Anaheim 1 Supercross Links

Anaheim 1 - Round 1
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:30 PM Pacific, 6:30 PM Central, 7:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on Peacock, USA Network, and Telemundo at 5:00 PM Pacific, 7:00 PM Central, 8:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show TAPE DELAYED on NBC at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, and 2:00 PM Eastern on Sunday, January 12th.
Schedule (Pacific Time):
Finally we are almost there. Been one long off season.
No Prado on this pre 450 entry list.
That's not the final list.
I guessed as much Mav, thanks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXf__qCY8Mk&pp=wgIGCgQQAhgB
Thank you
