Bench Racing | Charlotte SuperMotocross Main Races

Bench Racing
SuperMotocross World Championship
Charlotte Motor Speedway
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

FC8D7BA4-C4EC-423F-82A0-F505CFCC55BF
 

Less than 10 minutes until the pre-show starts and a little less than 40 minutes until we go racing!

1
|
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Holeshot Bitches!

Edit: Ah Shucks!

1
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Mav has the holeshots on lockdown today. 

4

Spudinki45 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Don't know if it's just the rain, but the crowd looks very light 

1
Farmer J 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Why was blose DQ?

Old Mate 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Is there a link to watch this

2
Reese95w 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
Mav has the holeshots on lockdown today. 

Mav has the holeshots on lockdown today. 

I bet you sent him a PM just before you posted the thread, didn't you?  You pumpkin eaters!Laughing

ky_savage 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

They can't say Deegan's name without adding rookie in front of it can they?

1
1
DonM 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
ky_savage wrote:
They can't say Deegan's name without adding rookie in front of it can they?

They can't say Deegan's name without adding rookie in front of it can they?

Are they wrong....

2
7
Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

image-20230909114514-1

1
7
jeffro503 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Hoping big time that this track doesn't become one lined every where. 

3
D.K.O.N. 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Them stands are pretty thin...I would've thought fans would come out of the woodwork for this. 

2
D.K.O.N. 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
jeffro503 wrote:
Hoping big time that this track doesn't become one lined every where. 

Hoping big time that this track doesn't become one lined every where. 

The biggest issue will be high speeds and narrow tracks. It's going to be interesting. 

1
Richy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

"238. Hai.....den....Deeeee....gan"

Jeeeez what kind of shitty 90's monster truck announcing was that??

5
1
Spudinki45 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Spudinki45 wrote:
Don't know if it's just the rain, but the crowd looks very light 

Don't know if it's just the rain, but the crowd looks very light 

lol nvm, this was based on the lcqs, thats my bad

DonM 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

So if Forkner wins the red plate will be in the LCQ next week...

1
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
DonM wrote:
So if Forkner wins the red plate will be in the LCQ next week...

So if Forkner wins the red plate will be in the LCQ next week...

Yeah. He has to race the LCQ at all three event. 

EvelMX11 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Coop or Kenny moto 1?

1
2
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Wow, Weege is all dressed up.

fins227 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ricky getting his money out of that suit 

1
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Richy wrote:
"238. Hai.....den....Deeeee....gan" Jeeeez what kind of shitty 90's monster truck announcing was that??

"238. Hai.....den....Deeeee....gan"

Jeeeez what kind of shitty 90's monster truck announcing was that??

Ironic.... didn't someone bitch about how moaning about Will Christian was "fuvking laughable" in the qualifying thread.

LMAO.

6
TAUTOG 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
Wow, Weege is all dressed up.

Wow, Weege is all dressed up.

You can tell he doesn't have much practice with a tie hahaha

1
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

For this race only, when RC says,

"You can go to the right, you can go to the left"

Drink!

1
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Why do I envision JT standing in front of a mirror doing the Arnold Schwarzenegger voice..."are you a little girly man"....and. "I'm going to pahmp you up".  😆

1
3
Richy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Ricky too busy trying to figure out what colour to tell us Deegans Yamaha is to notice Hunter fall over 😂

Mavetism 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Okay, that split lane is fucking great

Hmm, at least during the first laps, now they all seem to go under

Richy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Richy wrote:
"238. Hai.....den....Deeeee....gan" Jeeeez what kind of shitty 90's monster truck announcing was that??

"238. Hai.....den....Deeeee....gan"

Jeeeez what kind of shitty 90's monster truck announcing was that??

Magoofan wrote:
Ironic.... didn't someone bitch about how moaning about Will Christian was "fuvking laughable" in the qualifying thread. LMAO.

Ironic.... didn't someone bitch about how moaning about Will Christian was "fuvking laughable" in the qualifying thread.

LMAO.

One is talking like a normal human, the ridiculous advertising robot voice is clearly put on and wayyy over emphasised on purpose, slight difference. As is mentioning a one off Vs mentioning the same whiney shit every week 👍

