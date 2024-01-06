Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 SX Timed Qualifying

GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12028
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

bencha1

About 45 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

8
|
spimx
Profile picture for user spimx
Posts
1108
Joined
3/25/2019
Location
Port Isabel, TX US
spimx 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Holeshot!

2
cwel11
Profile picture for user cwel11
Posts
1424
Joined
12/4/2019
Location
Orangeville, PA US
cwel11 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Woohoo let’s go!!!

Question
Profile picture for user Question
Posts
3021
Joined
6/26/2014
Location
FR
Question 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Top 5 start, that is perfect in this stacked field

5

sende
Profile picture for user sende
Posts
2375
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
FI
sende 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland.

If anyone has a good streaming link and would like to PM it to me, It would be massively appreciated.

11
JazzyJJ
Profile picture for user JazzyJJ
Posts
590
Joined
12/1/2020
Location
PNW, WA US
JazzyJJ 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Question wrote:
Top 5 start, that is perfect in this stacked field

Top 5 start, that is perfect in this stacked field

Im a 7-10 kinda guy

3
curtiss938
Profile picture for user curtiss938
Posts
64
Joined
8/26/2007
Location
Crump, TN US
curtiss938 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

the best time of year!!!!! it seems like after Christmas day it just drugggg to get here.

1
ky_savage
Profile picture for user ky_savage
Posts
2393
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Had to knock the dust off my Vital login.  I'm so excited to get this season started!

7
1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6415
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 8 hours ago
sende wrote:
Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland. If anyone has a good streaming link...

Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland.

If anyone has a good streaming link and would like to PM it to me, It would be massively appreciated.

Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

6
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12028
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

From press day:

6DFF77A0-8560-467B-BBD0-FF5A77514E93.jpeg?VersionId=XmxJAoFh8UW.UOg3450794220-C5B8-46A7-B621-F17D131035646493EA99-09FF-4E3F-B7CC-FBFF0F8DD22D829436BF-55D5-4E33-95F6-FF774CBF8CBD.jpeg?VersionId=MQbb425 oIYya8lJK75H97dHOzZ9

8
sclark309d 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

man - more than any other season for me, it seems like a long time between the end of last year and A1 - SO glad today is here!

 

4
sende
Profile picture for user sende
Posts
2375
Joined
1/15/2013
Location
FI
sende 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
sende wrote:
Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland. If anyone has a good streaming link...

Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland.

If anyone has a good streaming link and would like to PM it to me, It would be massively appreciated.

Boomslang wrote:
Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

I have tried that the previous years. Never works for me, haha. So, lot's of coffee and I'll be ok.

2
sumdood
Profile picture for user sumdood
Posts
5161
Joined
3/11/2013
Location
San Clemente, CA US
sumdood 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
sende wrote:
Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland. If anyone has a good streaming link...

Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland.

If anyone has a good streaming link and would like to PM it to me, It would be massively appreciated.

Boomslang wrote:
Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

Stay up late or get up early eh you guys ?  I think I'd be on the boomslang plan, no way I can stay up to 3am to watch a 3 hour broadcast, but go sende go ! you got this lol

3
Spudinki45
Profile picture for user Spudinki45
Posts
275
Joined
2/16/2019
Location
Chandler, AZ US
Spudinki45 8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Disappointed they took out the dragon back and the 5 out. This track is already basic enough! They only have 1 stadium length rhythm and 5 straightaways.

5
Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3126
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
sclark309d wrote:
man - more than any other season for me, it seems like a long time between the end of last year and A1 - SO glad...

man - more than any other season for me, it seems like a long time between the end of last year and A1 - SO glad today is here!

 

I normally take a fandom break in the offseason...  Occasional Vital visits, RacerX, etc.  But this year with the anticipation of what the 450 class looks like, I couldn't keep away.  Probably 5 times as many Vlogs watched, IG pages visited, etc.  Yep, this feels like a big time series, because it is.

1
Old Mate
Profile picture for user Old Mate
Posts
2151
Joined
3/9/2009
Location
Sussex Inlet AU
Old Mate 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

IMG 0680 3 From day 1 to ama 450 sx race 1. So exciting for all us Aussies.

24
14
cesar_rc4
Profile picture for user cesar_rc4
Posts
382
Joined
11/1/2013
Location
ES
cesar_rc4 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
sende wrote:
Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland. If anyone has a good streaming link...

Finally it's here. I'm going to stay up the whole night.Night show starts at 3.00 am here in Finland.

If anyone has a good streaming link and would like to PM it to me, It would be massively appreciated.

Boomslang wrote:
Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

Same here in the arsehole of Africa...I'll go to bed early and wake up at 02h45...

Im going to do the same... I always do for anahaeim 1 race but second race normally i watch the race having a breakfast or on the my way to track.

Im a little bit impatient ... So much going on this night

2

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3126
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Timing is live!!!  Hell yeah!

 

Press516
Profile picture for user Press516
Posts
3126
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

JuJu doesn't belong in this group...  Just saying.

3
-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
47929
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Beaumer 1:03.734

3.203 seconds faster than Bourdon. 

2
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
4609
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
ky_savage wrote:
Had to knock the dust off my Vital login.  I'm so excited to get this season started!

Had to knock the dust off my Vital login.  I'm so excited to get this season started!

What....you don't live  here like the rest of us.  Grinning

 

Can't wait to see how Tomac does with his comeback. 

 

2
2
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
2424
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago
sende wrote:
I have tried that the previous years. Never works for me, haha. So, lot's of coffee and I'll be ok.

I have tried that the previous years. Never works for me, haha. So, lot's of coffee and I'll be ok.

Search dirtbikelover 2024 on Facebook, join the group and they'll post a sketchy link before it goes live 👍

I watched Paris SX on it, worked fine to be fair.

I've bought the motoworld season pass again (I'm in the UK) which has supercross, motocross and the SMX rounds.

I always used to go the official route to 'support the sport' and all that, but not really a go'er for me right now in the UK and I know it's awkward for some other international viewers.

3
1
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
12028
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 8

3
Magoofan
Profile picture for user Magoofan
Posts
4609
Joined
5/4/2021
Location
Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA US
Magoofan 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The 2 trouble-makers side by side...Grinning

image-20240106102149-1

16
3
BBarnes720
Profile picture for user BBarnes720
Posts
67
Joined
2/4/2009
Location
Murphy , NC US
BBarnes720 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Are there any add ons to chrome browser to auto refresh page? Seems like it would be a lot better for bench racing threads.

2
Richy
Profile picture for user Richy
Posts
2424
Joined
7/18/2020
Location
UK GB
Richy 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Almost forgot about Billy Laninovich

2
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
6415
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Magoofan wrote:
The 2 trouble-makers side by side...

The 2 trouble-makers side by side...Grinning

image-20240106102149-1

Wonder how much carnage Vince is gonna cause tonight.

