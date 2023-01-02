Ask the Lawrences Whatever You Want - Public Press Conference January 4th

4 hours ago

Anaheim 1 is upon us and the 2nd annual Lawrence Brothers Supercross kickoff event is back. A night that has something for everyone: fun, intrigue, fresh donuts, hot takes, and making fun of the brothers at every possible opportunity (this is the highlight of the evening). Check it out Wednesday night, January 3rd at 6pm. If you're in SoCal, the public can attend for free at South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, Ca 92626. If you're not in the area, it'll be streaming live on Jettson.co.

Again, the event is open to the public.