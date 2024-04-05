Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
Race Day Links

An hour and a half until free practice starts.

Race Day Links

Content Hub

FeetUp
FeetUp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Good morning Ladies…… Let’s Go Racing

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Holeshot!

Holeshot!

Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

OleTex2
OleTex2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Holeshot!

Holeshot!

ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

CR 125M. Perfect!

1

Gator724
Gator724 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one. But identical 

centralcalmx
centralcalmx 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Holeshot!

Holeshot!

ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

To this day those front forks are the coolest thing ever to me.

smashed the crap out of that down pipe.

Thanks for posting that pic.

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Holeshot!

Holeshot!

ILoveMoto wrote:
Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆 

CR 125M. Perfect!

CR 125M. Perfect!

My first "real" race bike.  It was the hot ticket back then.  Cool

mgifracing
mgifracing 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Gotta say, That last chance battle yesterday was probably the most entertaining 2nd moto of the year. We need more of that. Good on Steve!

Alarmist101
Alarmist101 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
Gator724 wrote:
I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one...

I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one. But identical 

Someone in another thread had track map comparisons relating to this, I believe it was 3 tracks, Indy, Nashville and Denver are all near identical to one another.

truck
truck 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Nah this track is way different than those, it's got like twice as many 90 degree and flat corners in it....

deanwhite51 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

12:30 am here in aus… let’s hope this track doesn’t make practice to sketchy 

neff66 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

i have a 77 m125  with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders     darn thing almost paralyzed me in the woops   ive never road it again after that     sure is pretty sitting in the shop

 

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

My morning brain calculated the time based on eastern, not mountain lol. We still have over an hour until free practice starts.

Gator724
Gator724 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:
I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one...

I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one. But identical 

Alarmist101 wrote:
Someone in another thread had track map comparisons relating to this, I believe it was 3 tracks, Indy, Nashville and Denver are all near identical to...

Someone in another thread had track map comparisons relating to this, I believe it was 3 tracks, Indy, Nashville and Denver are all near identical to one another.

Has this ever happened before? All they did was switch up a few jumps and add a couple 90s 

Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Just shows there's a handful of us nuts hanging out on the forum at all hours ...

plowboy
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
neff66 wrote:
i have a 77 m125  with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders     darn thing almost paralyzed me...

i have a 77 m125  with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders     darn thing almost paralyzed me in the woops   ive never road it again after that     sure is pretty sitting in the shop

 

Yep...it was pretty advanced at the time but there weren't whoops or giant jumps back in the day.  Even a factory bike was fragile compared to modern stuff.  

1

Village Idiot
Village Idiot 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:
I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one...

I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one. But identical 

So, how's the dirt? Think it'll hold up or are we looking at more Rut-o-cross?

Gator724 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:
I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one...

I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one. But identical 

Village Idiot wrote:

So, how's the dirt? Think it'll hold up or are we looking at more Rut-o-cross?

Lmao. I did see from someone that they added sand in to make it softer 

GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 C is on track.

GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 C Free Practice

Reese95w
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Seems like it might be a good long track today, from the preliminary lap times.

GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 B Free Practice

GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 A Free Practice

Press516
Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'll be watching the show on DVR later tonight...  Going to the Diamondbacks game.

250 class is tight, expecting an exciting race.

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying