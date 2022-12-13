2022 12 Days of MXmas - Leatt 4.5 Boots

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
It's time for day five with some support for those feet, with a set of Leatt 4.5 boots, in the winner's size.
Closure:
SlideLock system, Auto-locking one way sliding closure for great seal at top of boot
Polymer composite buckles with Over-lock system and stainless-steel base
Bike Grip:
Inside of boot is flat and grippy for great bike feel
Toe-Box:
Low-profile, for easy gear shifting
Ankles:
Heel grip ankle design for stability when riding on your toes
Sole:
DualZone hardness
Extended foot peg riding zone for arch and on the toes riding style
Steel shank reinforced and CE certified
Inner Liner:
Breathable mesh 3D liner with anti-slip reinforcement for zero heel lift
CE tested and certified as:
prEN 13634: 2017
Size:
US 7 - 13
UK 6 - 12
EU 40.5 - 48
CM 25.5 - 31
MSRP: $339.99
The 4.5 Boot offers advanced technology at a mid-range price point. Moto boots are undoubtedly one of the most essential pieces of protective gear a rider should invest in. This boot is designed to enhance your riding skills through comfort and feel while protecting your feet from serious injuries should you take a fall.
With many features taken from the super successful 5.5 FlexLock boot, the 4.5 boot is a real looker. Designed with a solid frame, a tough steel shank reinforced and CE-certified sole, and a SlideLock Velcro function that ensures a great seal at the top of the boot, even with knee braces. It really is a great option for protective footwear.
Learn more at www.Leatt.com
Also, don't forget to check out day one, two, and three as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link
So close to the holeshot
The Shop
Have been looking these as my next boot! It is a Christmas miracle!
Santa needs some new boots!!
My current boots are so wore out its not even funny. I could use some new boots, and these one look great. Ill take the all black as the will match any gear.
