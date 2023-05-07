Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Night Show

Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing? There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get selected to race KTM Jr. I get that he’s a Moto industry celebrity but if the kid doesn’t have the race resume that kinda sucks for the everyday joe kids that have tried to get in.
Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing? There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get...
Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing? There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get selected to race KTM Jr. I get that he’s a Moto industry celebrity but if the kid doesn’t have the race resume that kinda sucks for the everyday joe kids that have tried to get in.
Anyway! It’s not what ya know, it’s who ya know.
If it costs money you can be sure Weege wasn’t a participant
Holeshot!
Podium
lets goooo
I wonder if he will celebrate by eating donuts?
The Shop
so close!
Weege and his son Lane.
So rad. Weege is one of the nicest guys I met in the industry over the years.
At least he got the team shirt on the right way
Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing? There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get selected to race KTM Jr. I get that he’s a Moto industry celebrity but if the kid doesn’t have the race resume that kinda sucks for the everyday joe kids that have tried to get in.
Anyway! It’s not what ya know, it’s who ya know.
This track looks like it would have suited Webb.
If it costs money you can be sure Weege wasn’t a participant
It starts at 9pm eastern right?
gates about to drop on 250 heat 1.
It had a little delay on Peacock I guess. 🤷🏻 Watching now! Thanks man.
Are they are starting to over do it with the superimposed video logos on the track?
Good recovery by Vohland. He looked like Brandon’s first race coming off the gate.
Inside/Outside
First heat race and we already have to drink.. gonna be a long one
Pit Row
Is anyone else’s Peacock kind of blurry? (Like poor quality video) Mine looking like an older VHS recording..
Jett needs to finish 10th or better to win the title.
I like the little wall option.
Missed opportunity to give Weege's kid #10!
Sucks to log into Peacock and SX isn't even on the front page when it's just started...
I'm rooting for Lopes tonight, I hope he does well.
I think “to your point” needs to make the bingo board
Lopes to the lead.
lopes corner speed 🤯
Man this track is cross jump city.
so stoked for Lopes.his family and him were amazing to work with for the first few years he raced in USA at JGR. works his ass off.
I hope Yoder is ok.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Night Show