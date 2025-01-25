Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Anaheim 2
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GD2
GD2
a2bench2 0

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Reese95w
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The last Anaheim Supercross I attended was in 1977, (almost 48 years ago).  As I recall Bob Hannah won, Jim Pomeroy was 2nd, and Tommy Croft 3rd.  And Rex Staten and Marty Tripes were racing Harley Davidson MX bikes.

6
AZ35
AZ35 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I was there (A1) in 2005 (hard to believe that was 20 years ago.... ):

Let's hope the rain stays away until after the mains so we don't have a repeat of 2005. 

Any updates on the rain? I don't see anything close on my weather radar app but that's not always accurate

NeedMoto
NeedMoto 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
I remember that race, I was was 17 years old. F..k, time fly's!

3
Reese95w
Reese95w 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
AZ35 wrote:
My Windows 10 weather app says rain starts around 10:00 PM there.

2
xxxFRIOxxx
xxxFRIOxxx 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
Picked this up today. Stoked!!IMG 0832 0.jpeg?VersionId=erjIBOeNWhUOJIMG 0831

11
Dan-The-Man
Dan-The-Man 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I think we could see Triumph’s first win tonight if Jordan can pull the holeshot.

1
startbuttonarmpump 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:
Sweet! Support those that....

3
clem
clem 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

What's with the plate reverb on RC and Diffy on the intro. Trying to get that monster truck sound?

JJO741
JJO741 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Light drizzle coming in right now. 

1

mtbkris2
mtbkris2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Hopefully I can actually hear the bikes this week. Last week all I could hear was the commentators. Could practically hear Ricky breathing. 


Oop nope… only hear commentators again 

1
Beeby
Beeby 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Shimoda with the bark busters haha 

Mavetism
Mavetism 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

That could have been ugly for Shock


Go Thury & Koch!!

clarkgray432
clarkgray432 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

fxr is missing the mark hard this year with gear. Stuff looked so good last year

1
1
125Rider
125Rider 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Will’s mid race reports are improving each and every race 

2
2
OnTheCrossbar 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
SteveUrchin wrote:

Shimoda running the bark buster! 

They switched to a flag, you could see it on the start as they were speaking about the bark buster.

