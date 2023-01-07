Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Timed Qualifying

A few years back I wrote to Progressive. I told them to put Flo on a MX bike in a motocross race . Guess what happened about three weeks later? They made a commercial with Flo racing through the whoops .
A few years back I wrote to Progressive. I told them to put Flo on a MX bike in a motocross race . Guess what happened about three weeks later? They made a commercial with Flo racing through the whoops .
I’m on a suzuki
Dammit, thought I had pulled the holeshot. Lets go racing boys!
Morning ladies….. let’s go racing
Ya no,Super pumped!
Top 5 start today. Can't win the championship at round one, but you can certainly lose it.
What time does the heat races start. I'm like 9 hrs ahead so around 5 am for me?
Brrraaaapppppp
Race Day live started super early today, like 12:30 Central, giving 5-1/2 hours of preface show! Night show starts at 7 pacific, 9 Central time is what I’m seeing.
Streamed qualifying is at 4:30pm eastern, so 11:30pm your time.
Heat races start at 10pm Eastern, so 5am your time.
Geezuz, that like 4am for me..South Africa
That is truly badass, Flo better be in the pits for the opener lol
Finally..SX IS BACK!!
I just cracked a RedBull in honor of Scottie
Great idea, I shall have one in his honor when I get off work, May end up with some Tito's in it though.
Good morning gentlemen, is a pleasure to benchrace another year with you all.
Can we declare the offseason officially over?
Just got home and stoked for racing! 250 B Free should be up in an hour!!!
I hope you were paid at least a finder’s fee😉
Twisted Tea > Progressive
Savatgys bike looks sano....
Lovin Kens helmet.
Going to be great to have a Suzuki in the running.
Less than an hour until free practice starts.
That is awesome!
Mav's times are correct, I saw the 12:30 last night when I was watching Peacock and assumed it was local--still damn early for you, Boomer!
Flo was trying to talk / sell insurance while pounding the whoops .
where is the link for Raceday Live?
