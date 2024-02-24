Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Arlington
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12313
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
825th
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

arlingtonbench2

Less than 10 minutes until the pre-show starts, and roughly 37 minutes until the main broadcast starts.

Race Day Links

Content Hub

1
|
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3880
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

1st

2
dboivin
Profile picture for user dboivin
Posts
2911
Joined
5/19/2010
Location
Saginaw, MI US
dboivin 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

i'm muting broadcast and using vital for any relevant info

4
2
sleeve1
Profile picture for user sleeve1
Posts
637
Joined
11/24/2013
Location
Meadville, PA US
Fantasy
2776th
sleeve1 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

third

 

Camp332
Profile picture for user Camp332
Posts
8332
Joined
8/16/2006
Location
Zoo Jersey US
Camp332 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Wassup wassup!

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3319
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Fantasy
341st
Press516 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Should be a great show tonight.  Expecting fireworks in the 250 class.  Concerned that the 450 class will be another startercross main event.

 

1
plowboy
Profile picture for user plowboy
Posts
11414
Joined
1/3/2010
Location
Norwich, KS US
plowboy 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
Press516 wrote:

Should be a great show tonight.  Expecting fireworks in the 250 class.  Concerned that the 450 class will be another startercross main event.

 

You never know.

wildbill
Profile picture for user wildbill
Posts
4355
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
Christmas Valley, OR US
wildbill 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Missed the gate drop.

1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3880
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Was Colt Nichols #45 going to race today? Beta 

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
49049
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3507th
-MAVERICK- 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
1911 wrote:

Was Colt Nichols #45 going to race today? Beta 

No.

vdrsnk04
Profile picture for user vdrsnk04
Posts
1033
Joined
9/5/2018
Location
IL US
Fantasy
3957th
vdrsnk04 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Does the race like gate drops actually start at 5:30 or is it 6? 

cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1506
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Said before and I’ll say it again. Get JB on the night show broadcast.

2
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3880
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:

Does the race like gate drops actually start at 5:30 or is it 6? 

4pm Pacific Coast Time 

1
EastFlorida
Profile picture for user EastFlorida
Posts
2334
Joined
7/31/2010
Location
Merritt Island, FL US
EastFlorida 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

Evan Ferry??? Didn't see him in qualifying practice?

SteveUrchin
Profile picture for user SteveUrchin
Posts
378
Joined
7/6/2017
Location
Laguna Niguel , CA US
Fantasy
973rd
SteveUrchin 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Plessinger tone of voice just perfect over some military action got me choked up!!! 

2
Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
225
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

RC got a new Jacket.

MxAddic
Profile picture for user MxAddic
Posts
2153
Joined
11/24/2022
Location
NY US
MxAddic 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

"Beast Mode", stamp it.

2
1
ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
729
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
2809th
ILoveMoto 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
1911 wrote:

1st

Here's your prize! Enjoy

Screenshot 20240115-070747 Chrome

 

2
2

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
49049
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
Fantasy
3507th
-MAVERICK- 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
EastFlorida wrote:

Evan Ferry??? Didn't see him in qualifying practice?

Got hurt in press day yesterday. Sitting the night out.

1
DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
6644
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Looks like a huge crowd.  

1
1
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3880
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
1911 wrote:

1st

ILoveMoto wrote:
Here's your prize! Enjoy  

Here's your prize! Enjoy

Screenshot 20240115-070747 Chrome

 

That’s Hot 🥵! 

1
1
38special
Profile picture for user 38special
Posts
434
Joined
6/30/2010
Location
US
38special 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
dboivin wrote:

i'm muting broadcast and using vital for any relevant info

I have a YouTube playlist called "bike sounds" for this very purpose.  It plays with the broadcast muted.

2
1
Front242
Profile picture for user Front242
Posts
529
Joined
4/13/2021
Location
Xenia, OH US
Front242 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Sexton looks wierd with his longer black hair...like from the 80's lol

ILoveMoto
Profile picture for user ILoveMoto
Posts
729
Joined
3/15/2022
Location
Jacksonville, FL US
Fantasy
2809th
ILoveMoto 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Front242 wrote:

Sexton looks wierd with his longer black hair...like from the 80's lol

We'll just have to wait until JT's hairdo critic weighs in to see what he thinks 🙄

1
2
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1506
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Is this Bondos daughter? 

2
Sully
Profile picture for user Sully
Posts
6860
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

Who’s the chick with JB? Her brain is full of neutrals. 

9
1
burn1986
Profile picture for user burn1986
Posts
9639
Joined
4/16/2010
Location
bossier city, LA US
Fantasy
3153rd
burn1986 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

We all want our favs to win, but it’ll most like be Jett by about 10 seconds over second, lapping up to about 5th.

1
2
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3880
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
1911 wrote:

1st

ILoveMoto wrote:
Here's your prize! Enjoy  

Here's your prize! Enjoy

Screenshot 20240115-070747 Chrome

 

1911 wrote:

That’s Hot 🥵! 

Fortunately, I still have my prep manual. 🤣

IMG 3318 1

6
drenmaster
Profile picture for user drenmaster
Posts
1088
Joined
12/6/2014
Location
AZ US
Fantasy
1854th
drenmaster 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Lol.. dude robbed those chicks of the jersey.. 

1
1
MotoNerd3131
Profile picture for user MotoNerd3131
Posts
174
Joined
1/29/2022
Location
Bend, OR US
Fantasy
1227th
MotoNerd3131 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Not sure about you all, but I really hope all of this filler in the "intro show" takes the place of them cutting to interviews during the battles about the week leading up to the race. 

4

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Night Show