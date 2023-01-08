Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Night Show

Related:
Bench Racing
Anaheim 1
Supercross 2023
GD2
Profile picture for user GD2
Posts
10677
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

benchracing2

About an hour until it's time for the broadcast to start!

Race Day Links

Vital MX Content Hub

|
smoothwakey 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Holeshot

Can't thank Dunlop tires really hooked up great.

9
2
SEE ARE125
Profile picture for user SEE ARE125
Posts
5269
Joined
3/28/2012
Location
TN US
SEE ARE125 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Holeshot!

EDIT: I got 2nd on the holeshot!! This colorway on my kit is looking legit, ready to watch some soupy, who will hit their marks and win the lites class?  Laughing

6
2
[YM]
Profile picture for user [YM]
Posts
138
Joined
9/15/2021
Location
AZ US
[YM] 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I just hope everyone is safe and has fun

1

The Shop

See All »
smoothwakey 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

I'm so keen for the night show to start! I reckon if the track breaks down the same way it did in practice Webb will finesse a win.

3
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
25185
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

Around the outside edges of the track, they’re pushing a bit of muddy dirt around…

I wonder if the areas between combos/jump sets is going to soak thru and become slimmy or Uber rutted…?

A098E9C2-C7FD-4BD4-AE51-A1BBA5138A07.jpeg?VersionId=fbBkItOFikkknkiT.Iz.iW

 

1
TeamGreen
Profile picture for user TeamGreen
Posts
25185
Joined
11/25/2008
Location
Thru-out, CA US
TeamGreen 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The CHPs are going to attempt to ride thru the muddy stuff, on their Harleys, to get to the center of the track for opening ceremonies…

99AB8939-95DB-41E5-88A7-B075760D894A

 

1
brlatm
Profile picture for user brlatm
Posts
1773
Joined
2/14/2009
Location
Brock, TX US
brlatm 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Pit bits are awesome as usual. Thanks ML.

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5306
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Morning boys...04h30 here and I'm ready for this...

5
LungButter
Profile picture for user LungButter
Posts
3755
Joined
1/9/2016
Location
Yellow Pine, ID US
LungButter 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

Morning boys...04h30 here and I'm ready for this...

Glad you’re here brother. 

curtiss938
Profile picture for user curtiss938
Posts
52
Joined
8/26/2007
Location
Crump, TN US
curtiss938 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Im like a kid on Christmas morning when a1 comes around! im rdy im rdy im rdy!! lets hope for some good close racing tonight.

D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
345
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago Edited Date/Time 3 hours ago

That's the joke. Lol. 

They always say, "can't thank my sponsors and my team and just looking forward to round 2!" 

Every. Time.

3
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5306
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Morning boys...04h30 here and I'm ready for this...

20230108 043614

 

3
jndmx
Profile picture for user jndmx
Posts
9633
Joined
1/20/2008
Location
South Kingston, RI US
jndmx 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TeamGreen wrote:
The CHPs are going to attempt to ride thru the muddy stuff, on their Harleys, to get to the center of the track for opening ceremonies…  

The CHPs are going to attempt to ride thru the muddy stuff, on their Harleys, to get to the center of the track for opening ceremonies…

99AB8939-95DB-41E5-88A7-B075760D894A

 

You have to get video of that, unless they come to their senses and skip it.

1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5306
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

14 minutes right until the first gate drop? 

D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
345
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:

14 minutes right until the first gate drop? 

No, 13

2
1
Chatmore
Profile picture for user Chatmore
Posts
616
Joined
11/22/2022
Location
Memphis, TN US
Chatmore 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

You’re die hard boom for being up this late/early. 👍

1
2

Pit Row

See All »
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5306
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Why the fuck do theyhave to show the rocks instead of whats going on down on the track? I can hear thr commentary but all I still see are the rocks...

20230108 044918

 

Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5306
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chatmore wrote:

You’re die hard boom for being up this late/early. 👍

I'm struggling bud...just fed all my cats and my dog...coffee on the brew and if I was 20 yrs younger I'd chop a line to stay properly awake..

Once the damn gate drops the excitement will keep me going.

 

Enjoy.

6
Hcallz5
Profile picture for user Hcallz5
Posts
2100
Joined
8/20/2013
Location
UT US
Hcallz5 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Almost time to turn off the Titans v Jags game and watch some supercross Woohoo

2
D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
345
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Ok, now I'm frickin excited. Who's doing a shot with me?!? 🍻

D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
345
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TheLostOtter wrote:

Anyone know if tonight is an East-West shootout?

It is not, no. Just west coast

D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
345
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
MotoNerd3131 wrote:

Cheers from Bend, Oregon. 

LETS GOOOO RACING

Headed to bachelor to go snowboarding in February, cheers!!! 

1
Boomslang
Profile picture for user Boomslang
Posts
5306
Joined
12/22/2018
Location
Cape Town ZA
Boomslang 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

National anthem and I've got this...got me some goosebumps..

20230108 045452.jpg?VersionId=hU0y0OJLtg8ejvVyTd9

 

D.K.O.N.
Profile picture for user D.K.O.N.
Posts
345
Joined
4/30/2021
Location
San Diego, CA US
D.K.O.N. 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Boomslang wrote:
National anthem and I've got this...got me some goosebumps..  

National anthem and I've got this...got me some goosebumps..

20230108 045452.jpg?VersionId=hU0y0OJLtg8ejvVyTd9

 

How are you seeing anything yo? Still hasn't started on peacock! 

1

Post a reply to: Bench Racing - Anaheim 1 Night Show