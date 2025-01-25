Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Anaheim 2 Supercross 2025 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Bench Racing Pagination 1 of 12 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Page 7 Page 8 Page 9 … Page 11 Page 12 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13365 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1/25/2025 - 10:00am 1/25/2025 - 10:00am Free practice starts in 30 minutes!Race Day LinksContent Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Reese95w Posts 194 Joined 2/7/2011 Location Kent, WA US Reese95w 7 hours ago 7 hours ago 11 6 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments loftyair Posts 2809 Joined 7/3/2009 Location riverside, CA US loftyair 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Yippie! Paradise Valley Posts 37 Joined 1/25/2022 Location Alvarado, TX US Paradise Valley 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Round out the Podium... 1

Mudd801 Posts 70 Joined 7/13/2020 Location North of Reno/Tahoe, NV US Mudd801 7 hours ago 7 hours ago slipped the clutch 2 Zucchini Nibs Posts 123 Joined 1/10/2025 Location Port angeles, WA US Zucchini Nibs 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Calling a Mosiman up top in qualifying 1 2 1

Village Idiot Posts 1656 Joined 5/19/2023 Location MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US Village Idiot 7 hours ago 7 hours ago I'm just here to skim the whoops and throw sick whips on my new 2T Kawie. 7 4

Thisusernameisavailable Posts 3749 Joined 4/4/2015 Location GB Thisusernameisavailable 7 hours ago 7 hours ago How is the weather? ky_savage Posts 2550 Joined 12/4/2008 Location Kentucky, KY US ky_savage 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Missed the gate drop. 1

starkmoon Posts 62 Joined 1/17/2025 Location Newport, CA US Fantasy 2136th starkmoon 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Village Idiot wrote: I'm just here to skim the whoops and throw sick whips on my new 2T Kawie. Why do people post such nonsense? 5 7

Village Idiot Posts 1656 Joined 5/19/2023 Location MXoN - a term used by newbs, goobs and rubes, PW US Village Idiot 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Village Idiot wrote: I'm just here to skim the whoops and throw sick whips on my new 2T Kawie. starkmoon wrote: Why do people post such nonsense? As opposed to the other nonsense posts? 7 1

riotactor3 Posts 66 Joined 7/1/2022 Location LA US riotactor3 7 hours ago 7 hours ago We have two sets of whoops and it might rain 🥲Hopefully the weather stays away

aeffertz Posts 10115 Joined 7/16/2015 Location La Crosse, WI US aeffertz 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago riotactor3 wrote: We have two sets of whoops and it might rain 🥲Hopefully the weather stays away There's no real rain in the forecast but it'll be a bit chilly! 2 1

TheMilkman Posts 296 Joined 7/6/2022 Location Plano, TX US TheMilkman 7 hours ago 7 hours ago starkmoon wrote: Why do people post such nonsense? Better than the slew of people filling up the first page with claiming their position in posting. So annoying. 2 2

aaron.mcglothin Posts 15 Joined 2/12/2015 Location Merced, CA US aaron.mcglothin 7 hours ago 7 hours ago Hope Deegan can get his starts dialed in. He's been humbled these past few weeks. He's fast but starts are his kryptonite. 4 10

Newheartpete Posts 82 Joined 2/14/2021 Location Rogers, MN US Fantasy 601st Newheartpete 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Seems like lots to be excited about today. 4

Thisusernameisavailable Posts 3749 Joined 4/4/2015 Location GB Thisusernameisavailable 6 hours ago 6 hours ago starkmoon wrote: Why do people post such nonsense? TheMilkman wrote: Better than the slew of people filling up the first page with claiming their position in posting. So annoying. Or posting pictures of bears. Or posting 'tree-fiddy'Or posting "when does Deegan race"Or posting ""Paul" when referring to Webb… They think they're funny. 1 8

Thisusernameisavailable Posts 3749 Joined 4/4/2015 Location GB Thisusernameisavailable 6 hours ago 6 hours ago aaron.mcglothin wrote: Hope Deegan can get his starts dialed in. He's been humbled these past few weeks. He's fast but starts are his kryptonite. Makes a mockery of the smelling salts use, doesn't it. Quit that shit and get yourself together lad. 8

FastEddy Posts 13659 Joined 8/3/2008 Location ., FL US Fantasy 559th FastEddy 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago aaron.mcglothin wrote: Hope Deegan can get his starts dialed in. He's been humbled these past few weeks. He's fast but starts are his kryptonite. Yep...looked like last week in his heat race he spun a lot coming out of the gate. Then in the main he got off the gate good and then wheelied the front,lost speed and fell back.

GD2 Posts 13365 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 6 hours ago 6 hours ago The official results page is having issues. First time this year.250 B Free Practice

crusty_xx Posts 8964 Joined 6/8/2013 Location CH Fantasy 328th crusty_xx 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Not looking good for Jo 😔

jps256 Posts 67 Joined 12/13/2024 Location little mountain, QLD AU Fantasy 1090th jps256 6 hours ago 6 hours ago random thought, are the extra goggles for the podium necessary? why not just show the ones they were wearing for the race? 1

Zucchini Nibs Posts 123 Joined 1/10/2025 Location Port angeles, WA US Zucchini Nibs 6 hours ago 6 hours ago GD2 wrote: The official results page is having issues. First time this year.250 B Free Practice The official results page is having issues. First time this year.250 B Free Practice Got some high end speed in that 250 B

GD2 Posts 13365 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 6 hours ago 6 hours ago 250 A Free Practice

TeamGreen Posts 32309 Joined 11/25/2008 Location Thru-out, CA US TeamGreen 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Jason's feeling better this week. 2 2

aeffertz Posts 10115 Joined 7/16/2015 Location La Crosse, WI US aeffertz 6 hours ago 6 hours ago jps256 wrote: random thought, are the extra goggles for the podium necessary? why not just show the ones they were wearing for the race? They usually put a giant sticker across the lens for the podium goggles. 1 1

slowgti Posts 984 Joined 1/14/2016 Location Monroe, GA US slowgti 6 hours ago 6 hours ago Between the Rolex 24 and the Kawi announcement, I need another tv to keep up

jps256 Posts 67 Joined 12/13/2024 Location little mountain, QLD AU Fantasy 1090th jps256 6 hours ago 6 hours ago aeffertz wrote: They usually put a giant sticker across the lens for the podium goggles. ricky bobby sold the windsheild! yeah i still think its silly 1

kmc140 Posts 15 Joined 11/30/2024 Location Green Bay , WI US kmc140 6 hours ago 6 hours ago 9 sectors on live timing is probably the absolute dumbest thing. Please take it back down to 4 or 5 !!! 6 3

mgifracing Posts 1719 Joined 1/25/2007 Location Newton, KS US Fantasy 346th mgifracing 6 hours ago 6 hours ago kmc140 wrote: 9 sectors on live timing is probably the absolute dumbest thing. Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Timed Qualifying