Bench Racing | Birmingham Supercross Night Show

Related: Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Birmingham Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 22 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 21 Page 22 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12410 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 1063rd GD2 7 hours ago 7 hours ago About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! Race Day Links Content Hub 2 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4377 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1324th Bill_Carroll 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Hope the track is dried out and the racing is tight 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options shuggs Posts 1561 Joined 8/6/2008 Location Dunfermline GB shuggs 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Podium 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Perky Posts 217 Joined 12/13/2022 Location Aurora, CO US Fantasy 967th Perky 7 hours ago 7 hours ago 3rd! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4377 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1324th Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Perky wrote: 3rd! Two Coloradoans on the box 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Odi V2 Rogue MX Lock-On Grips Image Odi V2 Rogue MX Lock-On Grips $24.99 (14% off) Up to 14% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Brake Bleeder Vacuum Pump Kit Image Tusk Brake Bleeder Vacuum Pump Kit $19.99 (43% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC IMS Image IMS Use code IMSxVital20 and save! MSR Axxis Gloves Image MSR Axxis Gloves $7.99 (64% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Yuerlian Cool Dry Baselayer Tights Leggings Image Yuerlian Cool Dry Baselayer Tights Leggings $2.32 (82% off) Amazon.com CLIF BLOKS Energy Chews (18 Count) Image CLIF BLOKS Energy Chews (18 Count) $28.56 $52.49 Amazon.com Primary Drive Front Sprocket Image Primary Drive Front Sprocket $8.79 (32% off) Up to 32% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Backpack Image MSR Backpack $34.99 (42% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing Formula CC Driver Helmet Image Fly Racing Formula CC Driver Helmet $199.95 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk EMEX T-35 Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires Image Tusk EMEX T-35 Soft/Intermediate Terrain Tires Up to 25% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots Image Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots $343.16 (22% off) Up to 27% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk T-10 Aluminum 7/8" Handlebar Image Tusk T-10 Aluminum 7/8" Handlebar $37.99 (28% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Sliding Sag Scale Image Tusk Sliding Sag Scale $24.99 $29.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing F-16 Gloves Image Fly Racing F-16 Gloves $9.95 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC NGK Resistor Sparkplug Image NGK Resistor Sparkplug Up to 33% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR SC2 Helmets Image MSR SC2 Helmets $64.99 (41% off) Limited Time Sale at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Answer Racing Arkon Bold Jersey Image Answer Racing Arkon Bold Jersey $13.88 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Nuetech Nitro Mousse Standard Progressive Platinum Foam Tube Image Nuetech Nitro Mousse Standard Progressive Platinum Foam Tube $134.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Acerbis Folding Bike Stand Image Acerbis Folding Bike Stand $79.88 (20% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Billet Race Foot Pegs Image Tusk Billet Race Foot Pegs $69.99 (13% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Comp Belt Bag Image KTM Comp Belt Bag $64.88 (52% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Lithium Pro Battery Image Tusk Lithium Pro Battery $78.99 (28% off) Up to 33% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Chain Guide Image Tusk Chain Guide $49.99 (17% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC G2 Ergonomics Throttle Tamer Image G2 Ergonomics Throttle Tamer $69.95 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Neutron Speed Pro Dirt Bike Tire Changer Image Neutron Speed Pro Dirt Bike Tire Changer $299.99 $359.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Twin Air - Air Filter Image Twin Air - Air Filter $32.99 (11% off) Up to 48% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk EZ Oil Drain Tool Image Tusk EZ Oil Drain Tool $9.99 (29% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC MSR Blockade Roost Deflector Image MSR Blockade Roost Deflector $69.99 (22% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing F-16 Pant Image Fly Racing F-16 Pant $35.95 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Compact T-Handle Wrench Set Image Tusk Compact T-Handle Wrench Set $23.88 $28.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Maxima Quick 2 Mix Measuring Bottle Image Maxima Quick 2 Mix Measuring Bottle $4.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Heavy Duty 2mm Tube Image Tusk Heavy Duty 2mm Tube $11.88 (21% off) Up to 21% off at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Tusk Tire Iron Kit Image Tusk Tire Iron Kit $24.99 (31% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Image Rekluse RadiusCX Clutch Available at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fly Racing Lite Gloves Image Fly Racing Lite Gloves $9.95 (60% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fox Racing Airline Gloves Image Fox Racing Airline Gloves $23.99 (31% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC See All » Configuration options truck Posts 778 Joined 6/10/2015 Location Louisville, KY US Fantasy 767th truck 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Is there a pre show on peacock tonight or does it not start until right before gate drops? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ILoveMoto Posts 1294 Joined 3/15/2022 Location Jacksonville, FL US Fantasy 2544th ILoveMoto 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Perky wrote: 3rd! Perk up Perky! 3rd is 1st tonight. Enjoy! 2 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Camp332 Posts 8340 Joined 8/16/2006 Location Zoo Jersey US Camp332 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Top 10 yo! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4377 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1324th Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Was typing so fast I hit the BOLD while ripping gears Throwing out the old "Holeshot" tear-off 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options shuggs Posts 1561 Joined 8/6/2008 Location Dunfermline GB shuggs 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Bill_Carroll wrote: Two Coloradoans on the box And a pesky euro 😂😂😂🏴 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2712 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago Almost late, still had my rear tire cover on! 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4377 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1324th Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Bill_Carroll wrote: Two Coloradoans on the box shuggs wrote: And a pesky euro 😂😂😂🏴 Good to have ya in the MIX. Join us at Thundervalley? Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 181 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 6 hours ago 6 hours ago 11 3 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ohh_454 Posts 191 Joined 6/24/2023 Location Nuevo, CA US Fantasy 263rd ohh_454 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Top 20, when do I get my fill in ride?? I deserve a shot!!! 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4377 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1324th Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago Deegan, living in Reese head? 1 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2712 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Reese95w wrote: I legit needed 5 minutes to understand that he's pointing at Deegan, god I'm dumb sometimes.. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options ProKawi24 Posts 1708 Joined 2/20/2018 Location Folsom, CA US ProKawi24 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Holeshot!!! .....oh shit Friese got me, nevermind. Back of the pack now. 2 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Bill_Carroll Posts 4377 Joined 9/15/2010 Location Falcon, CO US Fantasy 1324th Bill_Carroll 6 hours ago 6 hours ago ohh_454 wrote: Top 20, when do I get my fill in ride?? I deserve a shot!!! At #263 in Fantasy SX? dude, you are killing it. let us back markers have some fun... 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 181 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Bill_Carroll wrote: Deegan, living in Reese head? I have DDC Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pit Row DeCal Works Image Barnett Clutches '24 Image AFAM Image MX Plastics Image Eagle Grit Image DeVol Racing '24 Image Mika Metals Image One Gripper Image Liquid Skinz 24' Image Troll Training Image ODI Image Dunlop Image Motoz Tires (Pacific Powersports) '24 Image Twisted Development Image MX Graphics '24 Image Rocket Image DID Image Seat Concepts Image Motul Image Luxon MX '24 Image Sunstar Image Polisport Image 6D Helmets Image Moto Hose Image Dubya-April 2022 Image Motul July '20 Image Rival Ink '24 Image Vampire Tearoffs Image Tom Morgan Racing Image OMX Graphics '24 Image Guts Racing Image Hinson Racing Image Liquid Skinz '24 Image Scar '24 Image See All » Configuration options js256 Posts 194 Joined 9/14/2022 Location AU Fantasy 413th js256 6 hours ago 6 hours ago if anyone has a stream for peacock pls lemme know! 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Gator724 Posts 253 Joined 4/7/2023 Location Greenville, SC US Gator724 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty. 1 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Gator724 Posts 253 Joined 4/7/2023 Location Greenville, SC US Gator724 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Gator724 wrote: Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty. Also considering what race they replaced this one with. Atlanta would be slammed 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Sprew Posts 387 Joined 4/1/2008 Location US Sprew 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Gator724 wrote: Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty. Beat me to it. Looks a bit bigger than Sam Boyd. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Warlock Posts 224 Joined 7/11/2019 Location West Middlesex, PA US Fantasy 1281st Warlock 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Too soon for the major screech exposure already. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options dsoll703 Posts 161 Joined 10/11/2023 Location Canton , GA US Fantasy 1292nd dsoll703 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Stadium looks half empty. Way to move it from Atlanta. Smart thinking…. 4 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Reese95w Posts 181 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 6 hours ago 6 hours ago SHIT! Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Hcallz5 Posts 2801 Joined 8/20/2013 Location UT US Hcallz5 6 hours ago 6 hours ago CARNAGE 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options -MAVERICK- Posts 49543 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA Fantasy 3619th -MAVERICK- 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Deegan throwing a temper tantrum. 20 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options aeffertz Posts 9066 Joined 7/16/2015 Location Eau Claire, WI US aeffertz 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Back to 250s first again. 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options motoxfmx27 Posts 68 Joined 7/17/2017 Location Van Buren, AR US motoxfmx27 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Welcome to the danger zone! 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Mavetism Posts 2712 Joined 4/15/2019 Location Hannover DE Mavetism 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Hopefully Shock is on the 450 outdoors? 5 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Pagination 1 of 22 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 21 Page 22 Next page Next › Start New Topic Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Birmingham Supercross Night Show To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook. Breadcrumb Forum Main Moto-Related
Hope the track is dried out and the racing is tight
Podium
3rd!
Two Coloradoans on the box
The Shop
Is there a pre show on peacock tonight or does it not start until right before gate drops?
Perk up Perky! 3rd is 1st tonight. Enjoy!
Top 10 yo!
Was typing so fast I hit the BOLD while ripping gears
Throwing out the old "Holeshot" tear-off
And a pesky euro 😂😂😂🏴
Almost late, still had my rear tire cover on!
Good to have ya in the MIX.
Join us at Thundervalley?
Top 20, when do I get my fill in ride?? I deserve a shot!!!
Deegan, living in Reese head?
I legit needed 5 minutes to understand that he's pointing at Deegan, god I'm dumb sometimes..
Holeshot!!! .....oh shit Friese got me, nevermind. Back of the pack now.
At #263 in Fantasy SX? dude, you are killing it. let us back markers have some fun...
I have DDC
Pit Row
if anyone has a stream for peacock pls lemme know!
Jeez the turnout looks awful. This stadium doesn’t seat many. Guessing like 45k. Whole upper deck is empty.
Also considering what race they replaced this one with. Atlanta would be slammed
Beat me to it. Looks a bit bigger than Sam Boyd.
Too soon for the major screech exposure already.
Stadium looks half empty. Way to move it from Atlanta. Smart thinking….
SHIT!
CARNAGE
Deegan throwing a temper tantrum.
Back to 250s first again.
Welcome to the danger zone!
Hopefully Shock is on the 450 outdoors?
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Birmingham Supercross Night Show