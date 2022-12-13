2022 12 Days of MXmas - Leatt 4.5 Boots

5 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.



For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

It's time for day five with some support for those feet, with a set of Leatt 4.5 boots, in the winner's size.

Closure:

SlideLock system, Auto-locking one way sliding closure for great seal at top of boot

Polymer composite buckles with Over-lock system and stainless-steel base

Bike Grip:

Inside of boot is flat and grippy for great bike feel

Toe-Box:

Low-profile, for easy gear shifting

Ankles:

Heel grip ankle design for stability when riding on your toes

Sole:

DualZone hardness

Extended foot peg riding zone for arch and on the toes riding style

Steel shank reinforced and CE certified

Inner Liner:

Breathable mesh 3D liner with anti-slip reinforcement for zero heel lift

CE tested and certified as:

prEN 13634: 2017

Size:

US 7 - 13

UK 6 - 12

EU 40.5 - 48

CM 25.5 - 31

MSRP: $339.99

The 4.5 Boot offers advanced technology at a mid-range price point. Moto boots are undoubtedly one of the most essential pieces of protective gear a rider should invest in. This boot is designed to enhance your riding skills through comfort and feel while protecting your feet from serious injuries should you take a fall.

With many features taken from the super successful 5.5 FlexLock boot, the 4.5 boot is a real looker. Designed with a solid frame, a tough steel shank reinforced and CE-certified sole, and a SlideLock Velcro function that ensures a great seal at the top of the boot, even with knee braces. It really is a great option for protective footwear.

Learn more at www.Leatt.com

Also, don't forget to check out day one, two, and three as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link