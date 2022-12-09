2022 12 Days of MXmas - O'Neal Hardwear Jersey and Pants

6 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.





How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

The next item up for 12 Days is a set of Hardwear gear from the crew at O'Neal!

Suggested Retail: Jersey $54.99 , Pant $189.99

Product Description:

With over 50 years of racing technology and development, the Hardwear line encompasses all the benefits and features known to man and then some! The Hardwear line has received critical acclaim from the world’s harshest test labs and editorial staff and is proven to be the toughest protective apparel on the planet!

Athletic Fitted Style. Slim Fit body with tighter arms. Set-In Straight Cut

Jersey Features:

- Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring ‘Pro-Lite’ Performance Fabric with 4-way stretch

- The lightest jersey in our history at only 6oz (size L) (35% lighter than our Element Jersey)

- Closed cell vented panels under the arms, wrists, and back of the neck

- Sublimated no fade graphic

- High quality moisture wicking materials

- Extended tail with cooling mesh

- Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in

- Vented and Tagless neck design

- Laser cut venting on the upper chest and back for added cooling

- Micro cuff decreases restriction

Pant Features:

- New lightweight stretch mesh and lightweight stretch spandex

- Heavy duty but lightweight denier fabrics

- Half-knee-length internal liner to keep pants light and cool

- Lightweight rubber patches at knee with integrated air-intake for cooling

- 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place

- Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology

- Extra-long leather heat shield on both knees

- Cross stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip

- Triple stitched in critical areas for durability

- Wide accordion knees sized for knee braces

- Laser cut perforation in critical areas keeping you cool and dry

- Ergonomic pre-bent and padded knee area

Learn more at www.ONeal.com

Also, don't forget to check out day one through six as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link