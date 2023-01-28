Bench Racing - Anaheim 2 SX Timed Qualifying

Stoked for today, leaving for the stadium within the hour. Anyone want to make some top 3 450 predictions with the triple crown format?
Hard to count out Tomac... Webb will be close, but the shorter race format is less to his favor than a long main. Anderson is good at triple crowns. The short race format helps guys that start fast. That's usually Kenny and Colt has been top 2 every race so far.
So I've got Tomac - Anderson - Webb.
But other than Tomac, it all still seems like some good parity and we can expect the unexpected...
I like those top 3 but I can’t count out sexton. And roczen will be a handful if he gets out front early. Like you said, Nichols can play a factor as well as so many others. Barcia up front early could bunch them up and cause some excitement. I’m already anxious and I’m not even racing!
I’m cheering for ET3 but I wouldn’t bet on him nailing 3 starts in a night lol. I’m curious to see what Craig can do with a good start
Hole shot
When does it start?
Nvr mind...haha. I see it now
Practice starts at 2pm eastern.
Qualifying stream starts at 4:30pm eastern.
Thxs MAV!
MagooFan edited so that means he crashed in first turn.
250 Futures free practice is on track.
Who's in the booth tonight? Leigh is in Daytoner...
By the way, Cole Davies is the real deal.
I was just getting ready to tune into 24 hour of Daytona, thanks Debbie downer!
Deegan with the heater on the last lap... Wow.
250 Futures Free Practice:
I like those top 3 but I can’t count out sexton. And roczen will be a handful if he gets out front early. Like you said, Nichols can play a factor as well as so many others. Barcia up front early could bunch them up and cause some excitement. I’m already anxious and I’m not even racing!
I’m cheering for ET3 but I wouldn’t bet on him nailing 3 starts in a night lol. I’m curious to see what Craig can do with a good start
250 C Free Practice:
Deegan 5 seconds faster the group C fastest qualifier.
And ?
I love race days
Pit Row
The top 5 Futures kids times out them top 10 in group B with Deegan still faster the top Group B qualifier.
And that’s a big gap to the fastest pro dirtbike riders in the world.
Young Kiwi wants people to remember his name after tonight.
He’s got great guidance with Josh Coppins and Ben Townley in his corner.
how old is he? I think he is 15 or 16.
250 B Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice:
Over 2.5 secs slower then group A top qualifier
But still in the top 10...
Nah..... I got my post in first before all you guys got hung up in the gate....
Then I came back and added Snoopy happy dance aftewards.
I am puzzled why Raceday Live starts at 1:30 PST, while 250A Timed Qualifying starts at 1:20.
I guess we're going to miss that one.
450 A Free Practice:
The fastest pro dirtbike riders in the world are in the 250C west qualifier?
Deegan's time would put him in 9th in the 250 'A' class!
And 2 places ahead of a Factory KTM rider!
