Bench Racing | Chicagoland SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Chicagoland SuperMotocross SuperMotocross World Championship Pagination 1 of 6 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11909 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Qualifying is scheduled to start in about 40 minutes! Race Day Links Content Hub 1 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options startbuttonarmpump Posts 160 Joined 5/22/2022 Location Tracy, CA US startbuttonarmpump 6 hours ago 6 hours ago when does Deegan race? 6 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mxb2 Posts 21846 Joined 6/15/2010 Location Bowie, MD US mxb2 6 hours ago 6 hours ago startbuttonarmpump wrote: when does Deegan race? when does Deegan race? Same time as anstie lol 2 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options avidchimp Posts 4184 Joined 7/9/2008 Location Thousand Oaks, CA US avidchimp 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Podium! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options plowboy Posts 10673 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 6 hours ago 6 hours ago What's up y'all bag a bastards? What a great day. We got races to watch...we have an MXdN team...we woke up alive...anything more would just spoil us. 14 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Motoklik Image Motoklik $641.00 $1,043.00 Motoklik Automated Suspension Setup Tusk Tire Iron Kit Image Tusk Tire Iron Kit $24.99 (31% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC IMS Image IMS Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots Image Alpinestars Tech 10 Boots $639.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Scissor Lift Stand Image Tusk Scissor Lift Stand $219.95 $249.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Image Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch $1,249.00 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk 520 Gold X-Ring Chain Image Tusk 520 Gold X-Ring Chain $69.99 (15% off) Up to 20% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC ODI V2 Emig 2.0 MX Lock-On Grips Image ODI V2 Emig 2.0 MX Lock-On Grips $26.99 $28.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing Stock Shorts Image Fly Racing Stock Shorts $39.95 (20% off) MotoSport Michelin Bib Mousse Image Michelin Bib Mousse $142.88 (29% off) Up to 29% off at MotoSport Gaerne SG-22 Boots Image Gaerne SG-22 Boots $656.99 $729.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires Image Dunlop MX34 Geomax Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing 2023 F-16 Combo Image Fly Racing 2023 F-16 Combo $102.43 (29% off) MotoSport KeyNutrients Electrolytes Tablets Image KeyNutrients Electrolytes Tablets $17.95 (36% off) Amazon.com Limited Time Maxxis Tire Discounts Image Limited Time Maxxis Tire Discounts at MotoSport Tusk 4-Stroke Oil Change Kit Image Tusk 4-Stroke Oil Change Kit $16.24 (32% off) Up to 32% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC OEM KTM Parts Image OEM KTM Parts at MotoSport Turner Performance Products Lock-On Half Waffle Moto Grips with Cam Image Turner Performance Products Lock-On Half Waffle Moto Grips with Cam $21.99 (25% off) Up to 25% off at MotoSport Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft Rear Tire Image Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid Soft Rear Tire $114.99 (26% off) MotoSport EVS Tug Core Cooler CTR Baselayer Vest Image EVS Tug Core Cooler CTR Baselayer Vest $47.19 (20% off) MotoSport OEM Yamaha Parts Image OEM Yamaha Parts at MotoSport Havoc Racing Infinity Goggle Image Havoc Racing Infinity Goggle $80.00 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Bayl Long-Sleeve Jersey Image Fox Racing Bayl Long-Sleeve Jersey $29.95 (50% off) MotoSport Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon E-Bike Image Specialized Turbo Levo Carbon E-Bike $4,999.99 (26% off) Specialized.com FilGuard Premium Air Filters - Buy One Get One Half Price Image FilGuard Premium Air Filters - Buy One Get One Half Price $41.98 (35% off) MotoSport Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guards Image Acerbis X-Grip Frame Guards $41.88 (24% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Sunstar Chain & Aluminum Sprocket Combo Image Sunstar Chain & Aluminum Sprocket Combo Up to 22% off at MotoSport MSR NXT Air Jersey Image MSR NXT Air Jersey $27.99 (65% off) Up to 65% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Factory Effex Pre-Cut Number Plate Backgrounds Yamaha Image Factory Effex Pre-Cut Number Plate Backgrounds Yamaha $31.77 (29% off) Up to 29% off at MotoSport Artrax Heavy Duty Tube Image Artrax Heavy Duty Tube $21.99 (20% off) MotoSport MSR MT1 MIPS Mountain Bike Helmet Image MSR MT1 MIPS Mountain Bike Helmet $69.99 (30% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Bell Moto-9 Louver MIPS Helmet Image Bell Moto-9 Louver MIPS Helmet $328.77 (30% off) MotoSport KNIPEX Pliers Image KNIPEX Pliers $45.86 $54.57 Amazon.com ProTaper EVO 1 1/8" Handlebar Image ProTaper EVO 1 1/8" Handlebar $87.88 $96.42 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Matrix Concepts M3 Utility Can Image Matrix Concepts M3 Utility Can $80.99 $89.95 MotoSport Alpinestars Techstar Quadro Jersey Image Alpinestars Techstar Quadro Jersey $36.00 (40% off) MotoSport See All » Configuration options kongols Posts 23968 Joined 9/22/2009 Location Riga LV kongols 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options gym_jackets Posts 538 Joined 10/13/2017 Location Chicago, IL US gym_jackets 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait for the racing tonight. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options crt32 Posts 537 Joined 4/20/2015 Location Oklahoma City, OK US crt32 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options plowboy Posts 10673 Joined 1/3/2010 Location Norwich, KS US plowboy 6 hours ago 6 hours ago gym_jackets wrote: Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait... Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait for the racing tonight. I dig seeing your avatar. Gone but not forgotten. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Herb Eaversmells Posts 1786 Joined 8/19/2016 Location ItStInKs, CA US Herb Eaversmells 6 hours ago 6 hours ago crt32 wrote: Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has? Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has? Hope his medication works for him. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dnf736 Posts 136 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Alpine, CA US dnf736 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options WCRider Posts 2892 Joined 8/19/2017 Location BE WCRider 6 hours ago 6 hours ago kongols wrote: Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night. Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night. Same. Have a nice day of racing everyone. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 46117 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 6 hours ago 6 hours ago dnf736 wrote: Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/moto-related/forker-out-smx-knee-injury-… Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options WCRider Posts 2892 Joined 8/19/2017 Location BE WCRider 6 hours ago 6 hours ago dnf736 wrote: Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? He tweacked his knee. Sit out for the rest of the series to be ready for 2024. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dnf736 Posts 136 Joined 4/1/2008 Location Alpine, CA US dnf736 5 hours ago 5 hours ago dnf736 wrote: Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner? -MAVERICK- wrote: https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/moto-related/forker-out-smx-knee-injury-mumford-out-smx-illness https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/moto-related/forker-out-smx-knee-injury-… Thank you. That guy cant catch a break. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jonesaustin Posts 2148 Joined 7/6/2009 Location Austin, TX US jonesaustin 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago A lot of ya'll have yard work your neglecting to watch this event. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 556 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 6 hours ago 6 hours ago RV is a 10 time SMX Champion. Hubbard!!! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11909 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 5 hours ago 5 hours ago 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jonesaustin Posts 2148 Joined 7/6/2009 Location Austin, TX US jonesaustin 5 hours ago 5 hours ago this is what dirt should ALWAYS look like Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row DeCal Works Image MX Graphics 23' Image Can-Am Image Liquid Skinz 23' Image SCAR 23' Image OMX Graphics 23' Image ODI Image Dunlop Image AFAM Image Polisport Image Luxon MX 23' Image Eagle Grit Image Rocket Image DeCal Works Contest Image Motul Image Motul July '20 Image Rival Ink '23 Image DID Image Twisted Development Image Hinson Racing Image Dubya-April 2022 Image DeVol Racing 23' Image Seat Concepts Image Guts Racing Image Moto Hose Image Tom Morgan Racing Image 6D Helmets Image See All » Configuration options Herb Eaversmells Posts 1786 Joined 8/19/2016 Location ItStInKs, CA US Herb Eaversmells 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time. It’s about time. Think they started my points??? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dirtbikeguy01 Posts 120 Joined 5/17/2023 Location San Diego , CA US dirtbikeguy01 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Deegan goes over the finish line to start a heater… nope switch to brown halfway through a lap. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 46117 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Hammaker 1:53.426 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options kongols Posts 23968 Joined 9/22/2009 Location Riga LV kongols 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Track is very hard to pass. I hope I`m wrong. 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 556 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 5 hours ago 5 hours ago I don't see any Sand Section? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 46117 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 5 hours ago 5 hours ago RJ 1:52.205 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options tuttle425 Posts 1568 Joined 8/5/2020 Location Prairie Village, KS US tuttle425 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Press516 Posts 2918 Joined 9/11/2018 Location Gilbert, AZ US Press516 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Hey there my MX family!!! Just sat down, see some 250’s on the track. And watch Hammaker give Hunter the business! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jeffro503 Posts 27416 Joined 7/22/2007 Location St Helens, OR US jeffro503 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Where is Forkner? Injured? 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options LouisianaMotocross Posts 1452 Joined 5/7/2021 Location Denham Springs, LA US LouisianaMotocross 5 hours ago 5 hours ago Herb Eaversmells wrote: Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time. It’s about time. Think they started my points??? Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time. It’s about time. Think they started my points??? Second practice it will be a gate drop. Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options jeffro503 Posts 27416 Joined 7/22/2007 Location St Helens, OR US jeffro503 5 hours ago 5 hours ago tuttle425 wrote: Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep? Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep? Would of been better if it was over the head deep....and nobody saw him walk in there. I kid!! I kid! 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11909 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 5 hours ago 5 hours ago 250 Seeded Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 6 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Chicagoland SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
when does Deegan race?
Same time as anstie lol
Podium!
What's up y'all bag a bastards? What a great day. We got races to watch...we have an MXdN team...we woke up alive...anything more would just spoil us.
The Shop
Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night.
Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait for the racing tonight.
Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has?
I dig seeing your avatar. Gone but not forgotten.
Hope his medication works for him.
Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner?
Same. Have a nice day of racing everyone.
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/moto-related/forker-out-smx-knee-injury-…
He tweacked his knee. Sit out for the rest of the series to be ready for 2024.
Thank you. That guy cant catch a break.
A lot of ya'll have yard work your neglecting to watch this event.
RV is a 10 time SMX Champion. Hubbard!!!
250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
this is what dirt should ALWAYS look like
Pit Row
Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time. It’s about time. Think they started my points???
Deegan goes over the finish line to start a heater… nope switch to brown halfway through a lap.
Hammaker 1:53.426
Track is very hard to pass. I hope I`m wrong.
I don't see any Sand Section?
RJ 1:52.205
Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep?
Hey there my MX family!!! Just sat down, see some 250’s on the track.
And watch Hammaker give Hunter the business!
Where is Forkner? Injured?
Second practice it will be a gate drop.
Would of been better if it was over the head deep....and nobody saw him walk in there. I kid!! I kid!
250 Seeded Qualifying 1
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Chicagoland SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying