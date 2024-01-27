Posts
12128
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
1153rd
1 day ago Edited Date/Time 21 hours ago
Anaheim 2 - Round 4
Animated Track Map
Official SuperMotocross Website
Tickets
Track / Venue Info
Season TV Schedule
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock at 5:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Central, 8:30 PM Eastern
250 Futures Entry List
250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Schedule (Pacific Time):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Fantasy
Vital MX Facebook
Vital MX X (Formerly Twitter)
Quite a big change to the track layout
I knew they werent going to keep the over-under that close to the start. Daytona's over-under will be moved too.
Post a reply to: Anaheim 2 Supercross Links