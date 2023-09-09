Bench Racing | Charlotte SuperMotocross Main Races

Posts
5 hours ago
Less than 10 minutes until the pre-show starts and a little less than 40 minutes until we go racing!
Holeshot!
Holeshot Bitches!
Edit: Ah Shucks!
Podium!
Mav has the holeshots on lockdown today.
The Shop
Don't know if it's just the rain, but the crowd looks very light
Why was blose DQ?
Is there a link to watch this
I bet you sent him a PM just before you posted the thread, didn't you? You pumpkin eaters!
They can't say Deegan's name without adding rookie in front of it can they?
Are they wrong....
Hoping big time that this track doesn't become one lined every where.
Them stands are pretty thin...I would've thought fans would come out of the woodwork for this.
The biggest issue will be high speeds and narrow tracks. It's going to be interesting.
"238. Hai.....den....Deeeee....gan"
Jeeeez what kind of shitty 90's monster truck announcing was that??
lol nvm, this was based on the lcqs, thats my bad
So if Forkner wins the red plate will be in the LCQ next week...
Yeah. He has to race the LCQ at all three event.
Pit Row
Coop or Kenny moto 1?
Wow, Weege is all dressed up.
Ricky getting his money out of that suit
So good to hear Weege
Ironic.... didn't someone bitch about how moaning about Will Christian was "fuvking laughable" in the qualifying thread.
LMAO.
Let's go
You can tell he doesn't have much practice with a tie hahaha
For this race only, when RC says,
"You can go to the right, you can go to the left"
Drink!
Why do I envision JT standing in front of a mirror doing the Arnold Schwarzenegger voice..."are you a little girly man"....and. "I'm going to pahmp you up". 😆
Ricky too busy trying to figure out what colour to tell us Deegans Yamaha is to notice Hunter fall over 😂
Okay, that split lane is fucking great
Hmm, at least during the first laps, now they all seem to go under
One is talking like a normal human, the ridiculous advertising robot voice is clearly put on and wayyy over emphasised on purpose, slight difference. As is mentioning a one off Vs mentioning the same whiney shit every week 👍
