Related: Budds Creek MX 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Bench Racing
Practice starts here in 10 or so minutes! Had high hopes for him this year and it just didn’t pan out. Damn Max just dropped a 2 min. Had high hopes for him this year and it just didn't pan out. Would like to see him get a podium..

250 A Qualifying 1

Jesus he's got almost 7sec on Fineis

Jesus he's got almost 7sec on Fineis

Morning ya all.....I'm digging this 250 class....the talent pool runs pretty damn deep.

Fineis currently sits 21st. Did Hampshire shut it down for the rest of the season? Havent heard about it or I missed it.

Sitting out this round. TBD for Ironman.

Track isn't always the best 1st practice out. That or it's time to hit the panic button on the rookies 😂 Track looks rough and rutted.

Drink! (it's too early). Deegan whipping it for the gram

Anybody else notice Deegan roost Vialle at the top of Henry Hill?

Usually not big on the PC guys' gear, but this green and white setup looks awesome.

Cooper 1:59.545 Looks like throwback to gear Bubba used to wear on Kawi

James Harrington getting towed back to the pits
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Timed Qualifying