Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Main Races

Related: Budds Creek MX 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Bench Racing

GD2
3 hours ago
The broadcast starts in about 35 minutes!
Race Day Links
Content Hub

PNWOffroad
3 hours ago
Holeshot

plowboy
3 hours ago
On the box?

plowboy
3 hours ago
The crowd looks huge. Boomslang
2 hours ago
Morning ya all...looking forward to this one.

motomike137
2 hours ago
I think we are going to see Jett unleashed today. I'm a big Sexton fan but he better have his boots cinched up nice and tight and not lose the front end once if he wants any chance.

plowboy
2 hours ago
Boomslang wrote: Morning ya all...looking forward to this one.
I just can't believe how incredibly fast these guys are. Reese95w
2 hours ago

plowboy
2 hours ago
motomike137 wrote: I think we are going to see Jett unleashed today. I'm a big Sexton fan but he better have his boots cinched up nice and tight and not lose the front end once if he wants any chance.
This is one track that likes to bite front ends. RMZrider12
2 hours ago
I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman

bvm111
2 hours ago
and the broadcast forced drama begins… 🤦♂️

kongols
2 hours ago
Boomslang wrote: Morning ya all...looking forward to this one.
Sent you a message here. Boomslang
2 hours ago
kongols wrote: Sent you a message here.
Kongoooooools ol brutha....I ain't see no message yet.
Edit - just checked my mail and saw your PM. Normally I get a notification bud...i guess something failed. Thanks bud.
I'm waiting for our electricity to come back on (currently load shedding in my neck of the woods). Ill fire my laptop up in about a hours time. ace402
2 hours ago
Deegan was WFO over that triple to pass Jo back. He was leaned so far back.

MARCD450
2 hours ago
Power move round the outside. Deegan means business today.
P.S RC saying Hunter Deegan made me laugh. Mavetism
2 hours ago
RMZrider12 wrote: I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman
It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.

motomike137
2 hours ago
RC like move by little deegs

Reese95w
2 hours ago
motomike137 wrote: RC like move by little deegs
Lil'Deegs

-MAVERICK-
2 hours ago
RMZrider12 wrote: I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman
Mavetism wrote: It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.
He might race Ironman. MARCD450
2 hours ago
Did Ricky just say ass to apex?

Mavetism
2 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote: He might race Ironman.
Hopefully, High Point was by far the best 450 race this year. motomike137
2 hours ago
JCoop needs to fix his lack of aggression in these situations. It's his missing ingredient.

Reese95w
2 hours ago
Alright, you can end the Battle Box any time now!

Brad460
2 hours ago
Feels like a Deegan F u to all the whiny b*tches who complained he threw his bike down..

crusty_xx
2 hours ago
Red Flag for Muñoz? Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Main Races