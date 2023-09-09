Bench Racing | Charlotte SuperMotocross Timed Qualifying

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11863
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

CHARLOTTE

Qualifying starts in about 35 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
CPR
Profile picture for user CPR
Posts
3632
Joined
10/4/2018
Location
AU
CPR 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

image-20230909084722-1

When your mates in the dog box 😂

4

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11863
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

In case you wanna kill some time...

 

 

1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
10557
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

image-20230909084722-1

CPR wrote:
When your mates in the dog box 😂

When your mates in the dog box 😂

Woohoo

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11863
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

GM 1436.JPG?VersionId=MbRZ bpnL

Photo Credit: Octopi Media

2
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8322
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Hopefully the rain holds off today during the races! 

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11863
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

ICYMI:

 

 

Farmer J
Profile picture for user Farmer J
Posts
290
Joined
11/26/2022
Location
Steelville, MO US
Farmer J 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Does race day live last until the lcq?

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11863
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

250unseededq1

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
8322
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Muffle mouth intro and no audio from the hosts. Never change RDL!

4
1
jeffro503
Profile picture for user jeffro503
Posts
27406
Joined
7/22/2007
Location
St Helens, OR US
jeffro503 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I see it's working lovely right out of the gate. 

3
2
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2342
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

And not to my surprise.  The sound is screwed!

2
Crossup
Profile picture for user Crossup
Posts
1479
Joined
12/13/2007
Location
Freetown, MA US
Crossup 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Why couldn't this happen when Ricky was on the broadcast. 

1
1

motoman617
Profile picture for user motoman617
Posts
527
Joined
6/10/2012
Location
Camarillo, CA US
motoman617 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:
Muffle mouth intro and no audio from the hosts. Never change RDL!

Muffle mouth intro and no audio from the hosts. Never change RDL!

Was thinking the same, the tradition continues. 

1
Buckland
Profile picture for user Buckland
Posts
199
Joined
1/23/2017
Location
FL US
Buckland 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

who needs audio when we have PLAYOFFS!?

3
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6371
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Are they picking up the drag strip PA sound?

1
Brad460
Profile picture for user Brad460
Posts
3469
Joined
5/15/2012
Location
Richfield, WI US
Brad460 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

They got VitalMx feedback loud and clear…you all complaining about commentating. Sit and watch in silence!! 

1
1
Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2616
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Investors on suicide watch!!1!

3
B Gotti
Profile picture for user B Gotti
Posts
307
Joined
7/24/2015
Location
Columbus, OH US
B Gotti 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The wrong Dan quit.

5
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3581
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

🤡🤡🤡 show

Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2616
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That jump before the finish line jump is kinda wank.

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
11863
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Seeded Qualifying 1

250seededq1

2

