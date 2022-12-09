2022 12 Days of MXmas - Fox Motion X Boots and Defend Off-Road Gear Pack

3 hours ago

Fox Racing off-road riding package

Fox Defend Off-Road Jersey

TruDri® moisture-wicking main body provides a soft, lightweight fit while moving sweat away from the body to keep you dry

Articulated sleeves create natural Rider Attack Position (RAP™) for improved ergonomic fit on the bike

Durable stretch woven sleeve paneling improves abrasion resistance

Vented mesh underarm and back panels for enhanced breathability and airflow

Bonded collar design provides superior comfort

Drop-tail design keeps jersey tucked in pants

Sublimated graphics for a rich, durable, and long-lasting aesthetic

73% polyester, 23% polyamide nylon, 4% elastane

Length (HPS): 32", back, size large

$89.95

Fox Defend Wind Off-Road Gloves

Compression-molded neoprene cuff with hook and loop closure for a secure fit

Single-layer conductive AX Suede™ palm is touch screen compatible

Windproof back of hand material built to keep your hands warm so you can keep moving

Laminated lycra finger gussets built for mobility and warmth

Silicone print at fingertips for lever grip

51% polyester, 16% neoprene, 14% polyamide nylon, 14% polyvinyl chloride, 3% elastane, 2% polyurethane

$39.95

Defend Off-Road Pants

Cordura® ripstop construction in high abrasion zones with TruMotion® zonal stretch panels

850D polyester main durable body fabric

Zipper thigh vents for maximum ventilation

Knee construction made of full grain cow leather and heat abrasion-resistant material provides high durability

Thin hem at cuff to eliminate bulk in boot

Zippered cargo pockets provide storage

Strategically placed reflective trims at the back yoke for high visibility

Shell: 60% polyester, 19% cotton, 14% polyamide nylon, 5% cow leather, 2% elastane

Lining: 100% polyester

$229.95

Motion X Off-Road Boots

Exclusive DURATAC compound, on the outsole and inner side of boot, balances grip and durability

New and improved last - the foot-shaped mold that determines the boots' fit - offers step-in comfort

Available in half sizes for a more precise fit. Half sizes: 9.5, 10.5, 11.5

Waterproof membrane to help keep water out

Open tread pattern on the outsole for enhanced traction during off-road/trail riding

Patented hinge lockout stops motion before hyperextension

New patented forged metal buckle system provides a durable, secure closure, and precise fit

Air mesh treated Microban antimicrobial liner helps control odor

Composite nylon-fiberglass insole board provides stability in the heel and flex in the ball of your foot

Anti-shock heel pad provides impact resistance, stability and support on the foot peg

Resoleable outsole for a longer lasting boot even after wear and tear

Microfiber synthetic leather upper for superior comfort, fit, flex, and durability

TPU plating on shin, toe cap, heel cap and calf guard gives the rider our full coverage

A slim medial design (inner side of the boot) keeps you in close contact with the bike

Slim toe box for easy shifting and a slimmer overall profile

Composite nylon-fiberglass cuff secures and protects the ankle

Low ride chassis brings the foot lower and closer to the footpeg for enhanced feeling around the brake and shifter

Weight: 1,874 g (size 10)

$429.95