Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Timed Qualifying

Budds Creek MX
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Bench Racing
Practice starts here in 10 or so minutes!

Mark Fineis tops the board in the B group with a 2:06.927. 

250 B Qualifying 1

250bq1 17.png?VersionId=xuPVtSLrXwGILgE8IVE4da6fZm7eR

The Shop

Damn Max just dropped a 2 min. Had high hopes for him this year and it just didn’t pan out. Would like to see him get a podium..

250 A Qualifying 1

250aq1 20.png?VersionId=7om54drTr66vyETrBcyTrJa 1.nweB250aw1pt2.png?VersionId=t624PMCwHPCqZi9jz6Mt.

Morning ya all.....I'm digging this 250 class....the talent pool runs pretty damn deep.

Did Hampshire shut it down for the rest of the season? Havent heard about it or I missed it.

Sitting out this round. TBD for Ironman.

Track isn’t always the best 1st practice out. That or it’s time to hit the panic button on the rookies 😂

Jett 1:59.513

A second faster than Sexton. 

Sexton 1:58.500

Jett 1:59.251

450 A Qualifying 1

450q1.png?VersionId=I2jvGTicbTi450q1pt2.png?VersionId=tBkZ96xrSSqPry

You gotta be totally blind hitting that step down triple in the back

Pit Row
450 B Qualifying 1

450bq1 16.png?VersionId=TxtKuIV4vbMnRAm2NvfV450bq1pt2 4

Come on RC, speed IS the issiue… 

250 B Qualifying 2

250bq2 15.png?VersionId=BMqcEywwToUUzwu.O87EmM8Mrvf250bq2pt2 1

Track looks rough and rutted.

Anybody else notice Deegan roost Vialle at the top of Henry Hill? 

Usually not big on the PC guys’ gear, but this green and white setup looks awesome.

Looks like throwback to gear Bubba used to wear on Kawi

