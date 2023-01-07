Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing
Anaheim 1
Supercross 2023
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

benchracing1 0

Since it's Anaheim 1, we're starting this one SUPER early. It's RACE DAY folks!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

elsinore 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Dammit, thought I had pulled the holeshot.  Lets go racing boys!

FeetUp 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Morning ladies….. let’s go racing

avidchimp 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Top 5 start today. Can't win the championship at round one, but you can certainly lose it.

Boomslang 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

What time does the heat races start. I'm like 9 hrs ahead so around 5 am for me?

Graybeard 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

What time does the heat races start. I'm like 9 hrs ahead so around 5 am for me?

Race Day live started super early today, like 12:30 Central, giving 5-1/2 hours of preface show! Night show starts at 7 pacific, 9 Central time is what I’m seeing.

-MAVERICK- 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

What time does the heat races start. I'm like 9 hrs ahead so around 5 am for me?

Streamed qualifying is at 4:30pm eastern, so 11:30pm your time. 

Heat races start at 10pm Eastern, so 5am your time. 

 

Boomslang 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

What time does the heat races start. I'm like 9 hrs ahead so around 5 am for me?

Graybeard wrote:
Race Day live started super early today, like 12:30 Central, giving 5-1/2 hours of preface show! Night show starts at 7 pacific, 9 Central time is...

Race Day live started super early today, like 12:30 Central, giving 5-1/2 hours of preface show! Night show starts at 7 pacific, 9 Central time is what I’m seeing.

Geezuz, that like 4am for me..South Africa

mgifracing 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Johnny Ringo wrote:

I just cracked a RedBull in honor of Scottie

 

Great idea, I shall have one in his honor when I get off work, May end up with some Tito's in it though.

FerCzD 6 hours ago
6 hours ago Edited Date/Time 6 hours ago

Good morning gentlemen, is a pleasure to benchrace another year with you all.

IMG 20230107 110157

 

MXR 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

A few years back I wrote to Progressive. I told them to put Flo on a MX bike in a motocross race . Guess what happened about three weeks later?  They made a commercial with Flo racing through the whoops . 

Press516 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

Can we declare the offseason officially over?  Wink

Just got home and stoked for racing!  250 B Free should be up in an hour!!!

Chatmore 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
MXR wrote:
A few years back I wrote to Progressive. I told them to put Flo on a MX bike in a motocross race . Guess what happened...

A few years back I wrote to Progressive. I told them to put Flo on a MX bike in a motocross race . Guess what happened about three weeks later?  They made a commercial with Flo racing through the whoops . 

I hope you were paid at least a finder’s fee😉

Magoofan 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Savatgys bike looks sano....

 

Lovin Kens helmet. 

GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Less than an hour until free practice starts.

Graybeard 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

What time does the heat races start. I'm like 9 hrs ahead so around 5 am for me?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Streamed qualifying is at 4:30pm eastern, so 11:30pm your time. 

Heat races start at 10pm Eastern, so 5am your time. 

 

Mav's times are correct, I saw the 12:30 last night when I was watching Peacock and assumed it was local--still damn early for you, Boomer!

MXR 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Flo was trying to talk / sell insurance while pounding the whoops .

1911 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
fullfloater wrote:
[img]https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/forums/2016/01/07/118789/s1200_B74UomOCAAEpOwf.jpg[/img]  

 

0AD555F3-0B7B-479B-AF5D-D47C99B59425

 

philG 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

where is the link for Raceday Live? 

 

