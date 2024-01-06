Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 SX Timed Qualifying

man - more than any other season for me, it seems like a long time between the end of last year and A1 - SO glad...
I normally take a fandom break in the offseason... Occasional Vital visits, RacerX, etc. But this year with the anticipation of what the 450 class looks like, I couldn't keep away. Probably 5 times as many Vlogs watched, IG pages visited, etc. Yep, this feels like a big time series, because it is.
Holeshot
Holeshot!
Woohoo let’s go!!!
Top 5 start, that is perfect in this stacked field
The Shop
Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland.
If anyone has a good streaming link and would like to PM it to me, It would be massively appreciated.
Im a 7-10 kinda guy
the best time of year!!!!! it seems like after Christmas day it just drugggg to get here.
Ready for a great season!
Had to knock the dust off my Vital login. I'm so excited to get this season started!
Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...
From press day:
I have tried that the previous years. Never works for me, haha. So, lot's of coffee and I'll be ok.
Stay up late or get up early eh you guys ? I think I'd be on the boomslang plan, no way I can stay up to 3am to watch a 3 hour broadcast, but go sende go ! you got this lol
Disappointed they took out the dragon back and the 5 out. This track is already basic enough! They only have 1 stadium length rhythm and 5 straightaways.
From day 1 to ama 450 sx race 1. So exciting for all us Aussies.
Im going to do the same... I always do for anahaeim 1 race but second race normally i watch the race having a breakfast or on the my way to track.
Im a little bit impatient ... So much going on this night
Pit Row
Timing is live!!! Hell yeah!
Long lap times so far.
JuJu doesn't belong in this group... Just saying.
Beaumer 1:05.776
Beaumer 1:03.734
3.203 seconds faster than Bourdon.
What....you don't live here like the rest of us.
Can't wait to see how Tomac does with his comeback.
Search dirtbikelover 2024 on Facebook, join the group and they'll post a sketchy link before it goes live 👍
I watched Paris SX on it, worked fine to be fair.
I've bought the motoworld season pass again (I'm in the UK) which has supercross, motocross and the SMX rounds.
I always used to go the official route to 'support the sport' and all that, but not really a go'er for me right now in the UK and I know it's awkward for some other international viewers.
250 B Free Practice
The 2 trouble-makers side by side...
Are there any add ons to chrome browser to auto refresh page? Seems like it would be a lot better for bench racing threads.
Almost forgot about Billy Laninovich
Wonder how much carnage Vince is gonna cause tonight.
