Bench Racing | Daytona Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Daytona Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross
About 35 minutes until free practice starts! Holeshot
Podium ain't bad.
Podium !
LCQ bound... It's either gonna be awesome or crazy...idk.
Forgot to top off ran out at the start straight
Great to see AC out there! Track looks awesome.
Looks like another mudder!
Bring on the rain. I like how this year really is a crapshoot on who might win.
250 Futures Free Practice
I'm late to the party. Let's Go Racing
Go look again... where do you think I got this one from? 🙃 250 Group B Bryce Shelly 1:32.851
250 B Free Practice
Schock 1:29.621
Hammaker 1:28.503
Vialle 1:28.261
Anstie 1:26.688
Mav, I thought McNab was in Futures ? 