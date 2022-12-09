2022 12 Days of MXmas - FXR Helium Racewear

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page (in this one, please add the year and model of your bike). That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
A personal favorite of mine is FXR's Helium racewear and we have a full set up for grabs as we wind down the 12 Days of MXmas!
Also, don't forget to check out day one through ten as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link
Our passion for purpose-built products defines FXR as a brand and the 2023 Helium collection is no exception. With market-leading performance and breathability combined with perforated Omni-Stretch materials, the athletic fit delivers an unrestricted experience that allows the rider to feel more comfortable and connected while riding. Through testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a higher standard for FXR’s already industry-leading fit, finish, durability, and performance.
DETAILS & SPECS
JERSEY
• Lightweight polyester-spandex mesh for increased breathability and rider comfort
• Athletic fit with ultra-lightweight construction
• Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction
• Shaped front collar for improved comfort
• Moisture-wicking yarns provide quick-dry performance
• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
• Fade-free sublimation prints
Pants
• New M-3 chassis design to give the rider class leading fit & mobility
• Athletic fit
• Main shell constructed of lightweight perforated 4-way stretch fabric to offer high levels of flexibility, strength and ventilation
• New rear yoke panel for improved fit with updated rear seat construction
• Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
• Slim fit knee design with added pre-curve provides less restriction and positive contact area
• Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
• Lightweight breathable mesh inserts on back of leg for added ventilation
• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
• Adjustable hook and loop side waist system for personalized fit
• Updated Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
• Mesh lining has been removed for better breathability and comfort
• Internal key pocket
• Fade-free sublimation prints
