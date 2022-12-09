2022 12 Days of MXmas - O'Neal Hardwear Jersey and Pants

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
14034
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

The next item up for 12 Days is a set of Hardwear gear from the crew at O'Neal!

Suggested Retail: Jersey $54.99 , Pant $189.99

Product Description: 

With over 50 years of racing technology and development, the Hardwear line encompasses all the benefits and features known to man and then some! The Hardwear line has received critical acclaim from the world’s harshest test labs and editorial staff and is proven to be the toughest protective apparel on the planet! 

Athletic Fitted Style. Slim Fit body with tighter arms. Set-In Straight Cut 

Jersey Features: 
- Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring ‘Pro-Lite’ Performance Fabric with 4-way stretch 
- The lightest jersey in our history at only 6oz (size L) (35% lighter than our Element Jersey) 
- Closed cell vented panels under the arms, wrists, and back of the neck 
- Sublimated no fade graphic 
-  High quality moisture wicking materials 
- Extended tail with cooling mesh 
- Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in 
- Vented and Tagless neck design 
- Laser cut venting on the upper chest and back for added cooling 
- Micro cuff decreases restriction 

Pant Features: 
- New lightweight stretch mesh and lightweight stretch spandex 
- Heavy duty but lightweight denier fabrics 
- Half-knee-length internal liner to keep pants light and cool 
- Lightweight rubber patches at knee with integrated air-intake for cooling 
- 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place 
- Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology 
- Extra-long leather heat shield on both knees 
- Cross stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip 
- Triple stitched in critical areas for durability 
- Wide accordion knees sized for knee braces 
- Laser cut perforation in critical areas keeping you cool and dry 
- Ergonomic pre-bent and padded knee area

Learn more at www.ONeal.com

Also, don't forget to check out day one through six as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

1
|
jeffs
Profile picture for user jeffs
Posts
50
Joined
8/26/2011
Location
Nipomo, CA US
jeffs 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Sweet gear

t_hacks
Profile picture for user t_hacks
Posts
5
Joined
12/8/2020
Location
Council Bluffs, IA US
t_hacks 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Haven't tried O'Neal gear yet

XC706
Profile picture for user XC706
Posts
238
Joined
1/7/2016
Location
CA
XC706 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Great gear.

DC817
Profile picture for user DC817
Posts
22
Joined
9/14/2022
Location
OH US
DC817 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Enjoy the ride!

wisey
Profile picture for user wisey
Posts
288
Joined
2/6/2018
Location
Mission Viejo, CA US
wisey 5 hours ago
5 hours ago Edited Date/Time 5 hours ago

O’Neal gear is great!  Just got a mayhem set, knee pads and chest protector. It all fit great. The slim fit, tight arm shirt is a trip but very nice when riding. 
FYI pass on the Element, pants fit is horrible. 

Ordered Monday and got it Tuesday! Excellent company!!!

Once1AM
Profile picture for user Once1AM
Posts
7
Joined
12/7/2022
Location
Delta, BC CA
Once1AM 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
 

Could use a nice new gear!!

Moto167
Profile picture for user Moto167
Posts
97
Joined
7/4/2012
Location
Duncan, BC CA
Moto167 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

O’Neal has been killing it with their gear lately. Glad to see them having a bigger presence on the Supercross level this year!

JJO741
Profile picture for user JJO741
Posts
2636
Joined
10/7/2010
Location
Orange, CA US
JJO741 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Moto167 wrote:

O’Neal has been killing it with their gear lately. Glad to see them having a bigger presence on the Supercross level this year!

I agree. They’ve been putting out awesome stuff lately. 

KennyT
Profile picture for user KennyT
Posts
3891
Joined
8/16/2006
Location
Vista, CA US
KennyT 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

If it’s O’Neal you know it’s gonna be good stuff. It’s about time I put the Hallman Leathers/Martini jersey out to pasture 

DonnN
Profile picture for user DonnN
Posts
16
Joined
2/18/2022
Location
Boise, ID US
DonnN 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Lit kit!!!

slipdog
Profile picture for user slipdog
Posts
10045
Joined
7/25/2009
Location
Nor Cal, CA US
slipdog 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Good looking gear! 

langhammx
Profile picture for user langhammx
Posts
8228
Joined
5/5/2011
Location
Santa Clarita, CA US
langhammx 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Christmas is coming quick 

Elbows
Profile picture for user Elbows
Posts
408
Joined
8/21/2010
Location
Haleyville, AL US
Elbows 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I give it a 10 Miss Davis 

Post a reply to: 2022 12 Days of MXmas - O'Neal Hardwear Jersey and Pants