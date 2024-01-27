Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Anaheim 2 Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Pagination 1 of 4 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12144 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US Fantasy 1153rd GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Free practice starts in a little less than 40 minutes! Race Day Links Content Hub Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Shred Posts 819 Joined 10/21/2021 Location Brighton, CO US Fantasy 111th Shred 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago Holeshot! Good practice for the night show!! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options mattyhamz2 Posts 10816 Joined 7/6/2015 Location So Cal, CA US Fantasy 454th mattyhamz2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Podium! cwel11 3 hours ago
Heard more than a few people pick the 21 today. So his and JL beef made him faster this week? Ha

Pakoyz250f 3 hours ago
In! this should be a good day of racing! so excited

Press516 3 hours ago
JA is notoriously good at the triple crowns. He has the speed and the shorter races play well with him and also Kenny. Just watch A1 for the first 10 minutes.. That said, Eli is strong in this format too. And Sexton is motivated. This should be a great night of racing and I predict a bunch of mixed scores and a tight race for the top 3-4.

Magoofan 2 hours ago
Mum made me a Vegimite sandwich..... Ready to rock. Joey Bridges 2 hours ago
For the entertainment value of the upcoming week of bickering in moto, I'm hoping for a three holeshot runaway tonight. 🤣😂🤣

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Boespflug 1:03.872

Magoofan 2 hours ago
I'm feeling it's going to be a finger gun night....

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Towers 1:03.097

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
No Casey Cochran? -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Towers 1:02.064

Magoofan 2 hours ago
Joey Bridges wrote: For the entertainment value of the upcoming week of bickering in moto, I'm hoping for a three holeshot runaway tonight. 🤣😂🤣

So basically Friese gets all three holeshots, takes everyone out and wins all 3 mains tonight. Bold prediction! GD2 2 hours ago
250 Futures Free Practice:

Farmer J 2 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote: No Casey Cochran?
Heard a week or so back broken collarbone or separated shoulder.

OleTex2 2 hours ago
Magoofan wrote: Mum made me a Vegimite sandwich..... Ready to rock.
I think you have to spread that stuff real thin. Joey Bridges 2 hours ago
I predicted nothing.

538 2 hours ago
Did the feed work fine for Futures? B is on the track now, but no data is being received.

GD2 2 hours ago
Yeah, live timing is having issues.

WCRider 2 hours ago
Tomac needs a great result today as Sexton. I'm afraid of seeing an overenthusiastic AP. We'll see if Jett has good nerves. -MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Mumford 1:00.621

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
RJ 59.749

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Smith 58.670

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Smith 58.442

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
RJ 57.792

GD2 2 hours ago
250 A Free Practice 1

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Tomac 1:00.369

-MAVERICK- 2 hours ago
Webb 59.330 