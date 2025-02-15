Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Daytime Program

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2025 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Detroit Pagination 1 of 4 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13530 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 2/15/2025 - 11:30am 2/15/2025 - 11:30am 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!Race Day LinksContent Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 188 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago 4 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments MXant15 Posts 1264 Joined 2/11/2009 Location CA US Fantasy 549th MXant15 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago 2nd Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Fox88 Posts 872 Joined 2/11/2012 Location Galveston Island, TX US Fantasy 181st Fox88 1 hour ago 1 hour ago We're going to watch some film, see how we can improve, and come back swinging next week 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments ky_savage Posts 2557 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US ky_savage 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago Inedit: Just missed the podium Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals OMX Image OMX Tusk Titanium Bolts Image Tusk Titanium Bolts Up to 44% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Fluid Lurv Jersey Image Alpinestars Fluid Lurv Jersey $12.88 (65% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Odi CFT Podium Handlebars Image Odi CFT Podium Handlebars $121.46 (10% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Scissor Lift Stand Image Tusk Scissor Lift Stand $219.95 $249.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dunlop Geomax AT82 Tire Image Dunlop Geomax AT82 Tire 18% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Carhartt Loose Fit HW Flannel Long-Sleeve Plaid Shirt Image Carhartt Loose Fit HW Flannel Long-Sleeve Plaid Shirt $34.99 (30% off) Backcountry The All New Pod K8 3.0 Carbon Knee Brace Image The All New Pod K8 3.0 Carbon Knee Brace Engineered to support and protect. Hopefully lapper's don't play too big of a role tonight in the mains. lol That track looks a bit on the narrow side. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Kyzer138 Posts 445 Joined 6/24/2024 Location Boston, MA US Fantasy 471st Kyzer138 1 hour ago 1 hour ago FastEddy wrote: About 15 minutes until gate drop. Hopefully lapper's don't play too big of a role tonight in the mains. lol That track looks a bit on... About 15 minutes until gate drop. Hopefully lapper's don't play too big of a role tonight in the mains. lol That track looks a bit on the narrow side. And quick laps… 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mavetism Posts 3726 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Kenny for the redemption win tonight! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments dj78 Posts 10 Joined 5/18/2013 Location US dj78 1 hour ago 1 hour ago EuroGuy39 wrote: Will Kullas make the main tonight? West coast tracks been way easier than east and amount of top rides is higher in east. He been easily in main west lets hope he gets it done tonight. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pakoyz250f Posts 720 Joined 8/27/2015 Location MX Fantasy 933rd Pakoyz250f 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Hoping for a good race for Ken and mookie to tight the championship. And no more injured riders please!! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments tuttle425 Posts 1921 Joined 8/5/2020 Location Prairie Village, KS US tuttle425 1 hour ago 1 hour ago I think it's time for a new opening song for the broadcast. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 56139 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but okay... 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Camp332 Posts 8531 Joined 8/16/2006 Location Zoo Jersey US Camp332 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Audio effed up for you? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Gator724 Posts 515 Joined 4/7/2023 Location Greenville, SC US Gator724 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Awful start by Forkner. McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but... Also MC used to be introduced as simply "The King" for decades. Then I noticed RC has casually added "of supercross" to the title. 1 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Kyzer138 Posts 445 Joined 6/24/2024 Location Boston, MA US Fantasy 471st Kyzer138 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Forkner doing Forkner things 1 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments mtbkris2 Posts 437 Joined 1/17/2024 Location San Diego, CA US Fantasy 2129th mtbkris2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Gator724 wrote: Can barely hear the bikes Same it's been like this all season on my TV. Didn't know if it was my setup or the broadcast, but my setup hasn't changed since last years races Save Quote Log in or register to post comments shortty761 Posts 195 Joined 4/2/2024 Location Newport News, VA US shortty761 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Lol a rocket Myers mad at Forkner for nothing 1 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 188 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 1 hour ago 1 hour ago -MAVERICK- wrote: Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but... Weege: The GOAT 5x SX champ. McGrath gets introduced as a 7x champ. Casual viewers, um, I thought the other guy was the greatest of all time, but okay... The GOAT rating incudes Motocross? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments shortty761 Posts 195 Joined 4/2/2024 Location Newport News, VA US shortty761 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Kyzer138 wrote: Forkner doing Forkner things Crockett Myers ran into him lol 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 56139 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago EuroGuy39 wrote: Will Kullas make the main tonight? Didn't make the night show. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments levimx22 Posts 997 Joined 4/25/2011 Location Coalgate, OK US Fantasy 1904th levimx22 1 hour ago 1 hour ago hymas looking really good. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 56139 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Reese95w wrote: The GOAT rating incudes Motocross? We know he's the GOAT overall, but Weege just mentioned SX. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Spudinki45 Posts 474 Joined 2/16/2019 Location Chandler, AZ US Spudinki45 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago this is why the PC team will always be "cursed." When you have riders like McAdoo, who always ride over their head, and refuse to play it safe even when there is no reward (eg a heat race), injuries are inevitable. 1 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Gator724 Posts 515 Joined 4/7/2023 Location Greenville, SC US Gator724 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Damn looks like Forkner found a flow. 