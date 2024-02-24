Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Arlington
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

bencharlington

A little over 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
levimx22 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

podium finally. feels good to be back on the box

1
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Mornin' ladies.  I said it before Gifford.Woohoo

3

Press516 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Mid pack start today…. Got some work to do.

MxAddic 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Deegan said his competition is inconsistent. lol.

2
Magoofan 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What time does the Deegan bitching start?

 

3
6
plowboy 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Magoofan wrote:

What time does the Deegan bitching start?

 

There isn't a lot of time between bitching about the;. Track, announcing, production, righties, lefties, etc.  But I'm sure folks will jamb it in somewhere.  Silly

5
1
VilloFan951 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career

1
D.K.O.N. 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Magoofan wrote:

What time does the Deegan bitching start?

 

plowboy wrote:
There isn't a lot of time between bitching about the;. Track, announcing, production, righties, lefties, etc.  But I'm sure folks will jamb it in somewhere.  

There isn't a lot of time between bitching about the;. Track, announcing, production, righties, lefties, etc.  But I'm sure folks will jamb it in somewhere.  Silly

I mean, the track does suck this week. 🤷‍♂️ lol

-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 C practice on track.

Oldenburg 46.042

downard254 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

46 sec lap time in 450C?  Man, mains are gonna be 30 laps and they are going to destroy that track.  Rougher the better I guess.

GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 C Free Practice

450cfp 13.png?VersionId=ss8qie1sD1ZaiKktV4EGLN8QvEh

tuttle425 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
downard254 wrote:

46 sec lap time in 450C?  Man, mains are gonna be 30 laps and they are going to destroy that track.  Rougher the better I guess.

With the exception of Glendale, the football stadium tracks pretty much suck. 

bvm111 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
VilloFan951 wrote:

Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career

He was at press day yesterday … what happened? 

2
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
VilloFan951 wrote:

Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career

bvm111 wrote:

He was at press day yesterday … what happened? 

Good question 

1

GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 B Free Practice

450bfp 17

motoxxx599 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Jett is 5mph faster in the whoops than anyone else 

2
1
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 A Free Practice

A698A59B-EEF4-4256-B30D-9A4B17FEC2A1

2
motoxxx599 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Deegan hard crash after first rhythm 

TAUTOG 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
VilloFan951 wrote:

Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career

what happened?

 

