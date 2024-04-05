Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying

i have a 77 m125 with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders darn thing almost paralyzed me in the woops ive never road it again after that sure is pretty sitting in the shop
i have a 77 m125 with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders darn thing almost paralyzed me...
i have a 77 m125 with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders darn thing almost paralyzed me in the woops ive never road it again after that sure is pretty sitting in the shop
Yep...it was pretty advanced at the time but there weren't whoops or giant jumps back in the day. Even a factory bike was fragile compared to modern stuff.
Holeshot!
Good morning Ladies…… Let’s Go Racing
Congrats! You being a Honda guy I thought you'd appreciate this trophy 🏆
CR 125M. Perfect!
The Shop
I’m playing the track right now on mx bikes.. this is the legit same exact track as one of the previous rounds. Can’t remember which one. But identical
Gooood morning motoheads!!!!
To this day those front forks are the coolest thing ever to me.
smashed the crap out of that down pipe.
Thanks for posting that pic.
My first "real" race bike. It was the hot ticket back then.
Mornin' Gif.
Gotta say, That last chance battle yesterday was probably the most entertaining 2nd moto of the year. We need more of that. Good on Steve!
Someone in another thread had track map comparisons relating to this, I believe it was 3 tracks, Indy, Nashville and Denver are all near identical to one another.
Nah this track is way different than those, it's got like twice as many 90 degree and flat corners in it....
12:30 am here in aus… let’s hope this track doesn’t make practice to sketchy
i have a 77 m125 with ALL the DG parts of the time with fox shocks and simmons fork extenders darn thing almost paralyzed me in the woops ive never road it again after that sure is pretty sitting in the shop
My morning brain calculated the time based on eastern, not mountain lol. We still have over an hour until free practice starts.
Has this ever happened before? All they did was switch up a few jumps and add a couple 90s
Just shows there's a handful of us nuts hanging out on the forum at all hours ...
Yep...it was pretty advanced at the time but there weren't whoops or giant jumps back in the day. Even a factory bike was fragile compared to modern stuff.
Pit Row
So, how's the dirt? Think it'll hold up or are we looking at more Rut-o-cross?
Lmao. I did see from someone that they added sand in to make it softer
250 C is on track.
250 C Free Practice
Seems like it might be a good long track today, from the preliminary lap times.
250 B Free Practice
250 A Free Practice
I'll be watching the show on DVR later tonight... Going to the Diamondbacks game.
250 class is tight, expecting an exciting race.
Anderson 1:02.256
Hunter 1:01.534
58.487
Hunter 57.976
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Timed Qualifying