2022 12 Days of MXmas - FXR Helium Racewear

2022 12 Days of MXmas
FXR
Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

 

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page (in this one, please add the year and model of your bike). That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

A personal favorite of mine is FXR's Helium racewear and we have a full set up for grabs as we wind down the 12 Days of MXmas!

Also, don't forget to check out day one through ten as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2023 Helium collection is no exception. With market-leading performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the athletic fit delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more comfortable and connected while riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.

 

DETAILS & SPECS

JERSEY

• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort
• Athletic fit with ultra-lightweight construction
• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction
• Shaped front collar for improved comfort
• Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance
• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
• Fade-free sublimation prints

Pants

• New M-3 chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility
• Athletic fit
• Main shell constructed of lightweight perforated 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and ventilation
• New rear yoke panel for improved fit with updated rear seat construction
• Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and positive contact area
• Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
• Lightweight breathable mesh inserts on back of leg for added ventilation
• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
• Adjustable hook and loop side waist system for personalized fit
• Updated Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
• Mesh lining has been removed for better breathability and comfort
• Internal key pocket
• Fade-free sublimation prints

 

Who else is impressed at FXR’s latest offerings? 😎

9
In to win!

Best start out of the gate so far for me

 

In on the best gear in the industry 

Always been curious about the quality on these and would love to try out a pair.

Something for everyone 😎

1
Woooo! Really like there newer stuff.Good color combos fit is great and its durable.

That's 'cause you touched my drumset! 'Cause I know COPS doesn't start 'till 4:00

Best gear out there. Would love a set!

Impressive for sure. Merry Christmas 🎄 

Real popular at the local races. People are into it.

Christmas diet and athletic fit would be interesting 🍗🍰🍻

Yes please!! Promise to post some instabangers if I can get this lit kit!

In

Would love to try it out!

I'm in
It’s popular for reason…this Vet would love to try it!

