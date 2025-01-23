Anaheim 2 Supercross Links

Anaheim 2
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Anaheim 2 - Round 3

Rd03 Anaheim Render05.png?VersionId=981K.Mq1buGn7jLqkDNyPlie8jF80Cu

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Check out the Vital MX Content Hub

Animated Track Map

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Supercross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock and Telemundo at 5:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Central, 8:30 PM Eastern

Entry Lists

Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Pacific Time):

scsc 2.png?VersionId=GqP8rmqUFRkspALp

2
|
9 hours ago

Looks like two whoop sections, with lots of air time.

i like the jump into the whoops, those that can hit them at speed will get a nice run up

