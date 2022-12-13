2022 12 Days of MXmas - Leatt 4.5 Boots

ML512
ML512 5 hours ago
Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

It's time for day five with some support for those feet, with a set of Leatt 4.5 boots, in the winner's size.

Closure:
SlideLock system, Auto-locking one way sliding closure for great seal at top of boot
Polymer composite buckles with Over-lock system and stainless-steel base

Bike Grip:
Inside of boot is flat and grippy for great bike feel

Toe-Box:
Low-profile, for easy gear shifting

Ankles:
Heel grip ankle design for stability when riding on your toes

Sole:
DualZone hardness
Extended foot peg riding zone for arch and on the toes riding style
Steel shank reinforced and CE certified

Inner Liner:
Breathable mesh 3D liner with anti-slip reinforcement for zero heel lift

CE tested and certified as: 
prEN 13634: 2017 

Size:
US 7 - 13
UK 6 - 12
EU 40.5 - 48
CM 25.5 - 31

MSRP: $339.99

The 4.5 Boot offers advanced technology at a mid-range price point. Moto boots are undoubtedly one of the most essential pieces of protective gear a rider should invest in. This boot is designed to enhance your riding skills through comfort and feel while protecting your feet from serious injuries should you take a fall.

With many features taken from the super successful 5.5 FlexLock boot, the 4.5 boot is a real looker. Designed with a solid frame, a tough steel shank reinforced and CE-certified sole, and a SlideLock Velcro function that ensures a great seal at the top of the boot, even with knee braces. It really is a great option for protective footwear.  

Learn more at www.Leatt.com

Also, don't forget to check out day one, two, and three as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

cjmx
cjmx 4 hours ago
Holeshot!

FLmxer
FLmxer 4 hours ago
Looking good and comfortable from here.  

Racer142
Racer142 4 hours ago
So close to the holeshot

mxnut23
mxnut23 4 hours ago
New kicks for someone in here!!

WTF_M8 5 hours ago
23'swifey 4 hours ago
Matt_Sims 4 hours ago
240NEKDUD 4 hours ago
kylemenz1 4 hours ago
MxAddic 4 hours ago
Camp332 4 hours ago
snillum 4 hours ago
PatH 4 hours ago
Radical
Radical 4 hours ago
Coolness!

aenema
aenema 4 hours ago
Oh nice, fun to see what comes up for the giveaway.

Hoseclamp
Hoseclamp 4 hours ago
My current boots are so wore out its not even funny. I could use some new boots, and these one look great. Ill take the all black as the will match any gear.

MXSki
MXSki 4 hours ago
Yeah I got my boots but I need me a new pair

