Arlington Supercross Links

Supercross 2024
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Arlington
GD2
GD2 16 hours ago
Arlington - Round 7

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub for Arlington

Animated Track Map
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 10:30 AM Pacific, 12:30 PM Central, 1:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 3:30 PM Pacific, 5:30 PM Central, 6:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:00 PM Pacific, 6:00 PM Central, 7:00 PM Eastern

250 East Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Results / Standings

Schedule (Central Time):

scsc.jpeg?VersionId=Zd.XLEWJ yvcc GoWblEq

Hman144
Hman144 7 hours ago
Track map looks good- options in the rhythms, both 180 and 90 degree turns, and a long sweeper.  But what's this- 11 whoops?

1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
Track map looks good- options in the rhythms, both 180 and 90 degree turns, and a long sweeper.  But what's this- 11 whoops?

The Quickbooks attack has been cleaned up, lol.

