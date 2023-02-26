Bench Racing | Arlington Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Supercross 2023
Arlington
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

arlingtonbench 0

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

explosive diarrhea....

 

ProKawi24 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Left my boots at home, had to run back real quick. 

startbuttonarmpump 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
gambler8 wrote:

First turn mayhem 

Bill_Carroll wrote:
startbuttonarmpump Has a 3 minute head start on me, I have a 4 minute start on you...  How is that first turm mayhem ? 

startbuttonarmpump Has a 3 minute head start on me, I have a 4 minute start on you...

 How is that first turm mayhem ? Laughing

Took me that long to get there.Sad

MotoNerd3131 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

I went full Dungey at Southwick and am a lap down, but I'm coming in hot!

ProKawi24 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
EvelMX11 wrote:

Webbie Does Dallas

If he wins I'd hope they have the balls to make that the post-race headliner lol.  

EnvyXx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Time to go racing fellas

str8line 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Eli seemed super relaxed and happy in his interview earlier. Could be bad news for the competition.

1
moto814 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

"Think of it like golf"   Who is this moron?

4
SPODEBOY 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Anyone else loose audio?

str8line 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Thrasher riding in anger tonight.

2

cwel11 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
SPODEBOY wrote:

Anyone else loose audio?

Lucky

wwdiii 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

96, one and done.  It’s done!!!

Sully 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
moto814 wrote:

"Think of it like golf"   Who is this moron?

The guy is a clown, but it’s a valid comparison; low score wins. 

1
tuttle425 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Holy cow Hardy got drilled 

str8line 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

That was an insane hit for Munoz.

cwel11 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Ricky’s drunk again tonight 

2
davis224 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Thrasher looks great in the corners

str8line 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Thrasher going to stick a wheel into Hunter?

