Bench Racing | Anaheim 2 Supercross Night Show

The last Anaheim Supercross I attended was in 1977, (almost 48 years ago). As I recall Bob Hannah won, Jim Pomeroy was 2nd, and Tommy Croft 3rd. And Rex Staten and Marty Tripes were racing Harley Davidson MX bikes.
I remember that race, I was was 17 years old. F..k, time fly's!
Holeshot!!
2nd place is first loser
HOLEsh-------------------- Never Mind!
Stupid phone took too long to load!
The Shop
Thumb pump!
I'm aiming for 516s front tire.
Let’s race
Down in the first turn 🥲
The best time of year!!! SX saturday! LFG
I was there (A1) in 2005 (hard to believe that was 20 years ago.... ):
Let's hope the rain stays away until after the mains so we don't have a repeat of 2005.
Any updates on the rain? I don't see anything close on my weather radar app but that's not always accurate
My Windows 10 weather app says rain starts around 10:00 PM there.
Picked this up today. Stoked!!
I think we could see Triumph’s first win tonight if Jordan can pull the holeshot.
Sweet! Support those that....
What's with the plate reverb on RC and Diffy on the intro. Trying to get that monster truck sound?
Light drizzle coming in right now.
Pit Row
Hopefully I can actually hear the bikes this week. Last week all I could hear was the commentators. Could practically hear Ricky breathing.
Oop nope… only hear commentators again
Shimoda with the bark busters haha
Rain is probably best case scenario for Jo
Shimoda running the bark buster!
One hand guard!
That could have been ugly for Shock
Go Thury & Koch!!
fxr is missing the mark hard this year with gear. Stuff looked so good last year
Ricky always talking up the Triumph guys haha
Will’s mid race reports are improving each and every race
They switched to a flag, you could see it on the start as they were speaking about the bark buster.
Great job, Coty Schock.
How can you not be stoked for Coty!
