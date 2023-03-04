Bench Racing | Daytona Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Daytona
Supercross 2023
GD2
Posts
11066
11066
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

daytonabench2

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

str8line
Posts
3599
Joined
9/20/2018
Location
Sandy, UT US
str8line 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Had the hoooollleshat! But looped like RV.

Boomslang
Posts
5478
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Damn...chose a bad gate...

 

Hello boys...lets get the racing going..

1
nickp
Posts
142
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Daytona the toughest baddest supercross track in the world 

1
CPR
Posts
2945
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Watching from the bar 🍻

2
Boomslang
Posts
5478
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

20230305 014133

 The effing time difference is wearing me down. 

2
Boomslang
Posts
5478
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
CPR wrote:

Watching from the bar 🍻

Enjoy the cold ones. I'm suffering from a first class babalus (hangover)Unsure

1
FerCzD
Posts
1316
Joined
5/6/2018
Location
Pleasanton, CA US
FerCzD 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I got a feeling something is happening tonight.

3
Sully
Posts
5872
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Boomslang wrote:
 The effing time difference is wearing me down. 

20230305 014133

 The effing time difference is wearing me down. 

That’s how outdoors is for me. Every race starts between 2-5am, so I just stay off of here and watch the replay when I wake up. 

1
AJ565
Posts
1916
Joined
3/12/2012
Location
San Antonio, TX US
AJ565 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
FerCzD wrote:

I got a feeling something is happening tonight.

A race, duh. 

1
Reese95w
Posts
454
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rickyisms wrote:
 

113AC961-E0EF-481D-80BF-8FD6144634A3

 

Looks like the watered the hell out of it after practice/qualifying.

CPR
Posts
2945
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
CPR wrote:

Watching from the bar 🍻

Boomslang wrote:
Enjoy the cold ones. I'm suffering from a first class babalus (hangover)

Enjoy the cold ones. I'm suffering from a first class babalus (hangover)Unsure

A little hazy myself…..10:00am here, may be a little messy by lunchtime, but nothing a Sunday arvo nap won’t fix 😂

Rickyisms
Posts
3558
Joined
10/5/2017
Location
FL US
Rickyisms 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rickyisms wrote:
 

113AC961-E0EF-481D-80BF-8FD6144634A3

 

Reese95w wrote:

Looks like the watered the hell out of it after practice/qualifying.

Yeah when the water truck was going around I was thinking they were going a little hard. It was pretty hot today though, not as much cloud coverage as they were expecting I think. 

Hcallz5
Posts
2292
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Buried in the pack.

Gonna have to go inside outside.

1
Boomslang
Posts
5478
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Sully wrote:

That’s how outdoors is for me. Every race starts between 2-5am, so I just stay off of here and watch the replay when I wake up. 

Hey Sully, ya the time difference is a bastard for us overseas boys

I did that last weekend...slept and watched the next morning but Daytona is special, I tried to slerp but the excitement got the better of me. 

1

southeast
Posts
70
Joined
2/24/2023
Location
clearwater, FL US
southeast 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
CPR wrote:

Watching from the bar 🍻

Boomslang wrote:
Enjoy the cold ones. I'm suffering from a first class babalus (hangover)

Enjoy the cold ones. I'm suffering from a first class babalus (hangover)Unsure

Red Beer fix ya right up mate.

1
str8line
Posts
3599
Joined
9/20/2018
Location
Sandy, UT US
str8line 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Hcallz5 wrote:

Buried in the pack.

Gonna have to go inside outside.

Drink!

Reese95w
Posts
454
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Jason Thomas needs a different haircut!

1
2
Jaybird67k
Posts
500
Joined
10/27/2013
Location
Vidor, TX US
Jaybird67k 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I wonder who will leave with the points lead tonight. 

Most that leave Daytona with the Red plate wins the title I think they say.

Beeby
Posts
1416
Joined
9/3/2009
Location
Chicago, IL US
Beeby 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Damn stew lost some weight 

1
1
EnvyXx
Posts
385
Joined
9/8/2017
Location
Sulphur, LA US
EnvyXx 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Time to go racing fellas

1
Boomslang
Posts
5478
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I've just been f@#ked by the fickle finger...load shedding here and no electricity. My UPS running the wifi just went flat. The power is only coming on at 02h30. 

20230305 020047

 My phone is also going to die soon...Angry

-MAVERICK-
Posts
40299
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Monster Energy Supercross brought to you by Monster Energy. Sideways

3
1
bthede489
Posts
151
Joined
12/26/2017
Location
Newport Coast, CA US
bthede489 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Brayton got done kinda dirty by the riders. 

5
bthede489
Posts
151
Joined
12/26/2017
Location
Newport Coast, CA US
bthede489 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

RC went from calling Daytona the hardest track to saying it's forgiving in about 5 minutes 

3
Boomslang
Posts
5478
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jaybird67k wrote:

I wonder who will leave with the points lead tonight. 

Most that leave Daytona with the Red plate wins the title I think they say.

Yup, the arm wresting for that red plate is starting to get intense.

If Sexton keeps it up right....

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Daytona Supercross Night Show