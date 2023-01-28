Bench Racing - Anaheim 2 SX Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Anaheim 2
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

A2BENCH

About 30 minutes until free practice starts!

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub.

Race Links

|
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
1896
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Hole shot

 

 

3
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
39267
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:

When does it start?

Practice starts at 2pm eastern. 

Qualifying stream starts at 4:30pm eastern.

2

The Shop

See All »
Bill_Carroll
Profile picture for user Bill_Carroll
Posts
3384
Joined
9/15/2010
Location
Falcon, CO US
Bill_Carroll 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Thxs MAV!

MagooFan edited so that means he crashed in first turn.Wink

3
Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
47
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Stoked for today, leaving for the stadium within the hour. Anyone want to make some top 3 450 predictions with the triple crown format?

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Futures free practice is on track.

DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
5333
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Who's in the booth tonight? Leigh is in Daytoner...

1
1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2502
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:

Stoked for today, leaving for the stadium within the hour. Anyone want to make some top 3 450 predictions with the triple crown format?

Hard to count out Tomac...  Webb will be close, but the shorter race format is less to his favor than a long main.  Anderson is good at triple crowns.  The short race format helps guys that start fast.  That's usually Kenny and Colt has been top 2 every race so far.

So I've got Tomac - Anderson - Webb.

But other than Tomac, it all still seems like some good parity and we can expect the unexpected...

 

1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2502
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

By the way, Cole Davies is the real deal.  

3
1911
Profile picture for user 1911
Posts
3030
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
DonM wrote:

Who's in the booth tonight? Leigh is in Daytoner...

I was just getting ready to tune into 24 hour of Daytona, thanks Debbie downer! Silly

1
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
2502
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Deegan with the heater on the last lap...  Wow.

 

1
4
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice:

250futurefp.png?VersionId=9MWfuX0QzZTTPzjQQr

 

4
Oldstyle
Profile picture for user Oldstyle
Posts
47
Joined
2/21/2018
Location
Anaheim, CA US
Oldstyle 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Press516 wrote:
Hard to count out Tomac...  Webb will be close, but the shorter race format is less to his favor than a long main.  Anderson is good...

Hard to count out Tomac...  Webb will be close, but the shorter race format is less to his favor than a long main.  Anderson is good at triple crowns.  The short race format helps guys that start fast.  That's usually Kenny and Colt has been top 2 every race so far.

So I've got Tomac - Anderson - Webb.

But other than Tomac, it all still seems like some good parity and we can expect the unexpected...

 

I like those top 3 but I can’t count out sexton. And roczen will be a handful if he gets out front early. Like you said, Nichols can play a factor as well as so many others. Barcia up front early could bunch them up and cause some excitement. I’m already anxious and I’m not even racing!

I’m cheering for ET3 but I wouldn’t bet on him nailing 3 starts in a night lol. I’m curious to see what Craig can do with a good start

1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 C Free Practice:

250cfp 1

 

kylemenz1
Profile picture for user kylemenz1
Posts
363
Joined
12/8/2019
Location
Carlsbad, CA US
kylemenz1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Deegan 5 seconds faster the group C fastest qualifier. 

8
bowl
Profile picture for user bowl
Posts
732
Joined
12/31/2012
Location
AU
bowl 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kylemenz1 wrote:

Deegan 5 seconds faster the group C fastest qualifier. 

And ?

2
USA
Profile picture for user USA
Posts
1779
Joined
9/4/2016
Location
Richmond, TX US
USA 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I love race days 

1

Pit Row

See All »
kylemenz1
Profile picture for user kylemenz1
Posts
363
Joined
12/8/2019
Location
Carlsbad, CA US
kylemenz1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The top 5 Futures kids times out them top 10 in group B with Deegan still faster the top Group B qualifier. 

1
4
kylemenz1
Profile picture for user kylemenz1
Posts
363
Joined
12/8/2019
Location
Carlsbad, CA US
kylemenz1 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kylemenz1 wrote:

Deegan 5 seconds faster the group C fastest qualifier. 

bowl wrote:

And ?

And that’s a big gap to the fastest pro dirtbike riders in the world. 

1
3
romain524
Profile picture for user romain524
Posts
433
Joined
1/14/2015
Location
CA US
romain524 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
250 Futures Free Practice:  

250 Futures Free Practice:

250futurefp.png?VersionId=9MWfuX0QzZTTPzjQQr

 

Young Kiwi wants people to remember his name after tonight.

He’s got great guidance with Josh Coppins and Ben Townley in his corner.

how old is he? I think he is 15 or 16.

2
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 B Free Practice:

250bfp

 

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 A Free Practice:

250afp 1

 

5
bowl
Profile picture for user bowl
Posts
732
Joined
12/31/2012
Location
AU
bowl 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kylemenz1 wrote:

The top 5 Futures kids times out them top 10 in group B with Deegan still faster the top Group B qualifier. 

Over 2.5 secs slower then group A top qualifier

2
DonM
Profile picture for user DonM
Posts
5333
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
US
DonM 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kylemenz1 wrote:

The top 5 Futures kids times out them top 10 in group B with Deegan still faster the top Group B qualifier. 

bowl wrote:

Over 2.5 secs slower then group A top qualifier

But still in the top 10...

2
3
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
1896
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Bill_Carroll wrote:
Thxs MAV! MagooFan edited so that means he crashed in first turn.

Thxs MAV!

MagooFan edited so that means he crashed in first turn.Wink

Nah.....   I got my post in first before all you guys got hung up in the gate....

 

Then I came back and added Snoopy happy dance aftewards.  Smile

 

2
38special
Profile picture for user 38special
Posts
275
Joined
6/30/2010
Location
US
38special 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I am puzzled why Raceday Live starts at 1:30 PST, while 250A Timed Qualifying starts at 1:20.  

I guess we're going to miss that one.

3
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10768
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

450 A Free Practice:

450afp 0.png?VersionId=Yq7Gxk8Pc Nok

 

5
NVA57
Profile picture for user NVA57
Posts
739
Joined
6/10/2015
Location
NL
NVA57 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
kylemenz1 wrote:

Deegan 5 seconds faster the group C fastest qualifier. 

bowl wrote:

And ?

kylemenz1 wrote:

And that’s a big gap to the fastest pro dirtbike riders in the world. 

The fastest pro dirtbike riders in the world are in the 250C west qualifier? 

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing - Anaheim 2 SX Timed Qualifying