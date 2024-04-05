Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Night Show

GD2
GD2

About 35 minutes until the night show starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Holeshot!  

ILoveMoto I want a 1976 250 Twin Carb Puch, Harry Everts Replica please.

3
2
ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Holeshot!  

ILoveMoto I want a 1976 250 Twin Carb Puch, Harry Everts Replica please.

You got it! Congrats 🏆

9
2

Gworm
Gworm 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hard to believe those two bikes are just 6 years apart. 

4
Village Idiot
Village Idiot 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Gworm wrote:

Hard to believe those two bikes are just 6 years apart. 

It was a good time to be alive, yes?

7
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ILoveMoto wrote:
And hello from a more modern Harry steed

And hello from a more modern Harry steed

/\ You need to put this one on the Countdown Thread when it gets to the last day. /\

3
1
Press516
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Well, here’s my view for now…. Off social media for about 3 hours.

i hope it’s great race tonight!!!

7
woody woodpecker 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I wonder how Kenny feels about having his spectacular season ending mechanical failure front and centre in the intro to the show

Sully
Sully 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Two minutes in, and we already have one “and the reason I say that is…”

3
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sully wrote:

Two minutes in, and we already have one “and the reason I say that is…”

Laughing The first gate hasn't even dropped.

2
1911
1911 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Well, here’s my view for now…. Off social media for about 3 hours. i hope it’s great race tonight!!!

Well, here’s my view for now…. Off social media for about 3 hours.

i hope it’s great race tonight!!!

Looks fun, I still say. GO Padres.

3
Sully
Sully 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Holy shit, Jo got a good start for once!

3
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Wow, they actually put the Supermotocross logo on the track in chalk rather than projecting it thru the camera.

Sully
Sully 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Why the hell won’t they interrupt her when she’s squawking about nothing and something happen? 

3
mtbkris2
mtbkris2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

What is with whoops into flat turns this year 

7
cwel11
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Well I made it 5 minutes. Turned the sound off

4
1
cwel11
cwel11 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
cwel11 wrote:

Well I made it 5 minutes. Turned the sound off

Wish there was a way to just hear the bikes and crowd now

2
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Heat 1

bvm111
bvm111 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

that’s a sweet looking bear in the Kawasaki Ridge commercial!!! 

2
nickp
nickp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Easy for Shimoda

Wide TF Open
Wide TF Open 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Who the hell is Noah Viney? Dude was running a solid 5th till he went down and battled back up. 

