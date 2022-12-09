2022 12 Days of MXmas - Fox Motion X Boots and Defend Off-Road Gear Pack

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
The next item up is actually a package deal! Check out the neck-to-toe off-road riding package from Fox Racing!
Also, don't forget to check out day one through nine as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link
Fox Defend Off-Road Jersey
TruDri® moisture-wicking main body provides a soft, lightweight fit while moving sweat away from the body to keep you dry
Articulated sleeves create natural Rider Attack Position (RAP™) for improved ergonomic fit on the bike
Durable stretch woven sleeve paneling improves abrasion resistance
Vented mesh underarm and back panels for enhanced breathability and airflow
Bonded collar design provides superior comfort
Drop-tail design keeps jersey tucked in pants
Sublimated graphics for a rich, durable, and long-lasting aesthetic
73% polyester, 23% polyamide nylon, 4% elastane
Length (HPS): 32", back, size large
$89.95
Fox Defend Wind Off-Road Gloves
Compression-molded neoprene cuff with hook and loop closure for a secure fit
Single-layer conductive AX Suede™ palm is touch screen compatible
Windproof back of hand material built to keep your hands warm so you can keep moving
Laminated lycra finger gussets built for mobility and warmth
Silicone print at fingertips for lever grip
51% polyester, 16% neoprene, 14% polyamide nylon, 14% polyvinyl chloride, 3% elastane, 2% polyurethane
$39.95
Defend Off-Road Pants
Cordura® ripstop construction in high abrasion zones with TruMotion® zonal stretch panels
850D polyester main durable body fabric
Zipper thigh vents for maximum ventilation
Knee construction made of full grain cow leather and heat abrasion-resistant material provides high durability
Thin hem at cuff to eliminate bulk in boot
Zippered cargo pockets provide storage
Strategically placed reflective trims at the back yoke for high visibility
Shell: 60% polyester, 19% cotton, 14% polyamide nylon, 5% cow leather, 2% elastane
Lining: 100% polyester
$229.95
Motion X Off-Road Boots
Exclusive DURATAC compound, on the outsole and inner side of boot, balances grip and durability
New and improved last - the foot-shaped mold that determines the boots' fit - offers step-in comfort
Available in half sizes for a more precise fit. Half sizes: 9.5, 10.5, 11.5
Waterproof membrane to help keep water out
Open tread pattern on the outsole for enhanced traction during off-road/trail riding
Patented hinge lockout stops motion before hyperextension
New patented forged metal buckle system provides a durable, secure closure, and precise fit
Air mesh treated Microban antimicrobial liner helps control odor
Composite nylon-fiberglass insole board provides stability in the heel and flex in the ball of your foot
Anti-shock heel pad provides impact resistance, stability and support on the foot peg
Resoleable outsole for a longer lasting boot even after wear and tear
Microfiber synthetic leather upper for superior comfort, fit, flex, and durability
TPU plating on shin, toe cap, heel cap and calf guard gives the rider our full coverage
A slim medial design (inner side of the boot) keeps you in close contact with the bike
Slim toe box for easy shifting and a slimmer overall profile
Composite nylon-fiberglass cuff secures and protects the ankle
Low ride chassis brings the foot lower and closer to the footpeg for enhanced feeling around the brake and shifter
Weight: 1,874 g (size 10)
$429.95
