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fantasy
181st
Fox88 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

We're going to watch some film, see how we can improve, and come back swinging next week 

1
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2557
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

In

edit: Just missed the podium 

FastEddy
Profile picture for user FastEddy
Posts
13805
Joined
8/3/2008
Location
., FL US
Fantasy
319th
FastEddy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

About 15 minutes until gate drop.  Hopefully lapper's don't play too big of a role tonight in the mains.  lol That track looks a bit on the narrow side.

1
1
Kyzer138
Profile picture for user Kyzer138
Posts
445
Joined
6/24/2024
Location
Boston, MA US
Fantasy
471st
Kyzer138 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
FastEddy wrote:
About 15 minutes until gate drop.  Hopefully lapper's don't play too big of a role tonight in the mains.  lol That track looks a bit on...

About 15 minutes until gate drop.  Hopefully lapper's don't play too big of a role tonight in the mains.  lol That track looks a bit on the narrow side.

And quick laps…

1
dj78
Profile picture for user dj78
Posts
10
Joined
5/18/2013
Location
US
dj78 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
EuroGuy39 wrote:

Will Kullas make the main tonight?

West coast tracks been way easier than east and amount of top rides is higher in east. He been easily in main west lets hope he gets it done tonight. 

Pakoyz250f
Profile picture for user Pakoyz250f
Posts
720
Joined
8/27/2015
Location
MX
Fantasy
933rd
Pakoyz250f 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Hoping for a good race for Ken and mookie to tight the championship. And no more injured riders please!! 

tuttle425
Profile picture for user tuttle425
Posts
1921
Joined
8/5/2020
Location
Prairie Village, KS US
tuttle425 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I think it’s time for a new opening song for the broadcast. 

2
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
56139
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. 

McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. 

Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but okay...

2
1
Gator724
Profile picture for user Gator724
Posts
515
Joined
4/7/2023
Location
Greenville, SC US
Gator724 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Awful start by Forkner. I think he's riding scared 

1

SPODEBOY
Profile picture for user SPODEBOY
Posts
720
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Apple Valley, CA US
SPODEBOY 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but...

Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. 

McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. 

Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but okay...

Also MC used to be introduced as simply "The King" for decades. Then I noticed RC has casually added "of supercross" to the title.

1
4
mtbkris2
Profile picture for user mtbkris2
Posts
437
Joined
1/17/2024
Location
San Diego, CA US
Fantasy
2129th
mtbkris2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Gator724 wrote:

Can barely hear the bikes 

Same it’s been like this all season on my TV. Didn’t know if it was my setup or the broadcast, but my setup hasn’t changed since last years races 

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
188
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but...

Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. 

McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. 

Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but okay...

The GOAT rating incudes Motocross?

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
56139
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Reese95w wrote:

The GOAT rating incudes Motocross?

We know he's the GOAT overall, but Weege just mentioned SX. 

Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
474
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Spudinki45 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

this is why the PC team will always be "cursed." When you have riders like McAdoo, who always ride over their head, and refuse to play it safe even when there is no reward (eg a heat race), injuries are inevitable. 

1
6
Gator724
Profile picture for user Gator724
Posts
515
Joined
4/7/2023
Location
Greenville, SC US
Gator724 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Damn looks like Forkner found a flow. Almost came back to 9th 

yak651
Profile picture for user yak651
Posts
7394
Joined
8/26/2006
Location
Appleton, WI US
Fantasy
291st
yak651 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kyzer138 wrote:

Forkner doing Forkner things 

shortty761 wrote:

Crockett Myers ran into him lol

After Forkner stalled his bike…

1
1

