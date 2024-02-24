Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Arlington Pagination 1 of 3 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12300 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 825th GD2 2 hours ago 2 hours ago A little over 30 minutes until free practice starts! OleTex2
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Holeshot!

levimx22
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

podium finally. feels good to be back on the box

Mudd801
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

double clutched it

plowboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Mornin' ladies. I said it before Gifford. Press516
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Mid pack start today…. Got some work to do.

MxAddic
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Deegan said his competition is inconsistent. lol.

Magoofan
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What time does the Deegan bitching start?

plowboy
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Magoofan wrote: What time does the Deegan bitching start?

There isn't a lot of time between bitching about the;. Track, announcing, production, righties, lefties, etc. But I'm sure folks will jamb it in somewhere.

VilloFan951
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career

D.K.O.N.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I mean, the track does suck this week. 🤷♂️ lol -MAVERICK-
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 C practice on track.
Oldenburg 46.042

downard254
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

46 sec lap time in 450C? Man, mains are gonna be 30 laps and they are going to destroy that track. Rougher the better I guess.

GD2
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 C Free Practice

tuttle425
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

downard254 wrote: 46 sec lap time in 450C? Man, mains are gonna be 30 laps and they are going to destroy that track. Rougher the better I guess.

With the exception of Glendale, the football stadium tracks pretty much suck.

bvm111
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

VilloFan951 wrote: Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career

He was at press day yesterday … what happened?

-MAVERICK-
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 Group B
Starling 47.794

-MAVERICK-
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Red flag. 1911
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

VilloFan951 wrote: Bummer for Ferry being out, kids not having a good start to his pro career
bvm111 wrote: He was at press day yesterday … what happened?

Good question 