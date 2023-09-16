Bench Racing | Chicagoland SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Chicagoland SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship
GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

CHICBENCH.jpg?VersionId=tDvPgRu0K5d2mYvwO

Qualifying is scheduled to start in about 40 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
mxb2
mxb2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
startbuttonarmpump wrote:
when does Deegan race?

when does Deegan race?

Same time as anstie lol

2
5
plowboy
plowboy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

What's up y'all bag a bastards?  What a great day.  We got races to watch...we have an MXdN team...we woke up alive...anything more would just spoil us.Cool

14

kongols
kongols 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night.

4
gym_jackets
gym_jackets 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait for the racing tonight.

3
crt32
crt32 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has? 

plowboy
plowboy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
gym_jackets wrote:
Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait...

Being from Chicago, having a race in Chicago (it’s close enough), and a rider from (not really) Chicago (it’s close enough) is pretty awesome. Can’t wait for the racing tonight.

I dig seeing your avatar.  Gone but not forgotten.Smile

4
Herb Eaversmells 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
crt32 wrote:
Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has? 

Track Masterpool may shine on? Looks like he been getting more Pro Circuit parts or maybe the team has? 

Hope his medication works for him.

dnf736
dnf736 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner?

WCRider
WCRider 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
kongols wrote:
Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night.

Damn, races start at 02AM my time... Looooong night.

Same. Have a nice day of racing everyone. 

WCRider
WCRider 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
dnf736 wrote:
Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner?

Sorry, late to the party. Where's Forkner?

He tweacked his knee. Sit out for the rest of the series to be ready for 2024.

jonesaustin
jonesaustin 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

A lot of ya'll have yard work your neglecting to watch this event. 

2
Reese95w
Reese95w 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

RV is a 10 time SMX Champion.  Hubbard!!!

GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

250unseededq1 0

Pit Row

Herb Eaversmells 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time.  It’s about time.  Think they started my points???

dirtbikeguy01 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Deegan goes over the finish line to start a heater… nope switch to brown halfway through a lap. 

1
1
kongols
kongols 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Track is very hard to pass. I hope I`m wrong.

3
Reese95w
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I don't see any Sand Section?

tuttle425
tuttle425 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep?

1
Press516
Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Hey there my MX family!!!  Just sat down, see some 250’s on the track.

And watch Hammaker give Hunter the business!

1
jeffro503
jeffro503 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Where is Forkner?  Injured? 

3
LouisianaMotocross 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Herb Eaversmells wrote:
Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time.  It’s about time.  Think they started my points???

Looks like they made the practice start 1 at a time.  It’s about time.  Think they started my points???

Second practice it will be a gate drop. 

jeffro503
jeffro503 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
tuttle425 wrote:
Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep?

Did Hubbard just say the sand section was hip deep?

Would of been better if it was over the head deep....and nobody saw him walk in there. I kid!! I kid! 

2
1
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 Seeded Qualifying 1

250seededq1 0

