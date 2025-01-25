Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2
GD2
A2bench1

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Village Idiot
Village Idiot 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

I'm just here to skim the whoops and throw sick whips on my new 2T Kawie. 

7
4
starkmoon
starkmoon 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Village Idiot wrote:

I'm just here to skim the whoops and throw sick whips on my new 2T Kawie. 

Why do people post such nonsense? 

5
7
Village Idiot
Village Idiot 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Village Idiot wrote:

I'm just here to skim the whoops and throw sick whips on my new 2T Kawie. 

starkmoon wrote:

Why do people post such nonsense? 

As opposed to the other nonsense posts?

7
1
riotactor3 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

We have two sets of whoops and it might rain 🥲

Hopefully the weather stays away

aeffertz
aeffertz 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago
riotactor3 wrote:

We have two sets of whoops and it might rain 🥲

Hopefully the weather stays away

There’s no real rain in the forecast but it’ll be a bit chilly!

2
1
TheMilkman
TheMilkman 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
starkmoon wrote:

Why do people post such nonsense? 

Better than the slew of people filling up the first page with claiming their position in posting. So annoying.

2
2
aaron.mcglothin 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Hope Deegan can get his starts dialed in. He’s been humbled these past few weeks. He’s fast but starts are his kryptonite. 

4
10
6 hours ago
starkmoon wrote:

Why do people post such nonsense? 

TheMilkman wrote:

Better than the slew of people filling up the first page with claiming their position in posting. So annoying.

Or posting pictures of bears. 
Or posting ‘tree-fiddy’

Or posting “when does Deegan race”

Or posting “”Paul” when referring to Webb… 


They think they’re funny. 

1
8
6 hours ago
aaron.mcglothin wrote:

Hope Deegan can get his starts dialed in. He’s been humbled these past few weeks. He’s fast but starts are his kryptonite. 

Makes a mockery of the smelling salts use, doesn’t it. 

Quit that shit and get yourself together lad.

8
FastEddy
FastEddy 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago
aaron.mcglothin wrote:

Hope Deegan can get his starts dialed in. He’s been humbled these past few weeks. He’s fast but starts are his kryptonite. 

Yep...looked like last week in his heat race he spun a lot coming out of the gate. Then in the main he got off the gate good and then wheelied the front,lost speed and fell back.

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The official results page is having issues. First time this year.

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 15
jps256
jps256 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

random thought, are the extra goggles for the podium necessary? why not just show the ones they were wearing for the race? 

1
Zucchini Nibs
Zucchini Nibs 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
GD2 wrote:
The official results page is having issues. First time this year.250 B Free Practice

The official results page is having issues. First time this year.

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 15

Got some high end speed in that 250 B

GD2
GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 18
aeffertz
aeffertz 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
jps256 wrote:

random thought, are the extra goggles for the podium necessary? why not just show the ones they were wearing for the race? 

They usually put a giant sticker across the lens for the podium goggles. 

1
1
slowgti
slowgti 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Between the Rolex 24 and the Kawi announcement, I need another tv to keep up

jps256
jps256 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
aeffertz wrote:

They usually put a giant sticker across the lens for the podium goggles. 

ricky bobby sold the windsheild! yeah i still think its silly 

1
kmc140
kmc140 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

9 sectors on live timing is probably the absolute dumbest thing. Please take it back down to 4 or 5 !!! 

6
3
mgifracing
mgifracing 6 hours ago
6 hours ago
kmc140 wrote:

9 sectors on live timing is probably the absolute dumbest thing. Please take it back down to 4 or 5 !!! 

not digging the new set up at all

1
sostoked
sostoked 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

I care so much more about the kawi announcement than literally anything else on the broadcast tonight

2
1

