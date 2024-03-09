Bench Racing | Birmingham Supercross Night Show

Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Birmingham
Bench Racing
GD2
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

birmbench2

About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

Bill_Carroll
Bill_Carroll 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Hope the track is dried out and the racing is tight

shuggs
shuggs 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Podium 

Perky
Perky 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

3rd! 

2

truck
truck 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Is there a pre show on peacock tonight or does it not start until right before gate drops?

ILoveMoto
ILoveMoto 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Perky wrote:

3rd! 

Perk up Perky! 3rd is 1st tonight. Enjoy!

Bill_Carroll
Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Was typing so fast I hit the BOLD while ripping gears

Throwing out the old "Holeshot" tear-off

shuggs
shuggs 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

Two Coloradoans on the box

And a pesky euro 😂😂😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Mavetism
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Almost late, still had my rear tire cover on!

Bill_Carroll
Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

Two Coloradoans on the box

shuggs wrote:

And a pesky euro 😂😂😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Good to have ya in the MIX.

Join us at Thundervalley? 

ohh_454 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Top 20, when do I get my fill in ride?? I deserve a shot!!!

Bill_Carroll
Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Deegan, living in Reese head? Smile

Mavetism
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Nelson on Deegan.jpg?VersionId=gCk

I legit needed 5 minutes to understand that he's pointing at Deegan, god I'm dumb sometimes.. Laughing

ProKawi24
ProKawi24 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Holeshot!!! .....oh shit Friese got me, nevermind. Back of the pack now.  

Bill_Carroll
Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
ohh_454 wrote:

Top 20, when do I get my fill in ride?? I deserve a shot!!!

At #263 in Fantasy SX? dude, you are killing it. let us back markers have some fun...Tongue

1

js256
js256 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

if anyone has a stream for peacock pls lemme know!

Gator724
Gator724 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty. 

Gator724
Gator724 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:

Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty. 

Also considering what race they replaced this one with. Atlanta would be slammed 

Sprew
Sprew 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Gator724 wrote:

Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty. 

Beat me to it. Looks a bit bigger than Sam Boyd.

Warlock
Warlock 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Too soon for the major screech exposure already. 

dsoll703
dsoll703 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Stadium looks half empty. Way to move it from Atlanta. Smart thinking….

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Deegan throwing a temper tantrum. 

aeffertz
aeffertz 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Back to 250s first again. 

Mavetism
Mavetism 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Hopefully Shock is on the 450 outdoors?

