Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related:
Bench Racing
Anaheim 1
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13254
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
a1ench.jpg?VersionId=tsLgy.WwOnAKM44p5h42xZ

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

2
|

The Shop

See All »
SPODEBOY
Profile picture for user SPODEBOY
Posts
708
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Apple Valley, CA US
SPODEBOY 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Do they really start practing at 10am? What time do the gates open then?

1
Timo
Profile picture for user Timo
Posts
968
Joined
1/9/2021
Location
Wichita, KS US
Timo 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Timing sectors. 

Timing sectors. 

1000006212

Is this more than they used to have? I seem to remember 4 sectors, but I've also hit my head several times...😅

Reese95w
Profile picture for user Reese95w
Posts
191
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
Boomslang wrote:

Holeshot

Congratulations on the 1st Bench Racing Thread Holeshot of the year.  That's good luck for the year.

7
1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
7823
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Timo wrote:

Is this more than they used to have? I seem to remember 4 sectors, but I've also hit my head several times...😅

8 sectors. I wish live timing (like MXGP does) would show all sector times. I find this stuff interesting as you can see where riders are making time up or losing time.

Hopefully they upgrade the live timing for us. 

Check MXGP's timing out next time they race.

cameron96
Profile picture for user cameron96
Posts
751
Joined
10/4/2016
Location
CA
cameron96 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

They came out with a live timing app.  They announced 2 weeks ago

-MAVERICK-
Profile picture for user -MAVERICK-
Posts
55429
Joined
3/26/2015
Location
Ontario CA
-MAVERICK- 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Timo wrote:

Is this more than they used to have? I seem to remember 4 sectors, but I've also hit my head several times...😅

More sectors than the past. 

1
FeetUp
Profile picture for user FeetUp
Posts
473
Joined
12/4/2007
Location
Santa Maria, CA US
FeetUp 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Good morning Ladies… Let’s Go Racing

1
1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
7823
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 1 hour ago
1 hour ago Edited Date/Time 1 hour ago
cameron96 wrote:

They came out with a live timing app.  They announced 2 weeks ago

Thank you Cameron, where do I find the App or is it the live timing link?

Edit - my bad....I just checked. Sorted bud and thank you again.

BobPA
Profile picture for user BobPA
Posts
8140
Joined
10/31/2013
Location
PA US
BobPA 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Bring on the outdoors already

1
6

Pit Row

See All »
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13254
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

250 C Free Practice

250cfp 13.png?VersionId=F7hX7ClsleRMfKE g8AwWTeBl
Hammer 663s
Profile picture for user Hammer 663s
Posts
2617
Joined
6/2/2016
Location
Forest Grove, OR US
Hammer 663s 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Quite a few PNW boys at A1. Spangle, Howell, Epperson, Fisher, Harriman back after than nasty injury last year, and more! Go get em boys!

4
aeffertz
Profile picture for user aeffertz
Posts
9968
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
La Crosse, WI US
aeffertz 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
SPODEBOY wrote:

Do they really start practing at 10am? What time do the gates open then?

Gates opened at 10 am

JJO741
Profile picture for user JJO741
Posts
3003
Joined
10/7/2010
Location
Orange, CA US
JJO741 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Cool track. Whoops still suck though. Small, short, and everyone in B looks like James Stewart through them. 

1
Fox88
Profile picture for user Fox88
Posts
856
Joined
2/11/2012
Location
Galveston Island, TX US
Fox88 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

250B is stacked 

donman
Profile picture for user donman
Posts
689
Joined
4/1/2008
Location
Golden, CO US
donman 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Stumbled upon this recently... It may have been previously posted here, but I didn't see it.

Google map satellite view of Angel Stadium,  ( 2024? )

1000013608
8
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
13254
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago Edited Date/Time 49 minutes ago

250 B Free Practice

250bfp 16.png?VersionId=0mbqPOVdv4Xn

2

Post a reply to: Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 Supercross Timed Qualifying