Bench Racing | Chicagoland SuperMotocross Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Chicagoland SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11913
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

bench2 3

About 40 minutes until it's time to go racing!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
avidchimp
Profile picture for user avidchimp
Posts
4184
Joined
7/9/2008
Location
Thousand Oaks, CA US
avidchimp 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Second podium of the day.

1
nickp
Profile picture for user nickp
Posts
156
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 10 hours ago
10 hours ago

For the first time since 2019 Chicagoland Speedway is actually having a race

The Shop

See All »
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
578
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make a big deal about the Sand Section that isn't there.

2
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6412
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Is Todd Harris announcing today, or is he just on the pre-race show?

mx_phreek
Profile picture for user mx_phreek
Posts
1903
Joined
10/7/2009
Location
Manchester GB
mx_phreek 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Is it just me or have they upped quality of picture for this race?

MXWebmaster
Profile picture for user MXWebmaster
Posts
694
Joined
6/19/2017
Location
South Central, TX US
MXWebmaster 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make...

On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make a big deal about the Sand Section that isn't there.

Watched the tail-end of practice/qualifying and never thought about the sand section. What the hell happened to that?

1
joshd
Profile picture for user joshd
Posts
110
Joined
3/17/2016
Location
MS US
joshd 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Jt’s traps are intimidating. 

2
lumpy790
Profile picture for user lumpy790
Posts
8702
Joined
9/18/2007
Location
York, SC US
lumpy790 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Television Green screen strikes!

greglykens 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.  

 

1
4
MXWebmaster
Profile picture for user MXWebmaster
Posts
694
Joined
6/19/2017
Location
South Central, TX US
MXWebmaster 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
greglykens wrote:
Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.    

Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.  

 

That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

1
2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
578
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make...

On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make a big deal about the Sand Section that isn't there.

MXWebmaster wrote:
Watched the tail-end of practice/qualifying and never thought about the sand section. What the hell happened to that?

Watched the tail-end of practice/qualifying and never thought about the sand section. What the hell happened to that?

Dan Hubbard was swallowed up to his hips during the track walk and almost drowned.  So they got rid of it.

3
lumpy790
Profile picture for user lumpy790
Posts
8702
Joined
9/18/2007
Location
York, SC US
lumpy790 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make...

On the pre-race show, or at the beginning of the night show, how much you want to bet they'll show that track animation video again and make a big deal about the Sand Section that isn't there.

MXWebmaster wrote:
Watched the tail-end of practice/qualifying and never thought about the sand section. What the hell happened to that?

Watched the tail-end of practice/qualifying and never thought about the sand section. What the hell happened to that?

Truck had a flat tire coming from Lake Michigan 

davis224
Profile picture for user davis224
Posts
5850
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Cornland, IL US
davis224 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Oof, pretty light crowd. I wasn't able to swing going this weekend

Pit Row

See All »
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
3670
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

They should talk to Gilmour more often, he’s a good interview.

1
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8433
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Glad Weege is still announcing this. Made me nervous when they opened up with Todd. 

5
1
greglykens 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
greglykens wrote:
Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.    

Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.  

 

MXWebmaster wrote:
That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

I cant get into my old account from this computer. So I just set up a new account with FB.

 

  It wasn't great at Charlotte when I went last week either.  The industry needs to do something soon.  I know they are trying, but I guess they can't compete with football?

  

5
Echo
Profile picture for user Echo
Posts
110
Joined
12/27/2022
Location
London GB
Echo 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

For anyone that made it, how busy is the camping site? Main stands about half full

1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3597
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
greglykens wrote:
Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.    

Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.  

 

MXWebmaster wrote:
That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

greglykens wrote:
I cant get into my old account from this computer. So I just set up a new account with FB.     It wasn't great at...

I cant get into my old account from this computer. So I just set up a new account with FB.

 

  It wasn't great at Charlotte when I went last week either.  The industry needs to do something soon.  I know they are trying, but I guess they can't compete with football?

  

IMG 3028

2
mxb2
Profile picture for user mxb2
Posts
21846
Joined
6/15/2010
Location
Bowie, MD US
mxb2 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
greglykens wrote:
Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.    

Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.  

 

MXWebmaster wrote:
That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

That's your first post? lmao. Stay positive rookie, it's all going to be ok. 

greglykens wrote:
I cant get into my old account from this computer. So I just set up a new account with FB.     It wasn't great at...

I cant get into my old account from this computer. So I just set up a new account with FB.

 

  It wasn't great at Charlotte when I went last week either.  The industry needs to do something soon.  I know they are trying, but I guess they can't compete with football?

  

90-100k fans in stadiums,  not even close in revenue, tv slots.  

solidtwerks
Profile picture for user solidtwerks
Posts
10
Joined
6/9/2022
Location
Denver, CO US
solidtwerks 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago
joshd wrote:
Jt’s traps are intimidating. 

Jt’s traps are intimidating. 

But then his hair makes him look like a cupcake.

dsp8
Profile picture for user dsp8
Posts
46
Joined
2/17/2014
Location
Newport Beach, CA US
dsp8 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Is it just me, or is the track significantly different than the track map? Sand section gone, and the over/under by the start not there, but in a different section.

1
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
578
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
greglykens wrote:
Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.    

Looks like a sparse crowd.  Wow!   Hope they keep the series going in the next few years.  

 

Hopefully Chicagoland Speedway makes enough money so they can re-sod their infield.

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
578
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 9 hours ago
9 hours ago
dsp8 wrote:
Is it just me, or is the track significantly different than the track map? Sand section gone, and the over/under by the start not there, but...

Is it just me, or is the track significantly different than the track map? Sand section gone, and the over/under by the start not there, but in a different section.

It's not just you.

Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
742
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 9 hours ago
9 hours ago Edited Date/Time 9 hours ago

Joe running the white Sox jersey.. not a fan of that team but love to see riders embrace the local sports community 

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Chicagoland SuperMotocross Night Show