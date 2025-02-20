Arlington Supercross Links

Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy Supercross
Arlington
GD2
GD2
Arlington - Round 7

Arlington - Round 7

Rd07 Arlington Render01.png?VersionId=pfAwhKWGAj70j0MLFJNb

Animated Track Map

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Supercross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch QUALIFYING LIVE on Peacock at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern
Watch the PRE-RACE SHOW LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern
Watch the NIGHT SHOW LIVE on Peacock and Telemundo at 4:30 PM Pacific, 6:30 PM Central, 7:30 PM Eastern

Entry Lists

Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Central Time):

scsc 4

4
OleTex2
OleTex2 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nairb#70 wrote:

Looking forward to the T-crown.

Cool I like that format. 

