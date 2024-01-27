Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Anaheim 2
Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

a2bench

Free practice starts in a little less than 40 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Shred
Shred 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Holeshot!  Good practice for the night show!!

2

cwel11
cwel11 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Heard more than a few people pick the 21 today. So his and JL beef made him faster this week? Ha

6
1
Pakoyz250f
Pakoyz250f 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

In! this should be a good day of racing! so excited 

3
Press516
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

JA is notoriously good at the triple crowns.  He has the speed and the shorter races play well with him and also Kenny.

Just watch A1 for the first 10 minutes..

That said, Eli is strong in this format too.  And Sexton is motivated.

This should be a great night of racing and I predict a bunch of mixed scores and a tight race for the top 3-4.  

3
1
Magoofan
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Mum made me a Vegimite sandwich.....    Ready to rock.

image-20240127093302-1

7
12
Joey Bridges
Joey Bridges 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

For the entertainment value of the upcoming week of bickering in moto, I'm hoping for a three holeshot runaway tonight. 

🤣😂🤣

5
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Boespflug 1:03.872

Magoofan
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I'm feeling it's going to be a finger gun night....

image-20240127093614-1

11
8
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
2 hours ago Edited Date/Time 2 hours ago

Towers 1:03.097

Magoofan
Magoofan 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
So basically Friese gets all three holeshots, takes everyone out and wins all 3 mains tonight. 

Bold prediction!

 

7
2
GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 Futures Free Practice:

F1665A5D-30E3-49C0-BC97-6EBEEBF08703

Farmer J
Farmer J 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Heard a week or so back broken collarbone or separated shoulder. 

1
OleTex2
OleTex2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I think you have to spread that stuff real thin. 

1

Joey Bridges
Joey Bridges 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I predicted nothing.

 

1235251958153

538
538 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Did the feed work fine for Futures?  B is on the track now, but no data is being received.

GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Yeah, live timing is having issues.

WCRider
WCRider 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Tomac needs a great result today as Sexton. I'm afraid of seeing an overenthusiastic AP. We'll see if Jett has good nerves. 

GD2
GD2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

250afp 10

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Timed Qualifying