Bench Racing | Birmingham Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Birmingham
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Bench Racing
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12398
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1063rd
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

BIRBNECH

A little over 30 minutes until qualifying starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Talon
Profile picture for user Talon
Posts
164
Joined
1/18/2022
Location
Beaver, UT US
Fantasy
204th
Talon 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Holeshot!

2
2
loftyair
Profile picture for user loftyair
Posts
2756
Joined
7/3/2009
Location
riverside, CA US
loftyair 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Ho-shot!

😒

1

The Shop

See All »
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
5897
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

image-20240309094112-1

3
25
KlockreN
Profile picture for user KlockreN
Posts
174
Joined
3/23/2019
Location
SE
KlockreN 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Jett is deep deep deep in your head magoofanWoohoo

9
Gator724
Profile picture for user Gator724
Posts
243
Joined
4/7/2023
Location
Greenville, SC US
Gator724 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
MXWebmaster wrote:

Track dried up yet?

Just seen a pic on Twitter, looks like a mess. 

2
shuggs
Profile picture for user shuggs
Posts
1558
Joined
8/6/2008
Location
Dunfermline GB
shuggs 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

On the line….just a backmarker

Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
5897
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
KlockreN wrote:
Jett is deep deep deep in your head magoofan

Jett is deep deep deep in your head magoofanWoohoo

Clearly you missed the mark of the message.... Laughing

2
12
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
49496
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3619th
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

250 Group C Qualifying 1 Underway

Quickest so far is Mitchell Zaremba with a 1:08.187.

Pit Row

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12398
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1063rd
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 C Qualifying 1

250cq1 11.png?VersionId=gBQ79S0mu.Z8sTAI.w6Z6s

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9027
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Track is slicker than a whiskey fart or whatever they say down here at the moment. Grinning

1
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
49496
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3619th
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Group B Qualifying 1 

Current fastest:

Bryce Shelly 1:03.220

1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3935
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chris_Buehler wrote:

Podium

ILoveMoto wrote:
Today 3rd gets a trophy...enjoy!

Today 3rd gets a trophy...enjoy!

Screenshot 20240306-063536 Chrome.jpg?VersionId=CZ2s rKxkRTj0Yb0MY8zTNZRSG

🔥🔥🔥

1
1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6793
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Fantasy
734th
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

How's the track holding up?

Sandberm656
Profile picture for user Sandberm656
Posts
631
Joined
9/30/2021
Location
WA US
Fantasy
552nd
Sandberm656 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Why is it RDL can't start on time? Is the show being produced by the same folks who produced the state of the union the other day when Joe shuffled in 15 late?

3
4
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12398
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1063rd
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

250q1

aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9027
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
Eau Claire, WI US
aeffertz 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sandberm656 wrote:
Why is it RDL can't start on time? Is the show being produced by the same folks who produced the state of the union the other...

Why is it RDL can't start on time? Is the show being produced by the same folks who produced the state of the union the other day when Joe shuffled in 15 late?

They started on time. It’s on right now. 

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Birmingham Supercross Timed Qualifying