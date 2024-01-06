Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 SX Night Show

GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

anaheim1.jpg?VersionId=GXbZMZO9.eeouJPMW

Counting down the minutes until the first gate drop of the year!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

5
|
r103
r103 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Holeshot 

5
MotoSMX
MotoSMX 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Coming around the first turn with the pack, rookie of the race

nskerb
nskerb 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Can Jett go 73-0? 
 

Just stirring the pot lol. Excited how this season goes! Hope it stays interesting and we don’t see too many injuries. Lots of people to root for.

6
3

wnorton729
wnorton729 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I’ll take 10th

 

not too bad for the opening round. 
 

playing the long game. 😂

1
OleTex2
OleTex2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
vdrsnk04 wrote:
I started 9th, I can work with that. 

I started 9th, I can work with that. 

Just don’t take me out when you pass me Tongue

1
lumpy790
lumpy790 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Let the excitement begin!!!!! Woohoo

1
sende
sende 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

6th cup of coffee and I'm ready for this thing to start.

2
smoothwakey 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

My wild predictions are as follows.

- Beaumer lead most of the 250 main then a late race tip over and finish top 5

- Webb somehow passes both Chase and Jett late and wins 

3
1
elsinore
elsinore 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Hell yeah boys, let’s go racing!

2

Markturbo 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Welcome back everyone, good to see us all here again for another year of supercross. Let the bitching and whining commence lol, enjoy all. 

4
JRCII
JRCII 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

I just hope that the team has told Mookie that the season is 17 races long and do not loose his freaking mind over one race.

1
BikePilot
BikePilot 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Is that a suit jacket with a hoodie?  

1
aeffertz
aeffertz 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

Did they get new cameras? Weege looks crispy!

3
Dizzy714
Dizzy714 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

It just me or does the Peacock broadcast appear to be in 4k? I don’t remember it looking this sharp in the past.

5
Mr. Afterbar
Mr. Afterbar 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Let’s do this!! The wait is finally over!!

FeetUp
FeetUp 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Good evening ladies… Let’s Go Racing

1
yak651
yak651 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Lars went to cost cutters and asked for the JT special

6
champipple
champipple 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

The picture quality looks better this year.

2
truck
truck 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Who do you think loads the dishwasher better? 

2
2
DonM
DonM 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

Let the Lawrence Bros pre-show begin....

5
5

