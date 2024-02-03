Bench Racing | Detroit Supercross Daytime Program

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12218
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1113th
GD2 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

detroitbench2 0.jpg?VersionId=epdJm4Sbar0

About 35 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
5351
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

What coverage is going to be more annoying?     Deegan or Lawraences?

 

image-20240203112919-1

6
6
ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
133
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
542nd
ohh_454 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

What times Deegan race?

2
5

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6622
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
869th
Boomslang 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

What time does Jett race?

2
7
sebastianer 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

What time does Jett race?

Soon he will race the second heat so you dont have to wait to long for your biggest idol to race.

gregyou
Profile picture for user gregyou
Posts
604
Joined
1/26/2020
Location
AU
gregyou 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

How long until start time for the foreigners 

1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
5351
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

It's gonna get ugly in here today.... Laughing

3
4
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3823
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
What coverage is going to be more annoying?     Deegan or Lawraences?  

What coverage is going to be more annoying?     Deegan or Lawraences?

 

image-20240203112919-1

Yes

4
justinbogleswhipfoot 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

If Deegan wins tonight and they don’t play “Flicka Da Wrist” by Chedda Da Connect     I’m gonna start throwing things 

 

image-20240203124944-1

1
1
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
5351
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Are we gonna see some Ando retaliation tonight?

 

image-20240203115144-1

2
13
sebastianer 10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
Are we gonna see some Ando retaliation tonight?  

Are we gonna see some Ando retaliation tonight?

 

image-20240203115144-1

for what? Jett needs to block anderson for a lap tonight then they are even.

4
5
sandman768
Profile picture for user sandman768
Posts
5797
Joined
3/21/2014
Location
Saratoga Springs, NY US
sandman768 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Bonus UsA track & field with Duffy👌

1
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2630
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Man excited for the east lineup. Specially looking forward to how Vialle improved during the off season, hope he will be a contender, let's fucking go!

5

inthebadboycorner 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

My wife just bought a coffee in to me, " oh he,s good looking, Oh he's got a good body".

Referring to Brayton and then JT.

That's the most interest she has shown in 25 years!

2
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
48663
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3384th
-MAVERICK- 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

RC: Has the red plate on the number plate. 

6
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
2630
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Those 180 corners look like they have plenty of space for passing tonight

1
davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
6064
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
Fantasy
563rd
davis224 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Uh oh, probably going to be a rough broadcast for Ricky, I can hear the "try hard" in his voice with it being NBC.

5
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1485
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Tomac dialed his starts this week 

ohh_454
Profile picture for user ohh_454
Posts
133
Joined
6/24/2023
Location
Nuevo, CA US
Fantasy
542nd
ohh_454 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Elbow grease baby!!!!!

1

