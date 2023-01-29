Bench Racing - Anaheim 2 SX Night Show

Bench Racing
Anaheim 2
Supercross 2023
GD2
GD2
Posts
10785
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

A2BENCH 0

The broadcast starts in about 30 minutes!

rf928
rf928
Posts
37
Joined
1/17/2020
Location
CA
rf928 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
DrinkMoreWater wrote:
I'm trying to create a https://www.supermotocross.tv/ account and it's stuck on "checking your browser" is there a work around or is the site not functional at the...

I'm trying to create a https://www.supermotocross.tv/ account and it's stuck on "checking your browser" is there a work around or is the site not functional at the moment?

Same issue

Boomslang
Boomslang
Posts
5406
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Im busy logging in now, hopefully everything will go smoothly. Last week it took.me like 20  minutes of fuckimg around to find the login page.

Boomslang
Boomslang
Posts
5406
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Morning/Evening gents....almost time.

 

1
Echo
Echo
Posts
22
Joined
12/27/2022
Location
London GB
Echo 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Will CC28 be found tonight?

iudi2006
iudi2006
Posts
1186
Joined
3/3/2010
Location
Nor Cal, CA US
iudi2006 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Echo wrote:

Will CC28 be found tonight?

Expect him to be in the 7-10 range tonight 

2
1911
1911
Posts
3033
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Let’s Go!

5A2F6D95-45DD-42BB-A987-CA924A2C3300.jpeg?VersionId=hzqoxx50H0zmWWKl6gDLC8g6sN.D

 

2
bowl
bowl
Posts
735
Joined
12/31/2012
Location
AU
bowl 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Hoping lopes gets on the box tonight.

N kr94 for the w

1
MXR
MXR
Posts
3727
Joined
8/15/2006
Location
WA US
MXR 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Triple Crown

HD1200
HD1200
Posts
870
Joined
5/11/2008
Location
Greenville, GA US
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Why can't we watch opening ceremonies on peacock?
2
drenmaster 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Whats macadoo made of? Dude can take some serious hits. 

3
1
Boomslang
Boomslang
Posts
5406
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Coggl
Coggl
Posts
146
Joined
2/26/2022
Location
AU
Coggl 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Lets see Enzo on the box

1
HD1200
HD1200
Posts
870
Joined
5/11/2008
Location
Greenville, GA US
HD1200 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Whackers
Boomslang
Boomslang
Posts
5406
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago

Good to see Mcadoo on the line.

3

ProKawi24
ProKawi24
Posts
1454
Joined
2/20/2018
Location
Folsom, CA US
ProKawi24 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What's up boys!

I cannot believe Cam is out there racing.  Dude is made of steel. Hope he can actually finish all 3. 

1
GD2
GD2
Posts
10785
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

5W0A8846.JPG?VersionId=vCy8KLrR6lT.L8ECBkB8Y1JY

 Credit: ML512

4
DazednDoped
DazednDoped
Posts
5
Joined
9/14/2022
Location
Milford, MI US
DazednDoped 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Echo wrote:

Will CC28 be found tonight?

iudi2006 wrote:

Expect him to be in the 7-10 range tonight 

I would love to see this for him. Unfortunately I had to put him 12th in my rmatv fantasy wild card spot

150ripper
150ripper
Posts
528
Joined
12/30/2018
Location
Beverly Hills, CA US
150ripper 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Best track in YEARS. been a while since I saw one that looked like it would actually be fun to ride. Flow is off the charts. 

3
Echo
Echo
Posts
22
Joined
12/27/2022
Location
London GB
Echo 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

First mistake in a race all year. It must be that he’s on edge knowing Deegan is in the building 

3
2
150ripper
150ripper
Posts
528
Joined
12/30/2018
Location
Beverly Hills, CA US
150ripper 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Come on Lopes, what are ya doin bud??!

colintrax
colintrax
Posts
4378
Joined
8/25/2015
Location
Taylorsville, GA US
colintrax 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I think Brown has 2nd locked down

1

