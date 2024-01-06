Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 SX Night Show

Related: Bench Racing Anaheim 1 Supercross 2024 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Pagination 1 of 6 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Page 4 Page 5 Page 6 Next page Next › Configuration options GD2 Posts 12027 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Counting down the minutes until the first gate drop of the year! r103
1 hour ago
Holeshot

Nighttrain
1 hour ago
Holey

MotoSMX
1 hour ago
Coming around the first turn with the pack, rookie of the race

nskerb
1 hour ago
Can Jett go 73-0? Just stirring the pot lol. Excited how this season goes! Hope it stays interesting and we don't see too many injuries. Lots of people to root for. Black Diesel Bomber
1 hour ago
The GOAT has covid so we'll miss him in the booth....bummer. It took me out last week for a few days.

vdrsnk04
1 hour ago
I started 9th, I can work with that.

wnorton729
1 hour ago
I'll take 10th not too bad for the opening round. playing the long game. 😂

OleTex2
1 hour ago
I started 9th, I can work with that. Just don't take me out when you pass me

Black Diesel Bomber
1 hour ago
Good thing we all started in front of Friese.

lumpy790
1 hour ago
Let the excitement begin!!!!!

sende
1 hour ago
6th cup of coffee and I'm ready for this thing to start.

inthebadboycorner
57 minutes ago
Let go, so excited!😁

smoothwakey
55 minutes ago
My wild predictions are as follows.
- Beaumer lead most of the 250 main then a late race tip over and finish top 5
- Webb somehow passes both Chase and Jett late and wins

elsinore
54 minutes ago
Hell yeah boys, let's go racing!

Sandwarrior752
54 minutes ago
A1 hype!! Gotta love this

Markturbo
1 hour ago
Welcome back everyone, good to see us all here again for another year of supercross. Let the bitching and whining commence lol, enjoy all.

JRCII
49 minutes ago
I just hope that the team has told Mookie that the season is 17 races long and do not loose his freaking mind over one race.

BikePilot
48 minutes ago
Is that a suit jacket with a hoodie?

aeffertz
59 minutes ago
Did they get new cameras? Weege looks crispy!

Dizzy714
52 minutes ago
It just me or does the Peacock broadcast appear to be in 4k? I don't remember it looking this sharp in the past.

Mr. Afterbar
47 minutes ago
Let's do this!! The wait is finally over!! FeetUp
46 minutes ago
Good evening ladies… Let's Go Racing

yak651
46 minutes ago
Lars went to cost cutters and asked for the JT special

champipple
46 minutes ago
The picture quality looks better this year.

truck
44 minutes ago
Who do you think loads the dishwasher better?

WCRider
52 minutes ago
Let's go racing ! Can Jett go 73-0?
Just stirring the pot lol. Excited how this season goes! Hope it stays interesting and we don’t see too many injuries. Lots of people to root for.
The pre-show starts in 20 minutes.
Top 10
Top 10!
The GOAT has covid so we'll miss him in the booth....bummer. It took me out last week for a few days.
I started 9th, I can work with that.
I’ll take 10th
not too bad for the opening round.
playing the long game. 😂
Just don’t take me out when you pass me
Good thing we all started in front of Friese.
Let the excitement begin!!!!!
6th cup of coffee and I'm ready for this thing to start.
Let go, so excited!😁
My wild predictions are as follows.
- Beaumer lead most of the 250 main then a late race tip over and finish top 5
- Webb somehow passes both Chase and Jett late and wins
Hell yeah boys, let’s go racing!
A1 hype!! Gotta love this
Welcome back everyone, good to see us all here again for another year of supercross. Let the bitching and whining commence lol, enjoy all.
I just hope that the team has told Mookie that the season is 17 races long and do not loose his freaking mind over one race.
Is that a suit jacket with a hoodie?
Did they get new cameras? Weege looks crispy!
It just me or does the Peacock broadcast appear to be in 4k? I don’t remember it looking this sharp in the past.
Let’s do this!! The wait is finally over!!
Good evening ladies… Let’s Go Racing
Lars went to cost cutters and asked for the JT special
The picture quality looks better this year.
Who do you think loads the dishwasher better?
Let's go racing !
Let the Lawrence Bros pre-show begin....
