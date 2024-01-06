Anaheim 1 Supercross Links

Anaheim 1 - Round 1
Official SuperMotocross Website
Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 11:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Central, 2:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Pre-Show LIVE on Peacock at 4:30 PM Pacific, 6:30 PM Central, 7:30 PM Eastern
Watch the Night Show LIVE on the USA Network and Peacock at 5:00 PM Pacific, 7:00 PM Central, 8:00 PM Eastern
Watch the DELAYED Broadcast on January 7th on NBC at 11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern
Race Day Schedule:
Live timing for SX, MX, and SMX can also be found at the following:
https://live.supermotocross.com/
The results page hasn't been updated to 2024, yet.
https://results.supermotocross.com/
Thanks guys, let's go racin' !
Awesome!
