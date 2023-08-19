Bench Racing | Budds Creek National Main Races

Budds Creek MX
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Bench Racing
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

buddsbench2 0

The broadcast starts in about 35 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
plowboy 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The crowd looks huge.

GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

GM 6504

LM 2498LM 3805

Credit: Octopi Media

tomlopez 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Loving the Fox throwback gear that PC Kawi is running

1
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
tomlopez wrote:
Loving the Fox throwback gear that PC Kawi is running

Loving the Fox throwback gear that PC Kawi is running

Yup, it looks excellent.

Boomslang 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

3
motomike137 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I think we are going to see Jett unleashed today. I'm a big Sexton fan but he better have his boots cinched up nice and tight and not lose the front end once if he wants any chance.

plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

I just can't believe how incredibly fast these guys are.Woohoo

plowboy 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
motomike137 wrote:
I think we are going to see Jett unleashed today. I'm a big Sexton fan but he better have his boots cinched up nice and tight...

I think we are going to see Jett unleashed today. I'm a big Sexton fan but he better have his boots cinched up nice and tight and not lose the front end once if he wants any chance.

This is one track that likes to bite front ends.  

1
RMZrider12 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

bvm111 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

and the broadcast forced drama begins… 🤦‍♂️

1
kongols 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

Sent you a message here.

 

Boomslang 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

Morning ya all...looking forward to this one. 

kongols wrote:
Sent you a message here.  

Sent you a message here.

 

Kongoooooools ol brutha....I ain't see no message yet. 

 

Edit - just checked my mail and saw your PM.  Normally I get a notification bud...i guess something failed. Thanks bud. 

I'm waiting for our electricity to come back on (currently load shedding in my neck of the woods).

Ill fire my laptop up in about a hours time.

bvm111 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hunter Deegan 🤯🤦‍♂️

1

ace402 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Deegan was WFO over that triple to pass Jo back. He was leaned so far back.

2
MARCD450 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Power move round the outside. Deegan means business today.

P.S RC saying Hunter Deegan made me laugh. 

Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago
RMZrider12 wrote:
I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.

1
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
motomike137 wrote:
RC like move by little deegs  

RC like move by little deegs

 

Lil'DeegsLaughing

1
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
RMZrider12 wrote:
I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

Mavetism wrote:
It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.

It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.

He might race Ironman. 

MARCD450 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Did Ricky just say ass to apex?

1
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
RMZrider12 wrote:
I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

I thought Roczen was supposed to be racing budds and Ironman 

Mavetism wrote:
It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.

It was supposed to be Dilla and Budds but he has decided against it, probably has something to do with them having their second kid soon.

-MAVERICK- wrote:
He might race Ironman. 

He might race Ironman. 

Hopefully, High Point was by far the best 450 race this year.

motomike137 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

JCoop needs to fix his lack of aggression in these situations. It's his missing ingredient.

Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Alright, you can end the Battle Box any time now!

3
Brad460 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Feels like a Deegan F u to all the whiny b*tches who complained he threw his bike down..

3
