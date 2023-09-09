Bench Racing | Charlotte SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing SuperMotocross World Championship Charlotte Motor Speedway Pagination 1 of 5 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 11863 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Qualifying starts in about 35 minutes! GD2 3 hours ago
Photo Credit: Octopi Media

aeffertz 3 hours ago
Hopefully the rain holds off today during the races!

GD2 3 hours ago
ICYMI:

Farmer J 3 hours ago
Does race day live last until the lcq?

GD2 3 hours ago
250 Unseeded Qualifying aeffertz 2 hours ago
Muffle mouth intro and no audio from the hosts. Never change RDL! TropicPilot 2 hours ago
Lol no sound. Here we go again.

jeffro503 2 hours ago
I see it's working lovely right out of the gate.

ky_savage 2 hours ago
And not to my surprise. The sound is screwed! motoman617 2 hours ago
Was thinking the same, the tradition continues.

Buckland 2 hours ago
who needs audio when we have PLAYOFFS!?

Sully 2 hours ago
Are they picking up the drag strip PA sound?

Brad460 2 hours ago
They got VitalMx feedback loud and clear…you all complaining about commentating. Sit and watch in silence!! Hollywood009 2 hours ago
oh good, im not the only one with sound issues

Hcallz5 2 hours ago
Investors on suicide watch!!1!

B Gotti 3 hours ago
The wrong Dan quit.

dirtbikeguy01 2 hours ago
Kawi top 3

1911 2 hours ago
🤡🤡🤡 show

Hcallz5 2 hours ago
That jump before the finish line jump is kinda wank.

GD2 2 hours ago
250 Seeded Qualifying

280driver 2 hours ago
Mitch definitely found something really good. 