Bench Racing | Anaheim 1 Supercross Night Show

Bench Racing
Anaheim 1
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
GD2
Posts
13283
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2
bench2 5.jpg?VersionId=3N2vq6Q32mGCz9GhB.QsTth

Five minutes until the pre-show starts, and 35 minutes until the main broadcast starts.

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Reese95w
Posts
222
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I could have got the Holeshot but I was watching football.

1
1

Sully
Posts
7650
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Morning, boys. Coffee just finished brewing, so let’s go racing!

Sully
Posts
7650
Joined
8/24/2006
Location
JP
Sully 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Two minutes in and there’s already an audio glitch. Never change Bondo, never change. 

1
Reese95w
Posts
222
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Are those knobby marks on Deegan's upper left chest?  Of did he get knobby marks tattoos?

1
skeef
Posts
1282
Joined
7/18/2018
Location
AZ US
skeef 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Do you think Jett doesn’t flush for a bit after dumping?

1
1911
Posts
4589
Joined
4/2/2008
Location
LAS VEGAS, NV US
1911 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Reese95w wrote:

Are those knobby marks on Deegan's upper left chest?  Of did he get knobby marks tattoos?

I asked myself the same question. 

Reese95w
Posts
222
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sully wrote:

Two minutes in and there’s already an audio glitch. Never change Bondo, never change. 

I think, this is what Bondo thinks of our VitalMX input.

Bite Me Vitards2
3
2

ky_savage
Posts
2545
Joined
12/4/2008
Location
Kentucky, KY US
ky_savage 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

This should honestly be a fairly easy title for Deegan since the West coast isn't very stacked.

3
1
Press516
Posts
4050
Joined
9/11/2018
Location
Gilbert, AZ US
Press516 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

So ready for this!!!  

Total knee arthroplasty 1 week ago…. Sitting with a leg elevated and pre race show on.  Moto life!

11
nickp
Posts
194
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The best time of the year SUPERCROSS TIME BABY!!!!

1
Mavetism
Posts
3568
Joined
4/15/2019
Location
Hannover DE
Mavetism 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
xxxFRIOxxx wrote:

Weege for main broadcast, let Diffey do nascar. Peace. 

I don't mind Diffey at all, but having Weege there and NOT in the main booth is criminal. 

10
1
deanwhite51
Posts
2266
Joined
10/5/2017
Location
Sydney AU
deanwhite51 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Not sure why. But I feel like this A1 has been a pretty hush hush lead up as far as hype. 
 

 

nickp
Posts
194
Joined
12/14/2018
Location
Washington, DC US
nickp 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Thank God the air quality is good for them to race in Anaheim

1
aeffertz
Posts
10011
Joined
7/16/2015
Location
La Crosse, WI US
aeffertz 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mavetism wrote:

The reason that I say this is because..

To your point, one-hundred percent. 

5
1
Philo Beddoe
Posts
445
Joined
11/26/2024
Location
Kennesaw, GA US
Philo Beddoe 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Not sure if this has been asked yet, but will the California fires affect A1 at all?

1

