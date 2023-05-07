Bench Racing | Denver Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Denver
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11402
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

denverbench2

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

2
|
MxAddic
Profile picture for user MxAddic
Posts
404
Joined
11/24/2022
Location
NY US
MxAddic 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

I wonder if he will celebrate by eating donuts?

2
1

MotoNerd3131 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege and his son Lane. 

Weege and his son Lane. 

345029057 959928218772381 2581746079075935092 n.jpg?VersionId=0XY8qDj4k9JbmVrevTqh1PwX2.xHhSh

So rad. Weege is one of the nicest guys I met in the industry over the years. 

2
smoothwakey 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege and his son Lane. 

Weege and his son Lane. 

345029057 959928218772381 2581746079075935092 n.jpg?VersionId=0XY8qDj4k9JbmVrevTqh1PwX2.xHhSh

At least he got the team shirt on the right way

2
kylemenz1
Profile picture for user kylemenz1
Posts
417
Joined
12/8/2019
Location
Carlsbad, CA US
kylemenz1 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege and his son Lane. 

Weege and his son Lane. 

345029057 959928218772381 2581746079075935092 n.jpg?VersionId=0XY8qDj4k9JbmVrevTqh1PwX2.xHhSh

Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing?  There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get selected to race KTM Jr.  I get that he’s a Moto industry celebrity but if the kid doesn’t have the race resume that kinda sucks for the everyday joe kids that have tried to get in. 
 

Anyway!  It’s not what ya know, it’s who ya know. 

2
2
Fresh
Profile picture for user Fresh
Posts
666
Joined
5/22/2015
Location
AU
Fresh 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

This track looks like it would have suited Webb. 

2
Beeby
Profile picture for user Beeby
Posts
1420
Joined
9/3/2009
Location
Chicago, IL US
Beeby 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege and his son Lane. 

Weege and his son Lane. 

345029057 959928218772381 2581746079075935092 n.jpg?VersionId=0XY8qDj4k9JbmVrevTqh1PwX2.xHhSh

kylemenz1 wrote:
Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing?  There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get...

Just out of curiosity has his son Lane been racing?  There’s quite the resume that needs to be submitted for entry into the “Lottery” to get selected to race KTM Jr.  I get that he’s a Moto industry celebrity but if the kid doesn’t have the race resume that kinda sucks for the everyday joe kids that have tried to get in. 
 

Anyway!  It’s not what ya know, it’s who ya know. 

If it costs money you can be sure Weege wasn’t a participant 

1
Fresh
Profile picture for user Fresh
Posts
666
Joined
5/22/2015
Location
AU
Fresh 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
GoonSquad250x wrote:

It starts at 9pm eastern right? 

gates about to drop on 250 heat 1.

1
GoonSquad250x 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
GoonSquad250x wrote:

It starts at 9pm eastern right? 

Fresh wrote:

gates about to drop on 250 heat 1.

It had a little delay on Peacock I guess. 🤷🏻 Watching now! Thanks man. 

DownSouth
Profile picture for user DownSouth
Posts
9582
Joined
7/5/2008
Location
Tallapoosa, GA US
DownSouth 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

Are they are starting to over do it with the superimposed video logos on the track?

1
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6071
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Good recovery by Vohland. He looked like Brandon’s first race coming off the gate. 

Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
1881
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

First heat race and we already have to drink.. gonna be a long one

3

Brad460
Profile picture for user Brad460
Posts
3321
Joined
5/15/2012
Location
Richfield, WI US
Brad460 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago

Is anyone else’s Peacock kind of blurry? (Like poor quality video) Mine looking like an older VHS recording..

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
42173
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Jett needs to finish 10th or better to win the title. 

3
joshd
Profile picture for user joshd
Posts
24
Joined
3/17/2016
Location
MS US
joshd 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I like the little wall option. 

fullfloater 8 hours ago
8 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Weege and his son Lane. 

Weege and his son Lane. 

345029057 959928218772381 2581746079075935092 n.jpg?VersionId=0XY8qDj4k9JbmVrevTqh1PwX2.xHhSh

Missed opportunity to give Weege's kid #10!

Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2465
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Sucks to log into Peacock and SX isn't even on the front page when it's just started...

1
Fresh
Profile picture for user Fresh
Posts
666
Joined
5/22/2015
Location
AU
Fresh 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I'm rooting for Lopes tonight, I hope he does well.

4
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1250
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

I think “to your point” needs to make the bingo board 

6
levimx22
Profile picture for user levimx22
Posts
782
Joined
4/25/2011
Location
Coalgate, OK US
levimx22 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

lopes corner speed 🤯

7
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
3148
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Man this track is cross jump city.

MotoNerd3131 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

so stoked for Lopes.his family and him were amazing to work with for the first few years he raced in USA at JGR. works his ass off. 

5

