Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Main Races

Related:
Budds Creek MX
Bench Racing
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13051
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
658th
GD2
budds2

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
avidchimp
Profile picture for user avidchimp
Posts
4875
Joined
7/9/2008
Location
Thousand Oaks, CA US
Fantasy
1095th
avidchimp 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I just lapped the field on the first lap.

truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1230
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
466th
truck 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Gate malfunction? 

MxAddic
Profile picture for user MxAddic
Posts
3204
Joined
11/24/2022
Location
NY US
MxAddic 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
rj

With some starts and a little luck he is going to be a factor. Had a good flow in practice.

1
2

The Shop

See All »
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12471
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MxAddic wrote:
With some starts and a little luck he is going to be a factor. Had a good flow in practice.
rj

With some starts and a little luck he is going to be a factor. Had a good flow in practice.

If he can just stay off the ground.😉

1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
7322
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
1477th
Boomslang 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Here's hoping RJHam pulls a comeback holeshot... 

1
1
dog_lover_136
Profile picture for user dog_lover_136
Posts
939
Joined
1/30/2023
Location
Riverside, CA US
Fantasy
454th
dog_lover_136 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Just did my pre race prayer and asked for protection and healing and to give the dudes the strength to do their best.

6
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1230
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
466th
truck 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Dream team on the broadcast today   

4
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
3175
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Holeshot last week, not even top 10 this week. I'm already washed up

Let's gooo racing

Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
10511
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Fantasy
453rd
Falcon 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Yeah! My riders started 1-2-3-4!

Pit Row

See All »
truck
Profile picture for user truck
Posts
1230
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
Louisville, KY US
Fantasy
466th
truck 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Schwartz letting me know early today to not worry about fantasy team

3
GG121
Profile picture for user GG121
Posts
205
Joined
3/17/2022
Location
MD US
GG121 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Track looks beat already in some spots. 

1
karsmakers
Profile picture for user karsmakers
Posts
721
Joined
5/24/2013
Location
Yuba City, CA US
karsmakers 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Track sucks..way to one lined. Starts 90% of this race. They need to change it up

2
1
rbot
Profile picture for user rbot
Posts
35
Joined
7/10/2018
Location
Las Vegas, NV US
rbot 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Ferry still in the top ten. Good for him. He needed a start badly, just so he can feel and see the speed he needs himself. 

1
1
tomlopez
Profile picture for user tomlopez
Posts
778
Joined
5/2/2021
Location
Saint Petersburg, FL US
tomlopez 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Deegan with one last hurrah moto to set the record straight lmao

2
3
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
3175
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Can both Triumphs finish the race? That's the important question

1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
12471
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
karsmakers wrote:

Track sucks..way to one lined. Starts 90% of this race. They need to change it up

The rain didnt help.

1
Mavetism
Profile picture for user Mavetism
Posts
3175
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
tomlopez wrote:

Deegan with one last hurrah moto to set the record straight lmao

I'm gonna be mad if we don't get to see Deegan vs the euros this year..

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Main Races