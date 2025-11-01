Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Anaheim 1 Supercross 2025 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Pagination 1 of 3 Next page Next › Last page Last » Current page 1 Page 2 Page 3 Next page Next › GD2 Posts 13254 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 1/11/2025 - 9:30am 1/11/2025 - 9:30am Free practice starts in 30 minutes!Race Day LinksContent Hub 2 Save | Quote Log in or register to post comments Boomslang Posts 7823 Joined 12/22/2018 Location Cape Town ZA Boomslang 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Holeshot 6 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Mudd801 Posts 61 Joined 7/13/2020 Location North of Reno/Tahoe, NV US Mudd801 1 hour ago 1 hour ago podyum?!? 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments -MAVERICK- Posts 55429 Joined 3/26/2015 Location Ontario CA -MAVERICK- 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Timing sectors. 7 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments tek14 Posts 4715 Joined 1/26/2014 Location Vantaa FI tek14 1 hour ago 1 hour ago Lets Go! 2 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments The ShopAbout these deals Tusk Mini Portable Power and Jump Starter Image Tusk Mini Portable Power and Jump Starter $59.99 (33% off) Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Neutron Speed Pro Dirt Bike Tire Changer Image Neutron Speed Pro Dirt Bike Tire Changer $299.99 $359.99 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC OMX Image OMX Motoklik Image Motoklik Ride your fastest lap times with the best setup! SPODEBOY
1 hour ago
Do they really start practing at 10am? What time do the gates open then?

Timo
1 hour ago
-MAVERICK- wrote: Timing sectors.
Is this more than they used to have? I seem to remember 4 sectors, but I've also hit my head several times...😅

Reese95w
1 hour ago
Boomslang wrote: Holeshot
Congratulations on the 1st Bench Racing Thread Holeshot of the year. That's good luck for the year.

EvelMX11
1 hour ago
top ten

Boomslang
1 hour ago
Timo wrote: Is this more than they used to have? I seem to remember 4 sectors, but I've also hit my head several times...😅
8 sectors. I wish live timing (like MXGP does) would show all sector times. I find this stuff interesting as you can see where riders are making time up or losing time.Hopefully they upgrade the live timing for us. Check MXGP's timing out next time they race.

cameron96
1 hour ago
They came out with a live timing app. They announced 2 weeks ago

-MAVERICK-
1 hour ago
Timo wrote: Is this more than they used to have? I seem to remember 4 sectors, but I've also hit my head several times...😅
More sectors than the past.

FeetUp
1 hour ago
Good morning Ladies… Let's Go Racing

Boomslang
1 hour ago
cameron96 wrote: They came out with a live timing app. They announced 2 weeks ago
Thank you Cameron, where do I find the App or is it the live timing link?Edit - my bad....I just checked. Sorted bud and thank you again.

BobPA
1 hour ago
Bring on the outdoors already

mgifracing
1 hour ago
Finally race day. SPODEBOY wrote: Do they really start practing at 10am? What time do the gates open then?
Gates opened at 10 am

pamoto
55 minutes ago
Reese95w wrote: I don't care for the way the new Live Timing displays on a web page.https://live.supercrosslive.com/
It sucks. Who thought that looked good?

JJO741
54 minutes ago
Cool track. Whoops still suck though. Small, short, and everyone in B looks like James Stewart through them.

Fox88
53 minutes ago
250B is stacked

MxAddic
52 minutes ago
" Blasting Billy " 😊

donman
49 minutes ago
Stumbled upon this recently... It may have been previously posted here, but I didn't see it.Google map satellite view of Angel Stadium, ( 2024? )

crusty_xx
51 minutes ago
Davies looked damn good in the press day footage

GD2
50 minutes ago
250 B Free Practice

motokiwi
49 minutes ago
Up the Kiwis! 