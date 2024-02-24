Posts
12313
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
825th
1 hour ago
Less than 10 minutes until the pre-show starts, and roughly 37 minutes until the main broadcast starts.
Less than 10 minutes until the pre-show starts, and roughly 37 minutes until the main broadcast starts.
1st
2nd
i'm muting broadcast and using vital for any relevant info
third
The Shop
Wassup wassup!
Should be a great show tonight. Expecting fireworks in the 250 class. Concerned that the 450 class will be another startercross main event.
You never know.
Missed the gate drop.
Was Colt Nichols #45 going to race today? Beta
No.
Does the race like gate drops actually start at 5:30 or is it 6?
Said before and I’ll say it again. Get JB on the night show broadcast.
4pm Pacific Coast Time
Evan Ferry??? Didn't see him in qualifying practice?
Plessinger tone of voice just perfect over some military action got me choked up!!!
RC got a new Jacket.
"Beast Mode", stamp it.
Here's your prize! Enjoy
Pit Row
Got hurt in press day yesterday. Sitting the night out.
Looks like a huge crowd.
That’s Hot 🥵!
I have a YouTube playlist called "bike sounds" for this very purpose. It plays with the broadcast muted.
Sexton looks wierd with his longer black hair...like from the 80's lol
We'll just have to wait until JT's hairdo critic weighs in to see what he thinks 🙄
Is this Bondos daughter?
Who’s the chick with JB? Her brain is full of neutrals.
We all want our favs to win, but it’ll most like be Jett by about 10 seconds over second, lapping up to about 5th.
Fortunately, I still have my prep manual. 🤣
Lol.. dude robbed those chicks of the jersey..
Not sure about you all, but I really hope all of this filler in the "intro show" takes the place of them cutting to interviews during the battles about the week leading up to the race.
Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Night Show